It's been part of the problem with this insistence that we need exceptional footballers and elite talents to improve/rebuild the midfield (given the reality of our owners and budgets). Wijnaldum was neither but he was a reliable player who knew his role in the system. Henderson similar who in his 20s could run all day and had very strong character - also Milner. Fabinho as well to an extent, he wasn't a player everyone was after back in 2018, although it was a coup at the time.



Probably the biggest talent we signed was Keita, who we waited around for for a year, and that didn't even work out.



I disagree, I accept that following this strategy would be better(in the short term) than what we did do, but that is a low bar. If we used our limited funds to sign 2019 equivalents of gini, hendo and fab in the summer of 2022, that would be a strategy to finish 3rd or 4th at best. gini/hendo and fab worked for us in 2019-2020, as we wad worldbeaters in salah/mane and VVD around them. Salah/VVD haven't been what they were for a while and mane even longer.In a nutshell, I wouldn't expect the team to almost to win the quadruple and then aim to put together a team that aims for 3rd at best the following year, like what you are suggesting. Saving up for game changing talents like bellingham/Nunez has a certain logic going for it, considering where the team was in 2022. What has hurt us (apart from FSG's stingyness) is renewing contracts over the last few yrs(with bumper pay rises) for players past their best or close to, as that hurts our ability to get replacements of any real calibre.People are saying we need to sell fabinho! Easier said than done, before the last contract extension, he was "only" on 100k a week and world class, selling would be a lot easier then, getting to him to WANT to leave and getting a club that wants to buy him NOW AND give him the 3 yr(180k+) deal he is on now might not be so easy. The dismissive attitude many here have toward kante, would be amplified by DOF all around the world, when looking at fabinho, he is not a flair player like jorginho or on top of his game like casimero