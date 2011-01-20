« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 332268 times)

Offline markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9600 on: Yesterday at 11:55:32 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 11:09:57 pm
Prime Kanchelskis, and Ince revealed last week that it was Fergies decision to part with him and they had not fallen out.

Kanchelskis was 26 when he left, ince 27, their leaving was more about Becks,butt and scholes coming thru, than Ferie having a strategy of selling people before they dip physically.  He didnt need to have such a strategy so didn't, in 2013 he had evra 32,  rio 34, giggs 39, carrick 31, vidic 31, scholes 38, fletcher 29, van persie 29, playing regular
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9601 on: Today at 12:01:44 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:07:16 pm
Not really my point at all. You play the cards you are dealt in your era.

My point was Ferguson sold on players before they declined and refreshed his squad like an empire builder.
Klopp has many qualities but not that. He quite likes being a 'luxury underdog'. But with Liverpool, and with the brilliant talent he has, he could have achieved more, still can.

I think Klopp has learnt the wrong lessons from his past. He secured players so that Bayern can't poach them for nothing. However, there isn't a Bayern in our league, so there was no risk of that. Instead, we have FSG who work on the basis that having the wrong player is a greater opportunity cost than missing out on a player. We have too many players whom we haven't been able to move on, and FSG have not been willing to back down on their demands given the squad we have. We have to learn this particular lesson, which I was going on about some years ago. Move players on even if we think of them as untouchables, if they are physically declining. Class may be permanent, but physicality is not. Class can show itself on the ball, but it's off the ball where we're really, really bad, and there's no substitute for athleticism.

On that note, I'd move on Van Dijk before I'd move on Gomez, unless there's a stupidly good offer for the latter. Keep the English core, if they're not ageing and especially if they can fit into multiple positions. Clear the way for overseas players.
Offline markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9602 on: Today at 12:29:53 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:01:44 am
I think Klopp has learnt the wrong lessons from his past. He secured players so that Bayern can't poach them for nothing. However, there isn't a Bayern in our league, so there was no risk of that. Instead, we have FSG who work on the basis that having the wrong player is a greater opportunity cost than missing out on a player. We have too many players whom we haven't been able to move on, and FSG have not been willing to back down on their demands given the squad we have. We have to learn this particular lesson, which I was going on about some years ago. Move players on even if we think of them as untouchables, if they are physically declining. Class may be permanent, but physicality is not. Class can show itself on the ball, but it's off the ball where we're really, really bad, and there's no substitute for athleticism.

On that note, I'd move on Van Dijk before I'd move on Gomez, unless there's a stupidly good offer for the latter. Keep the English core, if they're not ageing and especially if they can fit into multiple positions. Clear the way for overseas players.

Good point, I think the dortmund experience scarred him.  If we had finished this season on 78 points and finished 2nd or 3rd, we would have continued as we are, but this plane wreck of a season should be big enough to cause a course correction, however the news about pending contract renewals suggests otherwise
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9603 on: Today at 12:30:30 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 11:55:32 pm
Kanchelskis was 26 when he left, ince 27, their leaving was more about Becks,butt and scholes coming thru, than Ferie having a strategy of selling people before they dip physically.  He didnt need to have such a strategy so didn't, in 2013 he had evra 32,  rio 34, giggs 39, carrick 31, vidic 31, scholes 38, fletcher 29, van persie 29, playing regular

I wish we had 26 and 27 year old midfielders in their prime.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9604 on: Today at 12:31:55 am »
The thing about Ferguson was not just ruthlessness getting rid of players (though he did that too) but continually strengthening when they were on top.

Win league in 92-93. Buys Roy Keane. Wins league. Buys Cole. Hes constantly doing that. Adding quality to quality and then letting them fight it out.

He was quick to get rid of players too. Goalkeepers are the most obvious example. He just keeps getting rid until he finds a good one. Compare and contrast that with Mignolet and Karius. He signs and gets rid of the likes of Dion Dublin, Poborsky, Forlan and Veron sometimes within a season of buying them.

Hes not sentimental about Yorke, Cole or Sheringham. Theyre all gone by 02/03 season just a few season after they win him the treble.
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9605 on: Today at 12:46:04 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:31:55 am
The thing about Ferguson was not just ruthlessness getting rid of players (though he did that too) but continually strengthening when they were on top.

Win league in 92-93. Buys Roy Keane. Wins league. Buys Cole. Hes constantly doing that. Adding quality to quality and then letting them fight it out.

He was quick to get rid of players too. Goalkeepers are the most obvious example. He just keeps getting rid until he finds a good one. Compare and contrast that with Mignolet and Karius. He signs and gets rid of the likes of Dion Dublin, Poborsky, Forlan and Veron sometimes within a season of buying them.

Hes not sentimental about Yorke, Cole or Sheringham. Theyre all gone by 02/03 season just a few season after they win him the treble.

But they were able to pluck whoever they wanted whenever they wanted from the other English teams. Rio Ferdinand, fucking Rooney, etc. He was an undeniably great manager, the c*nt, but he had a nearly endless list of advantages over everyone else, too. 
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9606 on: Today at 01:54:52 am »
We need powerful, athletic midfielders come the summer.  Our midfield is so shite these days we make average midfielders look like world class players.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9607 on: Today at 03:06:30 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:31:55 am
The thing about Ferguson was not just ruthlessness getting rid of players (though he did that too) but continually strengthening when they were on top.

Win league in 92-93. Buys Roy Keane. Wins league. Buys Cole. Hes constantly doing that. Adding quality to quality and then letting them fight it out.

He was quick to get rid of players too. Goalkeepers are the most obvious example. He just keeps getting rid until he finds a good one. Compare and contrast that with Mignolet and Karius. He signs and gets rid of the likes of Dion Dublin, Poborsky, Forlan and Veron sometimes within a season of buying them.

Hes not sentimental about Yorke, Cole or Sheringham. Theyre all gone by 02/03 season just a few season after they win him the treble.

Yeah but he'll never know what is like to defeat Guardiola. Klopp on the other hand, is very familiar with that feeling.

Online PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9608 on: Today at 07:08:28 am »
I think for all the obvious pointing out that we've offered players past their prime contracts that are far too big. We have to remember we seem to have a lot of players that have fallen a long way from their peak almost overnight. We were clamouring for ages for Salah to sign. Even though we all saw her want the same after afcon.
I'm sure there are several reasons why this has happened and it'll be different reasons for different players. But I don't think the contracts offered seemed as bad at the time as they do now.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9609 on: Today at 07:30:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:08:28 am
I think for all the obvious pointing out that we've offered players past their prime contracts that are far too big. We have to remember we seem to have a lot of players that have fallen a long way from their peak almost overnight. We were clamouring for ages for Salah to sign. Even though we all saw her want the same after afcon.
I'm sure there are several reasons why this has happened and it'll be different reasons for different players. But I don't think the contracts offered seemed as bad at the time as they do now.
Yep its all a bit hindsight.

But the issue is we seem to be making the mistake again. Just look at Bobbys contract talks and it looking likely we sign him on for two years and again people breaking their backs to justify it being a good decision and how it will be a reduced contract.

It wont be a good decision and ill be amazed if he is earning less than £100k a week. Even now Klopp cant let his players leave.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9610 on: Today at 07:34:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:30:17 am
Yep its all a bit hindsight.

But the issue is we seem to be making the mistake again. Just look at Bobbys contract talks and it looking likely we sign him on for two years and again people breaking their backs to justify it being a good decision and how it will be a reduced contract.

It wont be a good decision and ill be amazed if he is earning less than £100k a week. Even now Klopp cant let his players leave.

Maybe he doesn't have faith in whoever's left in the recruitment team to get him someone better than Bobby for what he'd cost to retain
