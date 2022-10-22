« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9360 on: Today at 01:36:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:41 am
Is there any club people can think of that has been destabilised so quickly? Maybe United in 2013? I cant think of an example where such a club has gone from being a model way of working, to a complete mess.

Leeds didnt win a single away game the season after they won the league. Not sure where they finished but it was bottom half.

Blackburn got gradually worse after winning the league in 95 and were relegated by 99. So we have something to aim for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9361 on: Today at 01:48:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:41 am
Is there any club people can think of that has been destabilised so quickly? Maybe United in 2013? I cant think of an example where such a club has gone from being a model way of working, to a complete mess.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:36:56 pm
Leeds didnt win a single away game the season after they won the league. Not sure where they finished but it was bottom half.

Blackburn got gradually worse after winning the league in 95 and were relegated by 99. So we have something to aim for.

Yes - us in 1991. We finished 2nd, 7pts off Arsenal, but likely would have won the league if Kenny hadn't resigned, 6th the next season and the squad torn to shreds and 30 years to win it again

Big difference now is we still have a core of quality players, we've quality coming through and the Boss isn't going to be signing players like Mark Walters, Dean Saunders and Torben Piecknik
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9362 on: Today at 01:55:40 pm »
Just looking through some stats from the 2019-20 season. Jez we were unplayable only a couple of years back
17/18 wins on the trot . Something like 2 draws and 32 wins from 34 games ( I think it was that )
Crazy numbers.
The fall off has been unreal really
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9363 on: Today at 02:32:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:48:23 pm
Yes - us in 1991. We finished 2nd, 7pts off Arsenal, but likely would have won the league if Kenny hadn't resigned, 6th the next season and the squad torn to shreds and 30 years to win it again

Big difference now is we still have a core of quality players, we've quality coming through and the Boss isn't going to be signing players like Mark Walters, Dean Saunders and Torben Piecknik

We won our first 8 games I think in 90/91. Looked a nap to win again at that point.

02/03, 09/10 and 14/15 we fell off a cliff after title challenges the year before and then missed out on top 4. 20/21 was a 30 point drop off.

The year we won the league in 19/20 is the only season we sustained title challenges back to back in PL era.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9364 on: Today at 02:36:17 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are set to bring in at least two senior midfielders in the summer, but probably more than that. [@neiljonesgoal]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9365 on: Today at 02:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:36:17 pm
Liverpool are set to bring in at least two senior midfielders in the summer, but probably more than that. [@neiljonesgoal]

Sure sure.

by senior - do they mean over 65?

or players that have kids with the same name - thus jr.?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9366 on: Today at 02:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:32:51 pm
We won our first 8 games I think in 90/91. Looked a nap to win again at that point.

02/03, 09/10 and 14/15 we fell off a cliff after title challenges the year before and then missed out on top 4. 20/21 was a 30 point drop off.

The year we won the league in 19/20 is the only season we sustained title challenges back to back in PL era.

I said 91 after Kenny left. 91/92 season we were crap.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9367 on: Today at 02:44:01 pm »
Neill Jones saying he has Matip likely to be moving on in the summer.
Ndicka would a good replacement

free transfer from Germany like when we got Matip.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9368 on: Today at 02:52:50 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:44:01 pm
Neill Jones saying he has Matip likely to be moving on in the summer.
Ndicka would a good replacement

free transfer from Germany like when we got Matip.

Good move from us to move on Matip. But to replace him with a Dick? No chance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9369 on: Today at 02:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:36:17 pm

Credit to whoever we are still employing in the press office. Their bosses might have checked out, but these guys keep a precise schedule!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9370 on: Today at 03:01:36 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:59:05 pm
Credit to whoever we are still employing in the press office. Their bosses might have checked out, but these guys keep a precise schedule!

Yeah investment update tick, contract extension tick, summer targets tick
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9371 on: Today at 03:02:38 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9372 on: Today at 03:04:09 pm »
Quote
Liverpool looking at bringing in three or four senior midfielders in the summer. With the arrival of Jude Bellingham they'll then look to re-sign Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and potentially James Milner to bring that number up to four, once their contracts expire. Any other signings would be dependant on selling Nat Phillips, with Anfield sources saying a ruthless Klopp doesn't believe his £180,000 a week is providing value for money.

@David_Ornstein
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9373 on: Today at 03:05:49 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9374 on: Today at 03:07:32 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:59:05 pm
Credit to whoever we are still employing in the press office. Their bosses might have checked out, but these guys keep a precise schedule!

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:02:38 pm
Like clockwork.

You lads do know 3 of our midfielders are going right? And Fabinho and Jones are on the chopping block too also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9375 on: Today at 03:08:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:04:09 pm


;D Poor old Nat got picked on in the ruthless stakes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9376 on: Today at 03:09:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:48:23 pm
Yes - us in 1991. We finished 2nd, 7pts off Arsenal, but likely would have won the league if Kenny hadn't resigned, 6th the next season and the squad torn to shreds and 30 years to win it again

Big difference now is we still have a core of quality players, we've quality coming through and the Boss isn't going to be signing players like Mark Walters, Dean Saunders and Torben Piecknik
What was wrong with Mark Walters?! :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9377 on: Today at 03:19:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:04:09 pm


Classic

Glad to know Nat isnt on the £250k a week that was reported mind we better get him on a new deal just in case we have injuries at CB !
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9378 on: Today at 03:26:53 pm »
Matip with 1 year left does pose a decision.

It's one of those where you probably won't get a good fee given the age, contract situation, and injury history so you feel compelled to keep said player and let him go on a free next year, but depending on the financial situation and the number of games for next year, you'd have to consider it.  It really is a big time for Gomez as if he could get ahead of Matip in the pecking order, then VVD, Konate, and Gomez (with 1 more in there) is not so bad.

A bunch of squad players could be on the move too depending on how Klopp sees it.  Ideally we don't gamble with depth too much, but if financial constraints are around, then it's like early days Klopp where we'll want to fill gaps in with young academy players, moving players around, etc while we move on some of the depth.

At least with Ox and Keita likely moving on, we'll be reducing the wage bill.

Oh, and of course getting Nat Phillips' 200K a week off the books.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9379 on: Today at 03:33:11 pm »
Every time I look at our squad list or potential squad list with 2 CMs added I think... 'yeah we definitely need to buy 3 CMs'. We cannot be playing Henderson or Fabinho at 6 on a regular basis anymore. Jury is massively out on Bajcetic as a starter for next season. So we really need a 6. At 8 we're losing Milner, Ox and Keita and need to replace Henderson's minutes almost entirely. Hopefully this is Bellingham. But we also need a successor for Thiago because there's no way I want to be relying on him next season given his age and robustness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9380 on: Today at 03:36:01 pm »
Honestly I would not really rate our chances much unless we take a hacksaw to our midfield. I would be getting rid of pretty much every single midfielder we have and just start all over.
I realize this is probably not going to happen, but fact remains, except Thiago, no midfielder we currently employed is good enough. Simple as that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9381 on: Today at 03:36:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:52:50 pm
Good move from us to move on Matip. But to replace him with a Dick? No chance.

sometimes - you just don't need to make the joke.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9382 on: Today at 03:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 03:36:01 pm
Honestly I would not really rate our chances much unless we take a hacksaw to our midfield. I would be getting rid of pretty much every single midfielder we have and just start all over.
I realize this is probably not going to happen, but fact remains, except Thiago, no midfielder we currently employed is good enough. Simple as that.

Actually Neil Jones article indicated we could get rid of 5 midfielders potentially in the summer.  ;D

Ox, Keita are gone definitely

Milner likely to go

Fabinho and Jones are in the danger zone i.e if we get a good bid they're off. 
