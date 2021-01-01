Yeah, not quite sure it's that ridiculous of an idea. He has over 50 PL appearances for us and I'm still not sure where he fits in. Broke through as an attacker, now being moved into midfield, but can't stay fit and remains unconvincing as on 8. On top of that, we need money and he would probably bring in £20m+.



I don't think any of our midfielders fit in, in terms of our current options.Keita - fitness issues, injury prone, never really trusted by Klopp and leaving on a free. Despite all that he's in the team on merit right now and we need him to stay fit.Henderson - doesn't have the legs anymoreFabinho - massively off his game and needs the legs around him which he hasn't hadThiago - turns 32 in April, injury prone, needs the legs around him, last year of his deal next seasonJones - wasted the chance to really stake his claim by constant niggling injuries for 2 years. Not kicked on since 19/20. Just a number.Milner - now 37 and seems to get more games at right back now. He's not a 90 minute or 2 games a week option now.Arthur - won't even play unless we get a bunch of injuries and then sent backThat basically just leaves Bajcetic who is an 18 year old with a few games under his belt