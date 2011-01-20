« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 03:25:29 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:03:22 pm
We wont get 3 midfield players,
We like to do the bare minimum


I also think integrating three MF'ers in one window is really difficult and normally Klopp wouldn't want this.

I think we'll sign two in the summer. But if Nunes is as nailed-on as journos say, then the other is either Bellingham or a DM. And my choice full stop would be Bellingham and a quality DM. Might we therefore sign three?


Reckon we should keep Bajcetic, Thiago, Henderson (to take a more back-up role like Milner did), Jones.

Keita and AOC are as good as gone. I'd try to sell Fabinho. If Milner is to take a dual coaching role, then keep him.

Before this season, I didn't see anything with Morton that indicates he's of the elite quality we need. Not seen him this season, but he'd have had to have had the most amazing transformation for him to be someone I'd consider worth promoting to the 1st team squad.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 03:47:15 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:18:46 pm
Not that we couldnt do with one, but I'd suspect whoever does end up playing 6 for us in certain games (Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago, Bajcetic) would find it a LOT easier and manageable if he's flanked by two athletic CMs like Bellingham and Nunes (for example)

That's likely the thinking. Klopp has always said that defending is a "whole team" responsibility, so he'll figure that if he can get the front 3 & the CM unit to be more energetic & press better, it will help CBs & #6 to defend better. Having Jude + Nunes infront of whichever #6 would add tones more dynamism & mobility in CM, which should see us defend that area of the pitch much better. In today's presser Klopp gave Rashford's form this season as an example of how players' form can dramatically change from one season to the next. He will think that a couple of new pieces in CM are able to improve Fabinho's form, for e.g., next season.

And I agree that with more dynamic #8s, we will see Thiago play #6 in some games (or periods of games), next season.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 04:05:30 pm
Fabinho hasn't just slipped to being a 5/10 or 6/10 player.

He's been at 2/10 or 3/10 level. You could almost put a non-League #6 and not lose anything.

Yes, defending is an entire-team thing. And yes, we're really missing forwards with the ability and brains to press effectively (like Mane, Jota, Diaz and pre-decline-Firmino). But this isn't Fabinho getting swamped. He looks slow, dithery, can't pass, loses the ball frequently.

An oil-cheat club or a Man U/Chelsea could take the risk in keeping him in the hope of him recovering form - they'd go out and sign another just in case he didn't. We don't have that luxury. For us it's a case of "well if you keep him, you'll need to and try to make it work, or play an unsuited player at 6 to see how that goes". And then the summer after, following another season of him being poor, the club's unable to sell him for £50m or whatever inflated price they think is 'right' and we need to keep him again without a replacement for another year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 04:12:59 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 03:47:15 pm
That's likely the thinking. Klopp has always said that defending is a "whole team" responsibility, so he'll figure that if he can get the front 3 & the CM unit to be more energetic & press better, it will help CBs & #6 to defend better. Having Jude + Nunes infront of whichever #6 would add tones more dynamism & mobility in CM, which should see us defend that area of the pitch much better. In today's presser Klopp gave Rashford's form this season as an example of how players' form can dramatically change from one season to the next. He will think that a couple of new pieces in CM are able to improve Fabinho's form, for e.g., next season.

And I agree that with more dynamic #8s, we will see Thiago play #6 in some games (or periods of games), next season.

There's certainly not going to be this clear-out people are thinking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 04:19:01 pm
If I was making the decision, I'd sell Fabinho, buy Ugarthe or similar, hence adding Nunes, Jude, Ugarthe to Bajcetic, Thiago, Henderson, Morton, Elliot & Jones, for a new CM group next season. That would make it 9 CMs mind, & already it sounds like too much. But you get my drift.

It's however Klopp's decision. And going by how he's treated players before, its more likely than not that Fabinho will still be at the club next season. Ironically, the emergence of Stefan might even be more of a reason that Fabinho stays, as it gives Klopp "time" in regards to buying a new DM. Klopp would see Stefan + Fabinho (+ Thiago?) sharing #6 duties. That Stefan can also be useful as a #8 makes it even less likely that Klopp buys 3 new CMs in the summer.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 04:19:24 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:12:59 pm
There's certainly not going to be this clear-out people are thinking.


Keita and AOC are definitely outs, yes?

It's whether we sell Fabinho as well (I personally think not replacing him means we write off our chances of the league and CL next season and, whilst that comes across as hyperbole, we need to be close to perfect to win either)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 04:20:35 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:12:59 pm
There's certainly not going to be this clear-out people are thinking.

Well, certainly not as some people are suggesting, but we will see Keita, Ox, Milner, Adrian and Arthur off the wage bill, and the likes of Phillips, Williams and some of the youngsters now on loan being sold ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 04:25:27 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:19:24 pm

Keita and AOC are definitely outs, yes?

It's whether we sell Fabinho as well (I personally think not replacing him means we write off our chances of the league and CL next season and, whilst that comes across as hyperbole, we need to be close to perfect to win either)

Honestly at this point, who knows ;D You'd think.

I'd rather not write off half the squad though. Some of them had absolute trash 20/21 seasons and then came back last season, at the same sort of age as Fabinho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 04:44:06 pm
Also, FWIW: If Firmino signs an extension & Jota + Diaz come back okay from their injuries, I would be very surprised if Doak + Carvalho do not go out on loans in the summer.

The forwards' list will have no room for them (Salah, Jota, Diaz, Darwin, Gakpo, Firmino, Elliot).

Elliot will be seen as someone who can reprise Salah's RW role, although he plays it different from the Egyptian obvs.

I think Gordon will remain, as I think the club will be careful not to rush him into many games (which a loan away could do), having had near 18 months of growth issues/injuries etc. I think he'll stay, & get his games with the U18/U21, as well as Cup games for the first team as he gets himself back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 05:27:35 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:03:22 pm
We wont get 3 midfield players,
We like to do the bare minimum

It sounds like you think the club won't be sold before the summer.  If we are, it's a good bet we'll be signing 3 midfielders given the ones who are leaving and the obvious drop off in quality from this area of our team compared to previous seasons. 

The same focus we've recently given to rebuilding our forward line (Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Gapko) now needs to be targeted at the weakest area of our squad, which is obviously the midfield. I'd also like to see us add another dynamic forward for the right side and another defender, but that would be a lower priority in my view.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 05:38:05 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:05:30 pm
Fabinho hasn't just slipped to being a 5/10 or 6/10 player.

He's been at 2/10 or 3/10 level. You could almost put a non-League #6 and not lose anything.

Yes, defending is an entire-team thing. And yes, we're really missing forwards with the ability and brains to press effectively (like Mane, Jota, Diaz and pre-decline-Firmino). But this isn't Fabinho getting swamped. He looks slow, dithery, can't pass, loses the ball frequently.

An oil-cheat club or a Man U/Chelsea could take the risk in keeping him in the hope of him recovering form - they'd go out and sign another just in case he didn't. We don't have that luxury. For us it's a case of "well if you keep him, you'll need to and try to make it work, or play an unsuited player at 6 to see how that goes". And then the summer after, following another season of him being poor, the club's unable to sell him for £50m or whatever inflated price they think is 'right' and we need to keep him again without a replacement for another year.

He might have but he'd have got away with it more if we had a front 3 pressing from the front all game (not helped by Jota being out all season or Diaz for most of it) and legs around him in midfield doing a solid job. Henderson fading at the same time has compounded it particularly. Gini could be really shit/anonymous at times but he had a prime Fabinho and Henderson around him. We've needed Fabinho to hold things together but he's off his game massively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 06:06:40 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:20:35 pm
Well, certainly not as some people are suggesting, but we will see Keita, Ox, Milner, Adrian and Arthur off the wage bill, and the likes of Phillips, Williams and some of the youngsters now on loan being sold ...

Who's Williams?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 06:11:29 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 06:19:42 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 06:20:11 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:06:40 pm
Who's Williams?

I'd assume Rhys Williams
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 06:41:26 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:19:42 pm
Rhys, not Neco

Fair enough. I was thinking of Neco.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:26:48 pm
Sign me up for Paulinha as Fabinho's replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:28:30 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:26:48 pm
Sign me up for Paulinha as Fabinho's replacement.

Think he is 28. Last thing we need are players over 25.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:29:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:28:30 pm
Think he is 28. Last thing we need are players over 25.

Depends on what position in DM where we have Bajcetic in the waiting, could be a good signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:30:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:28:30 pm
Think he is 28. Last thing we need are players over 25.

Maybe. But if our big midfield signing is Bellingham, and we do have hopes on Bajcetic being our number 6 in the long run, an older DM signing may not be the worst thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:30:30 pm
Maybe. But if our big midfield signing is Bellingham, and we do have hopes on Bajcetic being our number 6 in the long run, an older DM signing may not be the worst thing.

Just get someone in on a free. Not Arthur.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:37:25 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:26:48 pm
Sign me up for Paulinha as Fabinho's replacement.

That Harrison Reed looks a player......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:26:48 pm
Sign me up for Paulinha as Fabinho's replacement.

He'll be 28 in July. Fulham paid 20M for him. They'd want somewhere close to double that, especially as Paulinha has been a good performer in the PL.

Even setting aside that most likely Fabinho stays, I cannot see LFC paying above 30M for a 28yr old DM, when the goal this summer is to lower the age of our CM group.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
Just get someone in on a free. Not Arthur.
I'm warming to the idea of a free transfer for Kante, incredible player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:23:51 pm
I think Kante only joins if we sell Fabinho & Klopp doesn't want to right away buy another DM to replace.

Even then I couldn't see it to be honest, primarily because Kante is 32 in March, & his injury record in the last 2 years has been horrific.

Even at 32, he would probably be one of the most dynamic players on the pitch those 5-6 times he is fit to play, mind 😂.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:30:04 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
He'll be 28 in July. Fulham paid 20M for him. They'd want somewhere close to double that, especially as Paulinha has been a good performer in the PL.

Even setting aside that most likely Fabinho stays, I cannot see LFC paying above 30M for a 28yr old DM, when the goal this summer is to lower the age of our CM group.

We should be looking for an older DM to be honest, 26-28, plus a younger CM, Bajcetic still has to be considered. Palinha would be good, it should be about the player not the age, Casameiro  has been a revelation for United this season, Silva is the best Cb in the league over the last two, and i dont regret us signing Thiago at all.

As long as the rest of our signings  are young and we integrate Doak Clark Bajcetic Ramsay Gordon Morton in the squad shouldnt be a problem.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:58:48 pm
If we are targeting an experienced defensive midfielder this summer (personally, I don't think we will sign one), we should be targeting someone like Wilfred Ndidi or Guido Rodriguez. Both of them will have 12 months left on their contracts in the summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:11:16 pm
Yea Kante would be a good signing he has only managed about 2 games this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm
Palhinha should just be more of an example that getting good midfield play doesn't take £100m+. Just know what you need, do your scouting and you'll find plenty of options that can work.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:58:14 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm
Palhinha should just be more of an example that getting good midfield play doesn't take £100m+. Just know what you need, do your scouting and you'll find plenty of options that can work.

Very true especially in the DM position.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:21:31 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:28:30 pm
Think he is 28. Last thing we need are players over 25.

Oof
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:28:41 am
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 11:11:16 pm
Yea Kante would be a good signing he has only managed about 2 games this season.
Kante is done. We can do better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:56:30 am
Even if we get new owners I can't see Klopp buying 3 automatic midfield starters this summer, we will buy Bellingham and Nunes and put them into the mix with the current lot minus Ox and Keith, maybe even Fabinho and honestly, I can see him bringing Morton back as a legitimate option in there. Would have said no chance to that previously but (yeah I know its only YouTube and only the Championship) but his best bits of his time at Blackburn show he's deffo got something about him. It would be a risk as we would then have more than your usual quota of young lads but I can see Klopp being willing to take that chance to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:11:45 am
Kante is done. We can do better.
He's not really though, he's just injured at the moment, still a phenomenal midfielder and genuinely what this team needs, would he be the force of nature he was before?, who knows, but on a 2 year deal?, where's the risk?, considering the shower of shit we have there at the moment.
