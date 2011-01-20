Not really my point at all. You play the cards you are dealt in your era.



My point was Ferguson sold on players before they declined and refreshed his squad like an empire builder.

Klopp has many qualities but not that. He quite likes being a 'luxury underdog'. But with Liverpool, and with the brilliant talent he has, he could have achieved more, still can.



I think Klopp has learnt the wrong lessons from his past. He secured players so that Bayern can't poach them for nothing. However, there isn't a Bayern in our league, so there was no risk of that. Instead, we have FSG who work on the basis that having the wrong player is a greater opportunity cost than missing out on a player. We have too many players whom we haven't been able to move on, and FSG have not been willing to back down on their demands given the squad we have. We have to learn this particular lesson, which I was going on about some years ago. Move players on even if we think of them as untouchables, if they are physically declining. Class may be permanent, but physicality is not. Class can show itself on the ball, but it's off the ball where we're really, really bad, and there's no substitute for athleticism.On that note, I'd move on Van Dijk before I'd move on Gomez, unless there's a stupidly good offer for the latter. Keep the English core, if they're not ageing and especially if they can fit into multiple positions. Clear the way for overseas players.