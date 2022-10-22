« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 232 233 234 235 236 [237]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 325360 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,563
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9440 on: Today at 12:15:05 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:03:42 am
Its got to be 3 midfielders this summer really with how unreliable our options are. A starting 6 and two 8s is what we need, plus a centre back.

Its great Bajcetic has come through and he will definitely save us having to buy a 4th midfielder this summer, but if we want to challenge next season he can't be anything but a really good option at his age and experience

We know how Jurgen reacts when he has a very talented youngster on his hands (Trent, Harvey). He won't buy a player who will stand in the way of Stefan's development. Of course, we can discuss it if you want, but we all know it won't happen ...
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,189
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9441 on: Today at 12:24:59 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:22:07 pm
This turned into the 'Slag our Own off' thread ?


Listen, I am staying out of a number of threads at the moment for the same reason, we are infected. I thought I'd come here as a safe place given we should be talking about prospective players, it's full of the same stuff repeated elsewhere. Let's make sure this attitude does not translate to match days otherwise we are not much higher than our blue brethren and we know where that ends up.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9442 on: Today at 12:28:38 am »
I think we will buy two midfielders to go straight into the side. They will be supplemented by whatever the old guard in midfield have left to give, as well as an emerging talent like Bajcetic.

Signing three midfielders brings the curtain down on all the old guard, pretty much, and I cant see us doing that. It also diminishes much needed opportunities for Bajcetic.

We are all just guessing, but two midfielders for me.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,083
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9443 on: Today at 02:51:53 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 12:28:38 am
I think we will buy two midfielders to go straight into the side. They will be supplemented by whatever the old guard in midfield have left to give, as well as an emerging talent like Bajcetic.

Signing three midfielders brings the curtain down on all the old guard, pretty much, and I cant see us doing that. It also diminishes much needed opportunities for Bajcetic.

We are all just guessing, but two midfielders for me.

We want to challenge we'll need 3. Players  like Bajcetic need developing slowly. over play him and we'll ruin him. Were ruining seasoned pros with all the injuries.
We need 3 new midfielders  who'll bring our squad age down and can actually do what Klopp wants...might be an idea to get some better coaches to.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,580
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9444 on: Today at 06:56:32 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 02:51:53 am
We want to challenge we'll need 3. Players  like Bajcetic need developing slowly. over play him and we'll ruin him. Were ruining seasoned pros with all the injuries.
We need 3 new midfielders  who'll bring our squad age down and can actually do what Klopp wants...might be an idea to get some better coaches to.

Caicedo, Bellingham and Thiago is a tasty midfield.. Im hoping Arsenal and Chelsea pissed off Bloom enough we might have a chance.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,719
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9445 on: Today at 07:45:55 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:56:32 am
Caicedo, Bellingham and Thiago is a tasty midfield.. Im hoping Arsenal and Chelsea pissed off Bloom enough we might have a chance.
Bloom rejected 75m quid (asking for 90) for Caicedo. We're not touching him with a barge pole at that ludicrous price level.

Never mind in addition to Bellingham, I mean that's just playground nonsense, or Chelsea-like...same thing really.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9446 on: Today at 07:51:42 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 02:51:53 am
We want to challenge we'll need 3. Players  like Bajcetic need developing slowly. over play him and we'll ruin him. Were ruining seasoned pros with all the injuries.
We need 3 new midfielders  who'll bring our squad age down and can actually do what Klopp wants...might be an idea to get some better coaches to.

We need 4.

2 for the right centre mid, someone for defensive mid as Bajcetic is only 18 and then someone to rotate with Thiago.

Unless we are going to change formation and go with 2 in the middle or something
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9447 on: Today at 07:58:14 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:45:55 am
Bloom rejected 75m quid (asking for 90) for Caicedo. We're not touching him with a barge pole at that ludicrous price level.

Never mind in addition to Bellingham, I mean that's just playground nonsense, or Chelsea-like...same thing really.

I reckon they'd probably sell for that in the summer. He obviously wants out, and Brighton have 6 months to work out how to spend the money rather than 3 days.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9448 on: Today at 07:59:24 am »
The problem with Jones is it's not clear he can stay fit for an extended period of time. I'm not convinced it's on pitch performance which is an issue at all, although his injuries have definitely curtailed his development. He'd have way, way more minutes in him if he wasn't injured as much.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9449 on: Today at 08:00:01 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:51:42 am
We need 4.

2 for the right centre mid, someone for defensive mid as Bajcetic is only 18 and then someone to rotate with Thiago.

Unless we are going to change formation and go with 2 in the middle or something

We have also other holes in the squad needs filling. Centreback for one. We have an injury ridden defence that also is getting older.
Rightback theres some questions around Trent and Ramsay. Id like to see Ramsay more to see if he can challenge Trent next season more.

Two versatile CMs and a more DM type of player would be a very good start. Then add a CB and potentially RB later on.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,719
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9450 on: Today at 08:04:50 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:58:14 am
I reckon they'd probably sell for that in the summer. He obviously wants out, and Brighton have 6 months to work out how to spend the money rather than 3 days.
In normal times maybe. But Boehly just used a credit line to cough up £105m (albeit in instalments) for Fernandez, which sets an analogue price for a similar player profile as Caicedo (without a World Cup medal but that's largely irrelevant).
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9451 on: Today at 08:27:15 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 11:22:51 pm
Any view on Jones playing as the left sided forward whilst the Jota/Diaz injuries clear up?
He's got mobility in possession when he wants and good feet to skip past someone..on the outside or cutting inside..
People don't want to see Oxlade there seemingly, Elliott not for me in that position, admittedly a few good moments in the Brighton cup tie but I just don't think he occupies a defence enough in that role...Jones plays a bit too safe for me in the midfield 3, too many balls back & sideways, just a thought
He's not quick enough.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,561
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9452 on: Today at 08:27:31 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 08:00:01 am
We have also other holes in the squad needs filling. Centreback for one. We have an injury ridden defence that also is getting older.
Rightback theres some questions around Trent and Ramsay. Id like to see Ramsay more to see if he can challenge Trent next season more.

Two versatile CMs and a more DM type of player would be a very good start. Then add a CB and potentially RB later on.

we can recall Morton and Bradley so that gives us two extra bodies to cover CM & RB, weve also got a few centre backs on loan so one of them might become an option as cover (5th center back)

the majority of funds needs to go on midfield and centre back, ideally Gordon and Doak can cover for Salah but there might be a need for a player there also
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,580
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9453 on: Today at 08:32:49 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:45:55 am
Bloom rejected 75m quid (asking for 90) for Caicedo. We're not touching him with a barge pole at that ludicrous price level.

Never mind in addition to Bellingham, I mean that's just playground nonsense, or Chelsea-like...same thing really.

True, was more thinking if he doesnt get a new contract surely his value will drop.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,115
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9454 on: Today at 09:06:35 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:45:55 am
Bloom rejected 75m quid (asking for 90) for Caicedo. We're not touching him with a barge pole at that ludicrous price level.

Never mind in addition to Bellingham, I mean that's just playground nonsense, or Chelsea-like...same thing really.


Ugarte at Sporting has a £53m release clause and looks a great 6. They're supposed to be trying to get him on a new contract with a higher release clause but not seen any confirmation reported yet.

Sad to say that Fabinho's time here is over. He's looked off it since the latter stages of last season but this season... wow. It's shocking how quickly and how far he's gone downhill. Still think we'd recover £20-30m for him, though. There's never a shortage of clubs/managers who see a previously top player - and he really was for us for 3/4 seasons - struggling for form and think "bet we/I could rejuvenate that guy here"

I hope the emergence of Bajcetic doesn't alter thinking that we need a new 6. He's a talent, but only 18, still learning and isn't at the top level we need [yet]. We can't run him into the ground, and the fall-off in performance when he doesn't play (regardless who plays there) is stark.

Caicedo is way overpriced and likely to be in demand still come summer. Given he was itching for a move to Arsenal, we'd have to outbid them on both transfer fee and wages for him. That's not us. It seems we don't rate Kone or Thuram enough, and Amrabat flashed his petticoats after the WC but we weren't interested.

We've only been speculatively linked to Ugarte (Spurs reported to have been chasing him more) so I dunno. But he looks to be just what we need for a decent price.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9455 on: Today at 09:27:34 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:06:35 am


Sad to say that Fabinho's time here is over. He's looked off it since the latter stages of last season but this season... wow. It's shocking how quickly and how far he's gone downhill. Still think we'd recover £20-30m for him, though. There's never a shortage of clubs/managers who see a previously top player - and he really was for us for 3/4 seasons - struggling for form and think "bet we/I could rejuvenate that guy here"


Was listening to TAW talk about that subject, and wonder if other clubs might be wary of signing the likes of Fabinho. Forget his form, which would be a massive red flag to anyone - there may well be a feeling that we've just absolutely run the legs off our long-serving players. Look at Gini since leaving us, or Sadio to a lesser extent. Just not sure there'll be a clamour to sign a Liverpool midfielder with years of Klopp football in their legs as they turn 30. It's a risk. Which isn't to say there won't be a market for someone like Fabinho at all, it just may be a bit more limited than it would have been a year or two ago. I could imagine him at Atletico Madrid under Simeone, or maybe over in Italy somewhere.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,247
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9456 on: Today at 09:36:23 am »
At this point, an extra season while playing less minutes and doing so alongside higher energy players than Hendo and Thiago could easily rejuvenate Fab or at worst, make him look a lot better than he currently does if we were still looking to move him on.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,115
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9457 on: Today at 09:48:48 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:36:23 am
At this point, an extra season while playing less minutes and doing so alongside higher energy players than Hendo and Thiago could easily rejuvenate Fab or at worst, make him look a lot better than he currently does if we were still looking to move him on.


And could just as easily (indeed, more likely) be another season of him not being up to pace here. Another lost season with us scrabbling around for alternative solutions. Another year older - and closer to decline - for other players.

You can't run a successful team by carrying under-performing players with the mindset of 'well we'll keep them and not get better replacements in, cos they might just recover their form again'.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,247
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9458 on: Today at 10:06:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:48:48 am

And could just as easily (indeed, more likely) be another season of him not being up to pace here. Another lost season with us scrabbling around for alternative solutions. Another year older - and closer to decline - for other players.

You can't run a successful team by carrying under-performing players with the mindset of 'well we'll keep them and not get better replacements in, cos they might just recover their form again'.

I meant as far as getting value out of him when we come to sell, we obviously still need to assume he is a write-off and sign the 3 midfielders we need to overhaul our side, if he turns out not to be then we either benefit from getting back another midfield option or better value when we sell.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,991
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9459 on: Today at 10:20:47 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:36:23 am
At this point, an extra season while playing less minutes and doing so alongside higher energy players than Hendo and Thiago could easily rejuvenate Fab or at worst, make him look a lot better than he currently does if we were still looking to move him on.
The same argument could be made for Henderson (or Thiago). How much better would they look with a peak-Busquets sweeping up and controlling play around them?

Our theoretical first choice three midfielders (until very recently, at least) are all showing signs of physical wear and tear, if not outright physical decline given their ages. They're also three of the top six paid players at the club. At the very least, one of them needs moving on this summer, in addition to the departures of Ox, Keita and probably Milner.

I realise some in this thread ignore it, but if we're losing Ox and Milner, Henderson (also club captain) would be a third HG player to be considered (and some want to sell Gomez and/or Jones, too!).

Thiago has regular injuries, but his form and general physical ability hasn't dropped off in the way the other two have. Is Fabinho more likely to regain some usefulness than Henderson? Maybe (though I don't think there's much certainty to it), but he's also much more saleable and doesn't force us into replacing with another HG/association trained player.

Have his agent slag off our training methods and say he's knackered by the time it comes to games, and some Italian or Spanish challenging-level clubs should be interested enough.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:17 am by redmark »
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,981
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9460 on: Today at 10:59:42 am »
If Fabinho isn't able to turn his midfield form around, do we think he might still have the legs to be a decent centre back option?

I think we're in an awkward spot with him as he's too young to be declining so fast, and so could easily find his form again after a proper rest, but also his form and salary means we're unlikely to move him on even if we wanted to. Having him be back up at centre back and bringing someone in to replace his midfield contributions might be a viable alternative.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9461 on: Today at 11:04:57 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:59:42 am
If Fabinho isn't able to turn his midfield form around, do we think he might still have the legs to be a decent centre back option?

I think we're in an awkward spot with him as he's too young to be declining so fast, and so could easily find his form again after a proper rest, but also his form and salary means we're unlikely to move him on even if we wanted to. Having him be back up at centre back and bringing someone in to replace his midfield contributions might be a viable alternative.

Much less confident that's a good idea now than previously during the injury crisis. He was back then also slow but his anticipation and quick thinking covered for his lack of pace and agility. Right now he feels much slower, but also less sharp and quick thinking.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,305
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9462 on: Today at 11:09:23 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:59:42 am
If Fabinho isn't able to turn his midfield form around, do we think he might still have the legs to be a decent centre back option?

I think we're in an awkward spot with him as he's too young to be declining so fast, and so could easily find his form again after a proper rest, but also his form and salary means we're unlikely to move him on even if we wanted to. Having him be back up at centre back and bringing someone in to replace his midfield contributions might be a viable alternative.

Our whole system is built around having rapid centre halves who can turn around and cover ground. Fabinho can't cover the 20 yards between him and the centre halves right now so I'd say no, he's not a viable option.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,393
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9463 on: Today at 11:15:03 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:59:42 am
If Fabinho isn't able to turn his midfield form around, do we think he might still have the legs to be a decent centre back option?

I think we're in an awkward spot with him as he's too young to be declining so fast, and so could easily find his form again after a proper rest, but also his form and salary means we're unlikely to move him on even if we wanted to. Having him be back up at centre back and bringing someone in to replace his midfield contributions might be a viable alternative.

Tough isn't it? Because there's been plenty of players who have dropped off and never returned to their previous level...but also plenty who have (and yes, at that age). Considering the only teams chucking big money about at the moment are English sides, its hard to see him going there. Real wouldnt need him. Barca might fancy it but would likely go for some stupid loan, and thats the same with Italian sides. Only way we're getting money for him is if he improves his form big time between now and the end of the season...in which case, he's surely worth keeping. Or we loan him on some loan where we cover a chunk of his wages.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9464 on: Today at 11:29:48 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:15:03 am
Tough isn't it? Because there's been plenty of players who have dropped off and never returned to their previous level...but also plenty who have (and yes, at that age). Considering the only teams chucking big money about at the moment are English sides, its hard to see him going there. Real wouldnt need him. Barca might fancy it but would likely go for some stupid loan, and thats the same with Italian sides. Only way we're getting money for him is if he improves his form big time between now and the end of the season...in which case, he's surely worth keeping. Or we loan him on some loan where we cover a chunk of his wages.
i think Milan,Inter & even Roma would pay 30m for him.
Maybe Atletico too as Mendes has a great relationship with them
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 232 233 234 235 236 [237]   Go Up
« previous next »
 