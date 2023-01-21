Who's going to identify and recruit them in the summer then? Our sporting director is playing solitaire until he fucks off. We have no idea on a replacement.
I mean I wouldn't want deal with their ma.
Roberto Firmino is on the verge of signing a contract extension at Liverpool. [florian plettenberg - sky germany]
That's a belter of a post. In the words of Terry Tibbs, I'm wawkin awa-ay...
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]