Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 315627 times)

Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9200 on: Today at 01:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:01:37 pm
So there's now people cryarsing over the people cryarsing  ;D

almost as much as there are posters taking great delight in doing the I told you so to strangers on a forum no one outside of this group sees or gives a shit about, whole thing is hilarious.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9201 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:05:24 pm
Been going on for ages, some posters I've barely ever seen write a post about football in years it's just constant whining about supposed whining, bedwetting, cry arsing etc, it's proper weird but they think they are fighting a good fight instead of just clogging the forum with more whining.

Worse: people cry arsing about people cry arsing about people cry arsing. It's like fuckin' Being John Malkovich, with added bed-wetting and lists of midfielders.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9202 on: Today at 01:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:47:21 pm
I think fans are unhappy due to how it has been handled it has been shocking and there is no getting away from it.

Most fans like Klopp will tell you we needed a CM the club knew this too that is why we went after tchoo tchoo but then what followed was rank amateur stuff.

Having a bad season is one thing but not helping yourself is another altogether.

We might come good next season but there is also a risk we arent as good as we think we are.

We laughed at Utd not long back or most did but look at the table now we are not just behind them we are way behind them too.

Yep, you take a shit season if you've done everything you can and shit just happens like the covid season where we were gonna win the league but got so ravaged by injuries we began to lose every week, that was obvious it'd turn around, it's a bit different now, we've had massive problems all season evident from the opening day and continue to do absolutely nothing about it. Combine that with the general mess, uncertainty the whole club appears to be in and it's obvious why people are more upset than usual.

Hopefully it all begins to turn around in the coming months with news on a takeover, sporting director, then loads of transfers and everyone is happy again!

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9203 on: Today at 01:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:09:25 pm
almost as much as there are posters taking great delight in doing the I told you so to strangers on a forum no one outside of this group sees or gives a shit about, whole thing is hilarious.

"You should apologize" being the one that makes me laugh the most

It's an internet forum. We can chat and talk shit but it all doesn't mean that much past the initial screen
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9204 on: Today at 01:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:11:10 pm
"You should apologize" being the one that makes me laugh the most

It's an internet forum. We can chat and talk shit but it all doesn't mean that much past the initial screen

 ;D  Exactly. It's the seriousness of it, its genuinely funny.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9205 on: Today at 01:12:08 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:10:48 pm
Worse: people cry arsing about people cry arsing about people cry arsing. It's like fuckin' Being John Malkovich, with added bed-wetting and lists of midfielders.

Pissception - a bed wetting withing a bed wetting within a bed wetting
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9206 on: Today at 01:13:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:10:48 pm
Worse: people cry arsing about people cry arsing about people cry arsing. It's like fuckin' Being John Malkovich, with added bed-wetting and lists of midfielders.

 ;D
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9207 on: Today at 01:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:12:08 pm
Pissception - a bed wetting withing a bed wetting within a bed wetting

:)

It is like Inception in here: with Killer Heels and Peter each appearing in different dream levels to argue about Jude Bellingham and how the squad only needs 3 players, like they are jacked up on adrenaline or something else.
Online Midget

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9208 on: Today at 01:35:25 pm »
The Premier League landscape is changing. Arsenal's project is rolling under Arteta and they will strengthen from a position of strength in the summer. Pep's City project is slowly fading, despite the addition of Håland. They will always be up there due to their resources, however. Man Utd is building something under ten Hag. They have rid themselves of the toxic influence of Ronaldo and have a clear idea for their project for the first time in ages. Newcastle will arrive sooner or later with their resources and might be building from a position of strength next summer if they make the UCL. Spurs' project built around Kane and Son is fading and Conte is not committed for the long haul. Boehly is spending money like a madman at Chelsea and has stumbled onto two elite talents in Mudryk and Enzo. If Potter can figure things out there they will have an insane team that can compete against Arsenal and City.

Meanwhile, we are in chaos on and off the field. The club is up for sale, crucial background staff leaving, hints of a power struggle at the club and stuck with an ageing squad and lack of investment in a crucial moment when a big power shift in the Premier League is happening.
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9209 on: Today at 01:40:08 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 01:03:34 pm
We managed to turn an almost qudruple winning team of last year to a midtable team in few months

We were suposed to build on our success during Klopp era, we did the oposite..

Mane was not paid, we lost him, one of the best players in our history

Now we play 4 different players on LW with only Diaz able to come close to Mane output..

We should be aiming for the top but we have degraded on all levels, perhaps except GK spot.

Not sure what the owners will do now

Diaz is absolutely nowhere near Manes output.
Online y2w902

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9210 on: Today at 01:46:31 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 01:03:34 pm
We managed to turn an almost qudruple winning team of last year to a midtable team in few months

We were suposed to build on our success during Klopp era, we did the oposite..

Mane was not paid, we lost him, one of the best players in our history

Now we play 4 different players on LW with only Diaz able to come close to Mane output..

We should be aiming for the top but we have degraded on all levels, perhaps except GK spot.

Not sure what the owners will do now

Only part I don't agree on is the Mane part, he was well paid, weren't the stories of him being on 100k unfounded and that he was on around 180k a week? He wanted to leave, why can't we accept that?
Online PIPA23

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9211 on: Today at 01:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 01:40:08 pm
Diaz is absolutely nowhere near Manes output.

I agree, by that I mean if I compare Mane's and his first two years at the club.

I was told to shut up before when mentioning that we did not replace Mane in terms of quality AND durability, he was almost always fit and ready.

Diaz thought he can be a fantastic winger for us... depending on his fitness. To me, he is a different type of player and can not play as a CF... Mane could play anywhere in the top 3 and be the best player for any position there + he was a creator of chances as well.

Diaz is different and I believe he can be a great player for us but we still needed to have Mane in our club right now. We should have sold Firmino before Mane, not the opposite.
Online PIPA23

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9212 on: Today at 01:53:22 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 01:46:31 pm
Only part I don't agree on is the Mane part, he was well paid, weren't the stories of him being on 100k unfounded and that he was on around 180k a week? He wanted to leave, why can't we accept that?

fair enough if he wanted to go, but we are Liverpool FC and should do anything possible to keep players like him. We gave Salah a bumper new deal also...why not give it to Mane and persuade him to stay?
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9213 on: Today at 01:54:09 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 01:53:22 pm
fair enough if he wanted to go, but we are Liverpool FC and should do anything possible to keep players like him. We gave Salah a bumper new deal also...why not give it to Mane and persuade him to stay?

Keeping past prime players is exactly why we are in this mess!
Online grenny158

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9214 on: Today at 01:55:04 pm »
Thank god for social media - gives those of faint heart and short memory a medium to bitch and moan to their hearts content. One wonders how they coped before the internet was a thing? Did those individuals even exist?
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9215 on: Today at 01:55:13 pm »
Online PIPA23

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9216 on: Today at 01:55:34 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:54:09 pm
Keeping past prime players is exactly why we are in this mess!

To me personally, Firmino was further past his prime than Mane..
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9217 on: Today at 01:56:22 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 01:55:34 pm
To me personally, Firmino was further past his prime than Mane..

Yep and we should be letting him go as well. Sadio did us a favour thankfully otherwise we'd probably have renewed him for 3 or 4 years on massive money.
