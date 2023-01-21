« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 320499 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9320 on: Today at 12:07:44 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm
Who's going to identify and recruit them in the summer then? Our sporting director is playing solitaire until he fucks off. We have no idea on a replacement.

It is actually you who don't have an idea on the replacement. The club obviously know who the next sporting director will be ...
Offline CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9321 on: Today at 12:07:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:35:20 pm
I mean I wouldn't want deal with their ma.  ;D

She'd prob be as good at negotiating in her current state and Ayre to be honest.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9322 on: Today at 01:12:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:25:46 pm
Roberto Firmino is on the verge of signing a contract extension at Liverpool. [florian plettenberg - sky germany]

Hallelujah!
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9323 on: Today at 04:21:42 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:00:13 pm
That's a belter of a post. In the words of Terry Tibbs, I'm wawkin awa-ay...

More like Craig David no?

Edit: And Hazell got there first of course
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9324 on: Today at 04:25:00 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:00:13 pm
That's a belter of a post. In the words of Terry Tibbs, I'm wawkin awa-ay...

Craig DavidS
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9325 on: Today at 08:09:27 am »
Kantes profile is very similar to Firminos in a different position
A post peak, once great who will be on high wages and whose body is clearly breaking down resulting in more and more injuries but whose profile will mean they have to be given minutes as their performances decline
Offline Dree

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9326 on: Today at 08:12:31 am »
I would let Firmino go (and try and sell Fabinho, and see if we could even let Henderson go to Sunderland or somewhere) if were really going to refresh. We have a lot of attackers especially now it looks like Elliott is definitely a winger. And hes injured a lot of the time these days.
Offline LiamG

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9327 on: Today at 08:28:15 am »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 08:12:31 am
I would let Firmino go (and try and sell Fabinho, and see if we could even let Henderson go to Sunderland or somewhere) if were really going to refresh. We have a lot of attackers especially now it looks like Elliott is definitely a winger. And hes injured a lot of the time these days.

I think Fabinho has enough respect from fans to turn his form round, last seasons quadruple run has mentally drained a lot of our players, i honestly think some of the underperforming players will be much better next season

Henderson and Firmino will stay too
Offline LiamG

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9328 on: Today at 08:32:43 am »
Diaz (23) - Nunez (24) - Salah (31)
Carvalho (21) - Gakpo (24) - Jota (26) - Firmino (31) - Elliott (20)

Nunes (25) - Thiago (32) - Bellingham (20)
Jones (22)- Fabinho (29) - Bajcetic (18) - Henderson (33)

Robertson (29) - Van Dijk (32)- Konate (24)- TAA (24)
Tsimikas (27)- Matip (32) - Gomez (26) - Van den Berg (21) - Ramsay (20)

Alisson (30)
Kelleher (24)- Davies (19)

If we were to sign Nunes and Bellingham, This would be our squad and their ages at the beginning of next season, i'd honestly be happy with that, Plenty of depth with 7 midfielders - 8 With Elliott who can play there

i actually think we may go for someone to eventually replace Salah as well in the summer, not something many people are mentioning

Probably enough to then sign a CB, maybe a LB & midfielder the summer after?
Offline Zlen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9329 on: Today at 08:42:49 am »
Croatian media saying Kovacic may be forced out of Chelsea. Would be all over him to be honest.
Offline Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9330 on: Today at 08:44:29 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:42:49 am
Croatian media saying Kovacic may be forced out of Chelsea. Would be all over him to be honest.

Quality, but again just hampered by injuries constantly.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9331 on: Today at 08:47:59 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:42:49 am
Croatian media saying Kovacic may be forced out of Chelsea. Would be all over him to be honest.

Injured a lot.
Offline JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9332 on: Today at 09:04:02 am »
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9333 on: Today at 09:04:41 am »
Is there any club people can think of that has been destabilised so quickly? Maybe United in 2013? I cant think of an example where such a club has gone from being a model way of working, to a complete mess.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9334 on: Today at 09:09:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:41 am
Is there any club people can think of that has been destabilised so quickly? Maybe United in 2013? I cant think of an example where such a club has gone from being a model way of working, to a complete mess.

Chelsea the year after they won it with Jose?

Granted, it was largely his doing but they ended up somewhere like 10th in the league from memory.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9335 on: Today at 09:12:45 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:09:55 am
Chelsea the year after they won it with Jose?

Granted, it was largely his doing but they ended up somewhere like 10th in the league from memory.

Yeah but thats their team and having a bit of chaos is there thing. We have lost a CEO or whatever role Gordon did, Sporting director, some supposedly important nerds and a whole lot of stability has been lost.
Offline Always_A_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9336 on: Today at 09:14:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:12:45 am
Yeah but thats their team and having a bit of chaos is there thing. We have lost a CEO or whatever role Gordon did, Sporting director, some supposedly important nerds and a whole lot of stability has been lost.

But at least our assistant manager writes a cracking book!
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9337 on: Today at 09:20:54 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:32:43 am
Diaz (23) - Nunez (24) - Salah (31)
Carvalho (21) - Gakpo (24) - Jota (26) - Firmino (31) - Elliott (20)

Nunes (25) - Thiago (32) - Bellingham (20)
Jones (22)- Fabinho (29) - Bajcetic (18) - Henderson (33)

Robertson (29) - Van Dijk (32)- Konate (24)- TAA (24)
Tsimikas (27)- Matip (32) - Gomez (26) - Van den Berg (21) - Ramsay (20)

Alisson (30)
Kelleher (24)- Davies (19)

If we were to sign Nunes and Bellingham, This would be our squad and their ages at the beginning of next season, i'd honestly be happy with that, Plenty of depth with 7 midfielders - 8 With Elliott who can play there

i actually think we may go for someone to eventually replace Salah as well in the summer, not something many people are mentioning

Probably enough to then sign a CB, maybe a LB & midfielder the summer after?

Not convinced by that starting midfield at all, none of them seem like they have enough defensive awareness to really suit the 6 and if Thiago is going to continue to start then we would also need a higher energy option than Nunes as the other starter too. A better combination would be moving Jones on, not signing Nunes and either bringing in an actual 6 or making both non-Bellingham signings 6/8 types who could share the DM role as needed.

I doubt we'd be looking at an eventual Salah replacement in the summer either, besides him we already have 4 starter-level players, 2 youngsters who will be given the chance to stake a claim along with an experienced backup in Firmino. It seems more likely that Summer '24 would be the earliest we would make another attacking signing, unless we end up with sportswashers as new owners and they want to make a splash with a big name signing.

Outside of midfielders, CB seems the most likely place we will spend in the summer, starting succession planning on that area with one eye on VVD's form once he no longer has a broken down midfield in front of him to determine the urgency of that need, but it probably starting with one of Matip or Gomez moving on while we bring in somebody else. LB seems like it would be a position where we wouldn't need to rush and mroe likely to be another summer '24 position.
Offline Dree

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9338 on: Today at 09:22:58 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:28:15 am
I think Fabinho has enough respect from fans to turn his form round, last seasons quadruple run has mentally drained a lot of our players, i honestly think some of the underperforming players will be much better next season

Henderson and Firmino will stay too

Keeping all the older underperforming players is part of the problem though right? In Hendersons case definitely hes physically gone and Id be surprised if he ever got that back.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9339 on: Today at 09:24:36 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:15:30 pm
Cannot see that happening at all. Someone doesnt go from being as loyal as he is to getting rid of a million. Not by choice anyway. Its far more likely we carry on as we are.

Yep, our best hope of letting a few go is they want to do a Mane and have a new challenge. Otherwise it seems like we'll try and renew anyone who's played a decent part in our success until they retire.
Offline Simplexity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9340 on: Today at 09:45:16 am »
Why would Bellingham join us as we finish 6th? It also seems like we are at the end of our "cycle" and it may take years before we are a functional outfit again, why would Bellingham waste his time here for that when he can just go to City and win right now?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9341 on: Today at 09:55:15 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:45:16 am
Why would Bellingham join us as we finish 6th? It also seems like we are at the end of our "cycle" and it may take years before we are a functional outfit again, why would Bellingham waste his time here for that when he can just go to City and win right now?

We still have a lot of good players though, they are not all over the hill, players like Konate, Trent, Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Jota, Salah, Diaz are all top quality. We can make this turn around pretty quick if we get some decisions right. If we do that then 18 months and we could challenge for the league again.

The issue is we have wasted one whole season. If people think this is the transition season then they are wrong. That will be next season.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9342 on: Today at 10:03:37 am »
Even if next season is going to be a transition season we need to get our house in order pretty sharpish.

New owners/investment, a Sporting Director and some additional analytical sport is crucial before we get anywhere close to the Summer window opening.

If the current shambles continues into the Summer then I'd be surprised if there's much movement beyond 1 or 2 signings, whether that's Bellingham or not. We need to go big in turning this squad over and I have very little faith it will happen under the current ownership and recruitment structure. 
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9343 on: Today at 10:10:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:55:15 am
We still have a lot of good players though, they are not all over the hill, players like Konate, Trent, Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Jota, Salah, Diaz are all top quality. We can make this turn around pretty quick if we get some decisions right. If we do that then 18 months and we could challenge for the league again.

The issue is we have wasted one whole season. If people think this is the transition season then they are wrong. That will be next season.


Perhaps, but I don't think it will be as bad as this season. We'll surely regain a sense of direction and some fresh blood will bring us new desire and momentum. If not, we really will be utterly adrift, and I don't think Jurgen (or the fans) will stand for that.
Online has gone odd

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9344 on: Today at 10:13:34 am »
We are led to believe that Ward will leave to spend time with family. However, some of the lesser known and more technical staff leaving, is it know they have they gone to rivals? Seems like if you cant beat them, destroy them from within could be another tactic.
Offline Simplexity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9345 on: Today at 10:24:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:55:15 am
We still have a lot of good players though, they are not all over the hill, players like Konate, Trent, Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Jota, Salah, Diaz are all top quality. We can make this turn around pretty quick if we get some decisions right. If we do that then 18 months and we could challenge for the league again.

The issue is we have wasted one whole season. If people think this is the transition season then they are wrong. That will be next season.


We still have good players obviously but most of them are fading forces. Salah, VVD, Thiago, Robertson have all clearly seen their best days. I just think it will be a significantly longer time before we are relevant again. Especially as FSG has engaged a holding pattern, just keep things ticking over. Dont see how you win with that.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9346 on: Today at 10:27:28 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:24:07 am

We still have good players obviously but most of them are fading forces. Salah, VVD, Thiago, Robertson have all clearly seen their best days. I just think it will be a significantly longer time before we are relevant again. Especially as FSG has engaged a holding pattern, just keep things ticking over. Dont see how you win with that.

Yes but its not like Alisson, Trent, Konate, Diaz, Jota are all shite, then we have some talent outside of that with Nunez, Elliott etc. We still have a lot of good players and some real top quality ones. Of course we do have to invest in some more better players but there still is more than enough talent in there and a lot more than at the end of Rafa and Brendan's tenure.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9347 on: Today at 11:01:33 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:45:16 am
Why would Bellingham join us as we finish 6th? It also seems like we are at the end of our "cycle" and it may take years before we are a functional outfit again, why would Bellingham waste his time here for that when he can just go to City and win right now?

The appeal would still be there, but I'd want assurances that Liverpools ambitions matches mine (Bellinghams), because as an outsider, the situation seems pretty chaotic at the moment
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9348 on: Today at 11:08:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:25:46 pm
Roberto Firmino is on the verge of signing a contract extension at Liverpool. [florian plettenberg - sky germany]


"will be like a new signing"

