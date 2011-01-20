Fabinho hasn't just slipped to being a 5/10 or 6/10 player.



He's been at 2/10 or 3/10 level. You could almost put a non-League #6 and not lose anything.



Yes, defending is an entire-team thing. And yes, we're really missing forwards with the ability and brains to press effectively (like Mane, Jota, Diaz and pre-decline-Firmino). But this isn't Fabinho getting swamped. He looks slow, dithery, can't pass, loses the ball frequently.



An oil-cheat club or a Man U/Chelsea could take the risk in keeping him in the hope of him recovering form - they'd go out and sign another just in case he didn't. We don't have that luxury. For us it's a case of "well if you keep him, you'll need to and try to make it work, or play an unsuited player at 6 to see how that goes". And then the summer after, following another season of him being poor, the club's unable to sell him for £50m or whatever inflated price they think is 'right' and we need to keep him again without a replacement for another year.