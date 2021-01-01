The Premier League landscape is changing. Arsenal's project is rolling under Arteta and they will strengthen from a position of strength in the summer. Pep's City project is slowly fading, despite the addition of Håland. They will always be up there due to their resources, however. Man Utd is building something under ten Hag. They have rid themselves of the toxic influence of Ronaldo and have a clear idea for their project for the first time in ages. Newcastle will arrive sooner or later with their resources and might be building from a position of strength next summer if they make the UCL. Spurs' project built around Kane and Son is fading and Conte is not committed for the long haul. Boehly is spending money like a madman at Chelsea and has stumbled onto two elite talents in Mudryk and Enzo. If Potter can figure things out there they will have an insane team that can compete against Arsenal and City.



Meanwhile, we are in chaos on and off the field. The club is up for sale, crucial background staff leaving, hints of a power struggle at the club and stuck with an ageing squad and lack of investment in a crucial moment when a big power shift in the Premier League is happening.