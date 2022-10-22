At this point, an extra season while playing less minutes and doing so alongside higher energy players than Hendo and Thiago could easily rejuvenate Fab or at worst, make him look a lot better than he currently does if we were still looking to move him on.
The same argument could be made for Henderson (or Thiago). How much better would they look with a peak-Busquets sweeping up and controlling play around them?
Our theoretical first choice three midfielders (until very recently, at least) are all showing signs of physical wear and tear, if not outright physical decline given their ages. They're also three of the top six paid players at the club. At the very least, one of them needs moving on this summer, in addition to the departures of Ox, Keita and probably Milner.
I realise some in this thread ignore it, but if we're losing Ox and Milner, Henderson (also club captain) would be a third HG player to be considered (and some want to sell Gomez and/or Jones, too!).
Thiago has regular injuries, but his form and general physical ability hasn't dropped off in the way the other two have. Is Fabinho more likely to regain some usefulness than Henderson? Maybe (though I don't think there's much certainty to it), but he's also much more saleable and doesn't force us into replacing with another HG/association trained player.
Have his agent slag off our training methods and say he's knackered by the time it comes to games, and some Italian or Spanish challenging-level clubs should be interested enough.