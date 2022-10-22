Since beginning of Feb LFC have been talked about following Keito Nakamura (22), with a view to get him in the summer. He's an attacking player (mostly left-wing forward, but also as ACM). He plays for LASK in the Austrian league.



Looking at his video clips, he seems...slight & slow? He doesn't have that rapid pace that most wingers who make it in the PL have to possess. And he appears slight.



Now, he's only 22, & likely won't cost much coming from the Austrian League, but still, I don't see how he would fit in? Minamino mostly struggled in PL games because he was bundled out of the way by the opposition, and he was not rapid.



Don't know, maybe I watched the wrong highlight reel of Nakamura, but can't see where he'd fit in. Especially as in the forward areas we are pretty much stacked with Salah, Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, are giving Firmino an extension, & we have Doak & Gordon available next season too.



Only way we sign another forward player will be because we are planning to loan out Doak & Gordon next season...OR...the club is uncertain about how well Diaz & Jota return from their long lay-offs, and they want to have enough cover?



This is where we should be using the loan market much better. Minamino is a prime example of the sort of move we should make but instead of asking him to come to the Premier League immediately and make several steps up in one go, he should have been loaned out straight away to somewhere more challenging than Austria, like France or Germany.