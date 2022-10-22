« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 316181 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9200 on: Today at 01:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:01:37 pm
So there's now people cryarsing over the people cryarsing  ;D

almost as much as there are posters taking great delight in doing the I told you so to strangers on a forum no one outside of this group sees or gives a shit about, whole thing is hilarious.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9201 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:05:24 pm
Been going on for ages, some posters I've barely ever seen write a post about football in years it's just constant whining about supposed whining, bedwetting, cry arsing etc, it's proper weird but they think they are fighting a good fight instead of just clogging the forum with more whining.

Worse: people cry arsing about people cry arsing about people cry arsing. It's like fuckin' Being John Malkovich, with added bed-wetting and lists of midfielders.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9202 on: Today at 01:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:47:21 pm
I think fans are unhappy due to how it has been handled it has been shocking and there is no getting away from it.

Most fans like Klopp will tell you we needed a CM the club knew this too that is why we went after tchoo tchoo but then what followed was rank amateur stuff.

Having a bad season is one thing but not helping yourself is another altogether.

We might come good next season but there is also a risk we arent as good as we think we are.

We laughed at Utd not long back or most did but look at the table now we are not just behind them we are way behind them too.

Yep, you take a shit season if you've done everything you can and shit just happens like the covid season where we were gonna win the league but got so ravaged by injuries we began to lose every week, that was obvious it'd turn around, it's a bit different now, we've had massive problems all season evident from the opening day and continue to do absolutely nothing about it. Combine that with the general mess, uncertainty the whole club appears to be in and it's obvious why people are more upset than usual.

Hopefully it all begins to turn around in the coming months with news on a takeover, sporting director, then loads of transfers and everyone is happy again!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9203 on: Today at 01:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:09:25 pm
almost as much as there are posters taking great delight in doing the I told you so to strangers on a forum no one outside of this group sees or gives a shit about, whole thing is hilarious.

"You should apologize" being the one that makes me laugh the most

It's an internet forum. We can chat and talk shit but it all doesn't mean that much past the initial screen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9204 on: Today at 01:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:11:10 pm
"You should apologize" being the one that makes me laugh the most

It's an internet forum. We can chat and talk shit but it all doesn't mean that much past the initial screen

 ;D  Exactly. It's the seriousness of it, its genuinely funny.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9205 on: Today at 01:12:08 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:10:48 pm
Worse: people cry arsing about people cry arsing about people cry arsing. It's like fuckin' Being John Malkovich, with added bed-wetting and lists of midfielders.

Pissception - a bed wetting withing a bed wetting within a bed wetting
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9206 on: Today at 01:13:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:10:48 pm
Worse: people cry arsing about people cry arsing about people cry arsing. It's like fuckin' Being John Malkovich, with added bed-wetting and lists of midfielders.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9207 on: Today at 01:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:12:08 pm
Pissception - a bed wetting withing a bed wetting within a bed wetting

:)

It is like Inception in here: with Killer Heels and Peter each appearing in different dream levels to argue about Jude Bellingham and how the squad only needs 3 players, like they are jacked up on adrenaline or something else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9208 on: Today at 01:35:25 pm »
The Premier League landscape is changing. Arsenal's project is rolling under Arteta and they will strengthen from a position of strength in the summer. Pep's City project is slowly fading, despite the addition of Håland. They will always be up there due to their resources, however. Man Utd is building something under ten Hag. They have rid themselves of the toxic influence of Ronaldo and have a clear idea for their project for the first time in ages. Newcastle will arrive sooner or later with their resources and might be building from a position of strength next summer if they make the UCL. Spurs' project built around Kane and Son is fading and Conte is not committed for the long haul. Boehly is spending money like a madman at Chelsea and has stumbled onto two elite talents in Mudryk and Enzo. If Potter can figure things out there they will have an insane team that can compete against Arsenal and City.

Meanwhile, we are in chaos on and off the field. The club is up for sale, crucial background staff leaving, hints of a power struggle at the club and stuck with an ageing squad and lack of investment in a crucial moment when a big power shift in the Premier League is happening.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9209 on: Today at 01:40:08 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 01:03:34 pm
We managed to turn an almost qudruple winning team of last year to a midtable team in few months

We were suposed to build on our success during Klopp era, we did the oposite..

Mane was not paid, we lost him, one of the best players in our history

Now we play 4 different players on LW with only Diaz able to come close to Mane output..

We should be aiming for the top but we have degraded on all levels, perhaps except GK spot.

Not sure what the owners will do now

Diaz is absolutely nowhere near Manes output.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9210 on: Today at 01:46:31 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 01:03:34 pm
We managed to turn an almost qudruple winning team of last year to a midtable team in few months

We were suposed to build on our success during Klopp era, we did the oposite..

Mane was not paid, we lost him, one of the best players in our history

Now we play 4 different players on LW with only Diaz able to come close to Mane output..

We should be aiming for the top but we have degraded on all levels, perhaps except GK spot.

Not sure what the owners will do now

Only part I don't agree on is the Mane part, he was well paid, weren't the stories of him being on 100k unfounded and that he was on around 180k a week? He wanted to leave, why can't we accept that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9211 on: Today at 01:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 01:40:08 pm
Diaz is absolutely nowhere near Manes output.

I agree, by that I mean if I compare Mane's and his first two years at the club.

I was told to shut up before when mentioning that we did not replace Mane in terms of quality AND durability, he was almost always fit and ready.

Diaz thought he can be a fantastic winger for us... depending on his fitness. To me, he is a different type of player and can not play as a CF... Mane could play anywhere in the top 3 and be the best player for any position there + he was a creator of chances as well.

Diaz is different and I believe he can be a great player for us but we still needed to have Mane in our club right now. We should have sold Firmino before Mane, not the opposite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9212 on: Today at 01:53:22 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 01:46:31 pm
Only part I don't agree on is the Mane part, he was well paid, weren't the stories of him being on 100k unfounded and that he was on around 180k a week? He wanted to leave, why can't we accept that?

fair enough if he wanted to go, but we are Liverpool FC and should do anything possible to keep players like him. We gave Salah a bumper new deal also...why not give it to Mane and persuade him to stay?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9213 on: Today at 01:54:09 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 01:53:22 pm
fair enough if he wanted to go, but we are Liverpool FC and should do anything possible to keep players like him. We gave Salah a bumper new deal also...why not give it to Mane and persuade him to stay?

Keeping past prime players is exactly why we are in this mess!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9214 on: Today at 01:55:04 pm »
Thank god for social media - gives those of faint heart and short memory a medium to bitch and moan to their hearts content. One wonders how they coped before the internet was a thing? Did those individuals even exist?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9215 on: Today at 01:55:13 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9216 on: Today at 01:55:34 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:54:09 pm
Keeping past prime players is exactly why we are in this mess!

To me personally, Firmino was further past his prime than Mane..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9217 on: Today at 01:56:22 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 01:55:34 pm
To me personally, Firmino was further past his prime than Mane..

Yep and we should be letting him go as well. Sadio did us a favour thankfully otherwise we'd probably have renewed him for 3 or 4 years on massive money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9218 on: Today at 01:57:18 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 01:53:22 pm
fair enough if he wanted to go, but we are Liverpool FC and should do anything possible to keep players like him. We gave Salah a bumper new deal also...why not give it to Mane and persuade him to stay?

because he wanted to go to Bayern, it happens, players arent so attached that they dont want to go eleswhere. Its a career extender going there, play in a less physical league and play less games. Although of course - he got injured, and wasn't exactly playing well anyway!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9219 on: Today at 01:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 01:40:08 pm
Diaz is absolutely nowhere near Manes output.
He is, he just didn't play as many minutes, which may skew it high as lower sample size.. In the league, goals and assist per 90 Mane last two seasons for us: .58 and .57  . Diaz last and this season: .66 and .73
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9220 on: Today at 02:00:38 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 01:55:34 pm
To me personally, Firmino was further past his prime than Mane..

He reportedly told us a year in advance he wanted to leave. We did keep him, longer than he wanted us to. Why would he sign another deal if he's so keen to leave? He also said on the eve of champions league final "Come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. Its special. I will give you all you want to hear then.

He didn't just want to leave, he was very excited about going to Bayern and thought everyone else would share his excitement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9221 on: Today at 02:04:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:27:54 pm
Amen to that, my friend ...



Are we FUCKING Liverpool or bloody Leicester here.........OOOHHHHH I am so grateful your honour for obliging us with a these (singular) trophies.............

You and KH need your heads screwing on. We're either the biggest or 2nd biggest club in the country depending on what people think. We're not some tinpot club here just being so grateful to our overlords for a trophy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9222 on: Today at 02:08:02 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 02:04:27 pm
Are we FUCKING Liverpool or bloody Leicester here.........OOOHHHHH I am so grateful your honour for obliging us with a these (singular) trophies.............

You and KH need your heads screwing on. We're either the biggest or 2nd biggest club in the country depending on what people think. We're not some tinpot club here just being so grateful to our overlords for a trophy.

Clappers, free cans of beer and mince pies at Christmas coming next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9223 on: Today at 02:13:43 pm »
I think i get it now,there's now only ambitious fans and superfans as opposed to just plain 'fans'.

This back and forth is fascinating.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9224 on: Today at 02:14:49 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 01:46:31 pm
Only part I don't agree on is the Mane part, he was well paid, weren't the stories of him being on 100k unfounded and that he was on around 180k a week? He wanted to leave, why can't we accept that?

Mane is on 300k+ at bayern

But I agree with the above poster, Mane did us a favour in leaving, if management had it's way, gini, mane and possibly emre can would still be here.  The exit door is locked and we pretend we can't find the key
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9225 on: Today at 02:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:13:43 pm
I think i get it now,there's now only ambitious fans and superfans as opposed to just plain 'fans'.

This back and forth is fascinating.

Top reds I'd suggest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9226 on: Today at 02:29:14 pm »
so its done now.

We do not have the midfielder I (we) craved this January...we have Gakpo who can help and will get better I'm sure.

Biding time until our injured attackers return and we can start becoming more lethal hopefully, and the midfield and defence seem a bit more settled in the last few games (we have had clean sheets!) so even though there is still work to do there has been some green shoots. Bajcetic has stepped up at the right time, but has to be protected because of his age.

We have top 4 and CL as the last main priorities left - we've been written off all over the shop. Let's see what Klopp and his team can do, they have not written off the season even though whoever writes the cheques seems to have. The infighting will carry on in the socials but hopefully Klopp and the players can create a siege mentality
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9227 on: Today at 02:39:30 pm »
Strangely enough, I was much more annoyed when we didnt make the necessary improvements at the margins (backup RB, selling Coutino with no replacement, no cover for the front 3, etc.) when we were actually good. Klopp was working miracles to keep us even with city and we shouldve left no stone unturned.

The magic has run out though and Im not even bothered about transfers right now, because the team stinks and a few transfers arent going to fix it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9228 on: Today at 02:54:15 pm »
I can't help but laugh at some of the modern day fans.

Most of you would have suffered a stroke in the summer of 2010 :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9229 on: Today at 02:58:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:54:15 pm
I can't help but laugh at some of the modern day fans.

Most of you would have suffered a stroke in the summer of 2010 :lmao

Exactly, I remember being quite content with the owners at the time doing generally a good job, good manager and some exciting signings that summer (finally solving our LB and DM issues)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9230 on: Today at 03:02:10 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:08:13 pm
I think we make top 4 still this season, get Bellingham and Nunes in the summer as a minimum and challenge for the title next season.

And what is this relentless optimism based on? Which of our many abject performances this season have provided you with this belief that we will go on a huge winning run at this stage?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9231 on: Today at 03:02:37 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:14:18 am
We had the football world beneath us but we were not ruthless with our team. Desperately want Klopp to win another league title with us, one celebrated in front of our fans - that may be in question now, I hope I'm wrong.
I've said in this thread that I think the rebuild is (or should be) bigger than some people would like - that it might involve moving on one or two of the star players who aren't the obvious ones everyone is happy to lose. If we're in transition, let's transition without clinging to past glories, hoping that this player or that player will recover their lustre. They might, they might not. But by that logic, they might all regain their form. No crisis at all. Lets keep all of them. No transition required.

But a real transition - I'm not sure that implies we can't compete, at all. Who's the established experienced star player in Arsenal's side? The two senior starters are Partey and Xhaka. After those, they're players like Jesus and Ben White, both 25.

Personally, I think people misinterpret the effect of Arsenal's emergence, Chelsea's reinvigorated ownership and spending, Newcastle's new ownership, United finally getting a half decent manager. It isn't primarily a threat to us; it's a potential benefit to us, because we were the only ones clinging to City's coat tails. Now they have a number of clubs trying to compete; a number of clubs who might, just, beat them on any given day.

The worst response we could make to that is to cling onto yesterday's side for 'one more push (again)' with ageing, declining players. The game is getting quicker and more physical (again, as it did 20-odd years ago) in response to tactical shifts.

Transition, rebuild. But do it now, while we have Klopp to manage it and manage the side that emerges from it. We might not be pushing 95-100 points season after season, but then, I suspect, neither will City. We might even finish outside the top four occasionally. That's fine. It might even be more enjoyable, to be one of five or six teams genuinely competing year after year. And we can compete, even under current ownership/model, due to our commercial standing. We just need to stop paying such a huge proportion of our income in wages to an ageing core and get back to squad evolution, not stagnation.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9232 on: Today at 03:21:04 pm »
To think the coaching staff decided against signing Nkunku... (back in summer)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9233 on: Today at 03:24:36 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 03:21:04 pm
To think the coaching staff decided against signing Nkunku... (back in summer)

???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9234 on: Today at 03:26:31 pm »
Quote
Liverpool were offered the chance to sign Christopher Nkunku in the summer but Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders declined.

https://archive.ph/MkEfi

