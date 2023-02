I think we will buy two midfielders to go straight into the side. They will be supplemented by whatever the old guard in midfield have left to give, as well as an emerging talent like Bajcetic.



Signing three midfielders brings the curtain down on all the old guard, pretty much, and I canít see us doing that. It also diminishes much needed opportunities for Bajcetic.



We are all just guessing, but two midfielders for me.