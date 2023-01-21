« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 229 230 231 232 233 [234]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 319378 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9320 on: Today at 12:07:44 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm
Who's going to identify and recruit them in the summer then? Our sporting director is playing solitaire until he fucks off. We have no idea on a replacement.

It is actually you who don't have an idea on the replacement. The club obviously know who the next sporting director will be ...
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,317
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9321 on: Today at 12:07:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:35:20 pm
I mean I wouldn't want deal with their ma.  ;D

She'd prob be as good at negotiating in her current state and Ayre to be honest.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9322 on: Today at 01:12:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:25:46 pm
Roberto Firmino is on the verge of signing a contract extension at Liverpool. [florian plettenberg - sky germany]

Hallelujah!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,933
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9323 on: Today at 04:21:42 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:00:13 pm
That's a belter of a post. In the words of Terry Tibbs, I'm wawkin awa-ay...

More like Craig David no?

Edit: And Hazell got there first of course
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,527
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9324 on: Today at 04:25:00 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:00:13 pm
That's a belter of a post. In the words of Terry Tibbs, I'm wawkin awa-ay...

Craig DavidS
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.
Pages: 1 ... 229 230 231 232 233 [234]   Go Up
« previous next »
 