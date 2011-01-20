If I was making the decision, I'd sell Fabinho, buy Ugarthe or similar, hence adding Nunes, Jude, Ugarthe to Bajcetic, Thiago, Henderson, Morton, Elliot & Jones, for a new CM group next season. That would make it 9 CMs mind, & already it sounds like too much. But you get my drift.
It's however Klopp's decision. And going by how he's treated players before, its more likely than not that Fabinho will still be at the club next season. Ironically, the emergence of Stefan might even be more of a reason that Fabinho stays, as it gives Klopp "time" in regards to buying a new DM. Klopp would see Stefan + Fabinho (+ Thiago?) sharing #6 duties. That Stefan can also be useful as a #8 makes it even less likely that Klopp buys 3 new CMs in the summer.