Bloom rejected 75m quid (asking for 90) for Caicedo. We're not touching him with a barge pole at that ludicrous price level.



Never mind in addition to Bellingham, I mean that's just playground nonsense, or Chelsea-like...same thing really.



Ugarte at Sporting has a £53m release clause and looks a great 6. They're supposed to be trying to get him on a new contract with a higher release clause but not seen any confirmation reported yet.Sad to say that Fabinho's time here is over. He's looked off it since the latter stages of last season but this season... wow. It's shocking how quickly and how far he's gone downhill. Still think we'd recover £20-30m for him, though. There's never a shortage of clubs/managers who see a previously top player - and he really was for us for 3/4 seasons - struggling for form and think "bet we/I could rejuvenate that guy here"I hope the emergence of Bajcetic doesn't alter thinking that we need a new 6. He's a talent, but only 18, still learning and isn't at the top level we need [yet]. We can't run him into the ground, and the fall-off in performance when he doesn't play (regardless who plays there) is stark.Caicedo is way overpriced and likely to be in demand still come summer. Given he was itching for a move to Arsenal, we'd have to outbid them on both transfer fee and wages for him. That's not us. It seems we don't rate Kone or Thuram enough, and Amrabat flashed his petticoats after the WC but we weren't interested.We've only been speculatively linked to Ugarte (Spurs reported to have been chasing him more) so I dunno. But he looks to be just what we need for a decent price.