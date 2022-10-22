Matip with 1 year left does pose a decision.



It's one of those where you probably won't get a good fee given the age, contract situation, and injury history so you feel compelled to keep said player and let him go on a free next year, but depending on the financial situation and the number of games for next year, you'd have to consider it. It really is a big time for Gomez as if he could get ahead of Matip in the pecking order, then VVD, Konate, and Gomez (with 1 more in there) is not so bad.



A bunch of squad players could be on the move too depending on how Klopp sees it. Ideally we don't gamble with depth too much, but if financial constraints are around, then it's like early days Klopp where we'll want to fill gaps in with young academy players, moving players around, etc while we move on some of the depth.



At least with Ox and Keita likely moving on, we'll be reducing the wage bill.



Oh, and of course getting Nat Phillips' 200K a week off the books.