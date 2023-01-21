Diaz (23) - Nunez (24) - Salah (31)

Carvalho (21) - Gakpo (24) - Jota (26) - Firmino (31) - Elliott (20)



Nunes (25) - Thiago (32) - Bellingham (20)

Jones (22)- Fabinho (29) - Bajcetic (18) - Henderson (33)



Robertson (29) - Van Dijk (32)- Konate (24)- TAA (24)

Tsimikas (27)- Matip (32) - Gomez (26) - Van den Berg (21) - Ramsay (20)



Alisson (30)

Kelleher (24)- Davies (19)

If we were to sign Nunes and Bellingham, This would be our squad and their ages at the beginning of next season, i'd honestly be happy with that, Plenty of depth with 7 midfielders - 8 With Elliott who can play there



i actually think we may go for someone to eventually replace Salah as well in the summer, not something many people are mentioning



Probably enough to then sign a CB, maybe a LB & midfielder the summer after?



Not convinced by that starting midfield at all, none of them seem like they have enough defensive awareness to really suit the 6 and if Thiago is going to continue to start then we would also need a higher energy option than Nunes as the other starter too. A better combination would be moving Jones on, not signing Nunes and either bringing in an actual 6 or making both non-Bellingham signings 6/8 types who could share the DM role as needed.I doubt we'd be looking at an eventual Salah replacement in the summer either, besides him we already have 4 starter-level players, 2 youngsters who will be given the chance to stake a claim along with an experienced backup in Firmino. It seems more likely that Summer '24 would be the earliest we would make another attacking signing, unless we end up with sportswashers as new owners and they want to make a splash with a big name signing.Outside of midfielders, CB seems the most likely place we will spend in the summer, starting succession planning on that area with one eye on VVD's form once he no longer has a broken down midfield in front of him to determine the urgency of that need, but it probably starting with one of Matip or Gomez moving on while we bring in somebody else. LB seems like it would be a position where we wouldn't need to rush and mroe likely to be another summer '24 position.