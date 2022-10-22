« previous next »
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9800 on: Today at 04:34:50 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 04:33:49 pm
Since beginning of Feb LFC have been talked about following Keito Nakamura (22), with a view to get him in the summer. He's an attacking player (mostly left-wing forward, but also as ACM). He plays for LASK in the Austrian league.

Looking at his video clips, he seems...slight & slow? He doesn't have that rapid pace that most wingers who make it in the PL have to possess. And he appears slight.

Now, he's only 22, & likely won't cost much coming from the Austrian League, but still, I don't see how he would fit in? Minamino mostly struggled in PL games because he was bundled out of the way by the opposition, and he was not rapid.

Don't know, maybe I watched the wrong highlight reel of Nakamura, but can't see where he'd fit in. Especially as in the forward areas we are pretty much stacked with Salah, Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, are giving Firmino an extension, & we have Doak & Gordon available next season too.

Only way we sign another forward player will be because we are planning to loan out Doak & Gordon next season...OR...the club is uncertain about how well Diaz & Jota return from their long lay-offs, and they want to have enough cover?

Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9801 on: Today at 04:37:40 pm »
A slow left winger........ exactly what we need.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9802 on: Today at 04:43:09 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbbrjZhOrss

I dont watch that and think he's 'Slight & Slow'
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9803 on: Today at 04:45:10 pm »
Am actually curious.....would you say he's fast? Do I need glasses?
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9804 on: Today at 04:47:45 pm »
Get me a Sporting Director!!
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9805 on: Today at 04:49:45 pm »
In that video, he's not exactly running away from his opponents, and you'd imagine PL fullbacks are much faster that the ones Nakamura is playing against in the Austrian League.
Online Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9806 on: Today at 04:50:09 pm »
Looks Lallana-y to me. Busy and elusive. Defo wouldn't call him slow, not Mo either tbf. 

Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9807 on: Today at 04:50:26 pm »
'Sign all the Japanese left wingers that Brighton want, take the risks....no not that one!'
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9808 on: Today at 04:51:03 pm »
Not many clips of him running into open space but I'd say he's got good accelleration to get away from players, doesn't look the fastest but certainly not slow. Looks like a creative winger who gets into great goalscoring positions with a good shot and 2 footed.
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9809 on: Today at 04:54:35 pm »
Now that's harsh ....I DO want LFC to take more risks than they have been doing, get those talents before they go to a Brighton or some other club. Just pointed out that the kid looked slow to me.
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9810 on: Today at 04:59:40 pm »
Good point. Someone earlier mentioned likeness to Lallana & I can see that too. The 2-footedness is interesting.

You can't blame me though....our recent buys for the wing-forward have been pacy/fast players (Mane, Salah, Jota, Diaz). For whats its worth, Gakpo doesn't count as one there, as I thought he'd be mostly used in the Firmino-role when we bought him, after how Van Gaal used him for the Dutch in the WC.
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9811 on: Today at 05:00:02 pm »
It was just a joke, I'd doubt its one we're interested in ;D Would make no sense unless we're just loaning him back out
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9812 on: Today at 05:09:09 pm »
This is where we should be using the loan market much better. Minamino is a prime example of the sort of move we should make but instead of asking him to come to the Premier League immediately and make several steps up in one go, he should have been loaned out straight away to somewhere more challenging than Austria, like France or Germany.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9813 on: Today at 05:27:23 pm »
Players who are too slow to play wide but don't fit in a midfield 3 are right up our street.

You can see why we get linked with players like this but we need to find a role for Elliott, Carvalho, Gakpo as it is.

It reminds you a bit of the year Everton signed about a million attacking midfielders.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9814 on: Today at 05:29:53 pm »
"Come to LFC and get to work with elite coaches like Jurgen Klopp whoever the fuck is managing Sheffield United these days."
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9815 on: Today at 05:32:38 pm »
Works for Chelsea. Man Citys loanees arent being coached by Rinus Michels.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9816 on: Today at 05:32:49 pm »
Bellingham hesitating over joining us because of our form, according to some German outlet and our former Czech winger Patrik Berger.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9817 on: Today at 05:36:06 pm »
Wait for Bellingham and don't sign anyone else for that long until we turn really shit and he doesn't want to come here anyway, was never a sensible strategy.

We've got to start showing something for the rest of the season but then we need a midfield. Catch 22.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9818 on: Today at 05:36:20 pm »
Who'da Thunk It

(I actually don't know if it's reliable or not tbf but this is the sort of completely predictable turn of events  ;D)
Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9819 on: Today at 05:48:52 pm »
It's not our Patrik, it's a journalist from SPORT1 in Germany called Patrick Berger.
