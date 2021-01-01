« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 323002 times)

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9400 on: Today at 05:43:43 pm »
Just read that article and I'm just laughing at it being taken as some sort of insider scoop. :lmao
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9401 on: Today at 05:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:40:54 pm
Jones is absolutely not on the chopping block. :lmao

No reason he shouldnt be. Huge question marks against his durability and more importantly, quality. Only reason to keep him would be the passport he has.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9402 on: Today at 05:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:45:31 pm
No reason he shouldnt be. Huge question marks against his durability and more importantly, quality. Only reason to keep him would be the passport he has.
Yeah, not quite sure it's that ridiculous of an idea. He has over 50 PL appearances for us and I'm still not sure where he fits in. Broke through as an attacker, now being moved into midfield, but can't stay fit and remains unconvincing as on 8. On top of that, we need money and he would probably bring in £20m+.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9403 on: Today at 06:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:45:31 pm
No reason he shouldnt be. Huge question marks against his durability and more importantly, quality. Only reason to keep him would be the passport he has.

I agree, but I really don't see this management team washing their hands of him, particularly considering his passport. It just won't happen.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9404 on: Today at 06:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:52:12 pm
Yeah, not quite sure it's that ridiculous of an idea. He has over 50 PL appearances for us and I'm still not sure where he fits in. Broke through as an attacker, now being moved into midfield, but can't stay fit and remains unconvincing as on 8. On top of that, we need money and he would probably bring in £20m+.

I don't think any of our midfielders fit in, in terms of our current options.

Keita - fitness issues, injury prone,  never really trusted by Klopp and leaving on a free. Despite all that he's in the team on merit right now and we need him to stay fit.

Henderson - doesn't have the legs anymore

Fabinho - massively off his game and needs the legs around him which he hasn't had

Thiago - turns 32 in April, injury prone, needs the legs around him, last year of his deal next season

Jones - wasted the chance to really stake his claim by constant niggling injuries for 2 years. Not kicked on since 19/20. Just a number.

Milner - now 37 and seems to get more games at right back now. He's not a 90 minute or 2 games a week option now.

Arthur - won't even play unless we get a bunch of injuries and then sent back

That basically just leaves Bajcetic who is an 18 year old with a few games under his belt
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9405 on: Today at 06:19:08 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 05:22:27 pm
Don't think it's a good idea to let all our players run down their contracts just because we're struggling for funds to sign new players. Where did you get that idea from?

Well, you won't get much money this summer for players who will be 32 years old. Letting them run down their contracts until the age of 33 makes much more sense. And our revenues allow us to sign 2 quality senior players per season ...
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9406 on: Today at 06:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:52:12 pm
Yeah, not quite sure it's that ridiculous of an idea. He has over 50 PL appearances for us and I'm still not sure where he fits in. Broke through as an attacker, now being moved into midfield, but can't stay fit and remains unconvincing as on 8. On top of that, we need money and he would probably bring in £20m+.

I thought he was the heir apparent to Gini, but he just hasnt kicked on and the durability is a real issue. I reckon he will leave sooner or later and end up being the best player for a very decent PL side but probably never a top 6 one.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9407 on: Today at 06:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:32:25 pm
I thought he was the heir apparent to Gini, but he just hasnt kicked on and the durability is a real issue. I reckon he will leave sooner or later and end up being the best player for a very decent PL side but probably never a top 6 one.
Nevermind Gini, when watching him run the show for the under 18s I thought we had another Gerrard on our hands  :D  As with most of the squad it's definitely time to be ruthless, loan him to a PL side and if he doesn't excel we should definitely look to cash in when he comes back.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9408 on: Today at 07:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:40:54 pm
Jones is absolutely not on the chopping block. :lmao

Why shouldn't he be?

Edit: Looks like someone else asked you so no worries.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9409 on: Today at 07:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:13:04 pm
I don't think any of our midfielders fit in, in terms of our current options.

Keita - fitness issues, injury prone,  never really trusted by Klopp and leaving on a free. Despite all that he's in the team on merit right now and we need him to stay fit.

Henderson - doesn't have the legs anymore

Fabinho - massively off his game and needs the legs around him which he hasn't had

Thiago - turns 32 in April, injury prone, needs the legs around him, last year of his deal next season

Jones - wasted the chance to really stake his claim by constant niggling injuries for 2 years. Not kicked on since 19/20. Just a number.

Milner - now 37 and seems to get more games at right back now. He's not a 90 minute or 2 games a week option now.

Arthur - won't even play unless we get a bunch of injuries and then sent back

That basically just leaves Bajcetic who is an 18 year old with a few games under his belt
On Thiago, his defensive stats put him as the second best midfielder in the league he doesnt need legs to help him..

Its the others who need legs
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9410 on: Today at 07:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:40:54 pm
Jones is absolutely not on the chopping block. :lmao
Solanke type money and he's a goner IMO. Unless he steps up massively in the next 4 months. There'll never be a better time for him to claim a place in a decimated and dysfunctional midfield, and if he can't manage that, sorry but it's time to find to someone who can. He's had enough experience by now, and isn't a teenager anymore, now 22 only a couple of weeks younger than Enzo Fernandez.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9411 on: Today at 07:58:06 pm »
Sort of feels like we shouldve found a loan for Jones this window
Hes got a shit ton of talent but he desperately needs significant minutes to develop and hes not going to get them with us at the moment or at the maximum theyll be sporadic
Online redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9412 on: Today at 08:01:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:25:01 pm
Solanke type money and he's a goner IMO. Unless he steps up massively in the next 4 months. There'll never be a better time for him to claim a place in a decimated and dysfunctional midfield, and if he can't manage that, sorry but it's time to find to someone who can. He's had enough experience by now, and isn't a teenager anymore, now 22 only a couple of weeks younger than Enzo Fernandez.
Solanke type money, maybe. But even if he doesn't become the player we all hope(d) he would, he still has value. Squads need options. Better a young option, on less than £50k/week, not just homegrown but club trained. There's no rush to move on someone like Jones when we'll have to fill that squad position anyway, with a transfer fee and potentially higher wages (and maybe older, when we need to reduce the average age of our midfielders) and juggle homegrown numbers. And beyond that, there remains a chance he'll become something like the player we hope(d).
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9413 on: Today at 08:03:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:58:06 pm
Sort of feels like we shouldve found a loan for Jones this window
Hes got a shit ton of talent but he desperately needs significant minutes to develop and hes not going to get them with us at the moment or at the maximum theyll be sporadic

He's not? If he could stay fit he would have played a ton this season due to everyone else being either injured or awful. If everyone stays fit and we end up mostly playing once a week I can see him struggling for minutes, but otherwise I think he'll get games if he gets fit.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9414 on: Today at 08:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:03:08 pm
He's not? If he could stay fit he would have played a ton this season due to everyone else being either injured or awful. If everyone stays fit and we end up mostly playing once a week I can see him struggling for minutes, but otherwise I think he'll get games if he gets fit.

He could be playing now over Keita or the first one off the bench yet he's not. I've a long history of Jones skepticism but at some point if he's healthy and Klopp still is barely playing him then it I think that says more than anything else.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9415 on: Today at 08:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:12:16 pm
He could be playing now over Keita or the first one off the bench yet he's not. I've a long history of Jones skepticism but at some point if he's healthy and Klopp still is barely playing him then it I think that says more than anything else.
This is of course rubbish.

Because Jones has something other players dont.  Hes club and association trained.  Gold dust.  That some here cannot see that is quite astonishing.  Hes a really valuable member of our squad for that reason.

The lad has had a really quite serious injury.  Hes getting over it, but its not an injury you just wait 6 weeks and then do some laps and way hay youre fit again.

Will Jones ever be first name on the team sheet? Probably not, but hes a really good club trained player.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9416 on: Today at 08:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:03:08 pm
He's not? If he could stay fit he would have played a ton this season due to everyone else being either injured or awful. If everyone stays fit and we end up mostly playing once a week I can see him struggling for minutes, but otherwise I think he'll get games if he gets fit.

Id put his over / under on starts between now and the end of the season at 5
Online LiamG

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9417 on: Today at 08:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 09:22:58 am
Keeping all the older underperforming players is part of the problem though right? In Hendersons case definitely hes physically gone and Id be surprised if he ever got that back.

You'd think though that Henderson steps into the Milner role, the older head of the squad, We can't just get rid of everyone in one summer

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9418 on: Today at 08:22:07 pm »
This turned into the 'Slag our Own off' thread ?
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9419 on: Today at 08:22:07 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:21:07 pm
You'd think though that Henderson steps into the Milner role, the older head of the squad, We can't just get rid of everyone in one summer


This in a nutshell.  And what happens when you do?  See Souness for details
