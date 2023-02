There's always good players about. Get in a proper and competent recruitment structure and we should be able to bring in some quality. No idea if we do that or just carry on as is. Moving on the players we should/need to is going to be a lot tougher for whoever is sport director and probably be where we need the extra money to carry or subsidising that. Barley any non-premier league clubs will be able to afford the wages we're giving players. Going to need some favours from agents like Mendes or clubs like Villa.