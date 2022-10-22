We had the football world beneath us but we were not ruthless with our team. Desperately want Klopp to win another league title with us, one celebrated in front of our fans - that may be in question now, I hope I'm wrong.



I've said in this thread that I think the rebuild is (or should be) bigger than some people would like - that it might involve moving on one or two of the star players who aren't the obvious ones everyone is happy to lose. If we're in transition, let's transition without clinging to past glories, hoping that this player or that player will recover their lustre. They might, they might not. But by that logic, they might all regain their form. No crisis at all. Lets keep all of them. No transition required.But a real transition - I'm not sure that implies we can't compete, at all. Who's the established experienced star player in Arsenal's side? The two senior starters are Partey and Xhaka. After those, they're players like Jesus and Ben White, both 25.Personally, I think people misinterpret the effect of Arsenal's emergence, Chelsea's reinvigorated ownership and spending, Newcastle's new ownership, United finally getting a half decent manager. It isn't primarily a threat to; it's a potential benefit to us, because we were the only ones clinging to City's coat tails. Now they have a number of clubs trying to compete; a number of clubs who might, just, beat them on any given day.The worst response we could make to that is to cling onto yesterday's side for 'one more push (again)' with ageing, declining players. The game is getting quicker and more physical (again, as it did 20-odd years ago) in response to tactical shifts.Transition, rebuild. But do it now, while we have Klopp to manage it and manage the side that emerges from it. We might not be pushing 95-100 points season after season, but then, I suspect, neither will City. We might even finish outside the top four occasionally. That's fine. It might even be more enjoyable, to be one of five or six teams genuinely competing year after year. And we can compete, even under current ownership/model, due to our commercial standing. We just need to stop paying such a huge proportion of our income in wages to an ageing core and get back to squad evolution, not stagnation.