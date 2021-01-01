« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

  Fromola:
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:06:08 am
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 09:04:52 am
Gakpo is the sort of transfer we used to watch Man Utd make and make fun of them. It's not that he's not a good player. It's that we've been crying for a midfielder for years and instead we got another left winger in. It seems like we've reverted to the ameature levels we were known for before these golden 5 years and it's no wonder that all the big wigs behind the scenes are dropping like flies. As Chelsea are showing, dropping money like it's running out of fashion on players is no guarantee for success. So we need to fix the recruitment team once again.

He's not playing left wing though is he? Even with Diaz and Jota out and Nunez not starting games. It's a question of what we've signed him to be? It's not as a left winger.  And we signed him because we didn't want to get stung again by his fee increasing, like we have recently with others and he was available now (Nunes and Bellingham for example weren't and with our owners we weren't getting into a bidding war for Caicedo).

However, we've been beset by bad strategy and muddled thinking in the market. We signed Diaz pre-emptively to replace Mane - made a lot of sense. Since then however we've signed Nunez, Carvalho and Gakpo - have Harvey Elliott - and are strongly linked to the likes of Mason Mount.

I struggle to see the joined up thinking in how to utilise all these players in our team and system. It's like we've gone back to the days of signing Benteke and Firmino in the same window in that respect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:09:19 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:03:49 am
While the above sentiment is 100% correct, I think the reason many fans are in slit wrist mode is the speed of which the demise has occurred. The amount of cash splashed around like its the last window ever, the glaring and complete obvious need for a midfielder that is half decent for about 3 years going completely ignored, Klopp unhappy most weeks, owners who appear not know what they want from the club anymore, or certainly a desire to invest and help Jurgen strengthen, staff leaving  left right and centre, though the fitness staff are cast iron nailed on to stay put forever .. y'know, the list goes on a bit.

The most die hard and glass half full supporters I know are even bewildered now. While the bitter's demise is amusing, almost every season I would welcome it, it is not a good year for the city as a whole and the football supporters, of all colours, within it.

Yes, the club will rise again but face facts, it took us 30 years to win the title again, the way its going it will take another 30, if we are lucky. We needed to back Jurgen and his vision for the club while he is here, so the legacy can continue when he leaves, I would have thought.

To be fair, even if it is another 30 years then its better to have loved and lost than never have loved at all. I get moaning over how this window has gone and the downturn of form, i do it more than anyone. But we cant forget we won the lot including the league so i dont get anyone crying over us wasting anything. We havent wasted anything, we wanted to win the league and we have done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:12:23 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:03:49 am
While the above sentiment is 100% correct, I think the reason many fans are in slit wrist mode is the speed of which the demise has occurred. The amount of cash splashed around like its the last window ever, the glaring and complete obvious need for a midfielder that is half decent for about 3 years going completely ignored, Klopp unhappy most weeks, owners who appear not know what they want from the club anymore, or certainly a desire to invest and help Jurgen strengthen, staff leaving  left right and centre, though the fitness staff are cast iron nailed on to stay put forever .. y'know, the list goes on a bit.

The most die hard and glass half full supporters I know are even bewildered now. While the bitter's demise is amusing, almost every season I would welcome it, it is not a good year for the city as a whole and the football supporters, of all colours, within it.

Yes, the club will rise again but face facts, it took us 30 years to win the title again, the way its going it will take another 30, if we are lucky. We needed to back Jurgen and his vision for the club while he is here, so the legacy can continue when he leaves, I would have thought.

The sad thing is that it wouldn't even take stupid money spent on the squad, a couple of sensible (but not extravagant) midfield signings in the last year would have allowed for a smoother transition and expecting the current starters to play less games each week would have almost certainly delayed the drop off in performances from them too. A couple of players would have cost us £60-80m, coincidentally what the Anfield Road expansion is costing, so the obvious option would have been for the owners to stick their hands in their own pockets for that since it doesn't count against ffp and would somewhat increase the perceived value of their investment too.

  'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:14:18 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:09:19 am
To be fair, even if it is another 30 years then its better to have loved and lost than never have loved at all. I get moaning over how this window has gone and the downturn of form, i do it more than anyone. But we cant forget we won the lot including the league so i dont get anyone crying over us wasting anything. We havent wasted anything, we wanted to win the league and we have done.

We have wasted opportunity. Klopp is certainly the best in the World for us. Hopefully, he stays until 2026 but time is not unlimited.

We had the football world beneath us but we were not ruthless with our team. Desperately want Klopp to win another league title with us, one celebrated in front of our fans - that may be in question now, I hope I'm wrong.

Klopp is not a 'luxury underdog', not at Liverpool. At least, he should not be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:14:48 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:09:19 am
To be fair, even if it is another 30 years then its better to have loved and lost than never have loved at all. I get moaning over how this window has gone and the downturn of form, i do it more than anyone. But we cant forget we won the lot including the league so i dont get anyone crying over us wasting anything. We havent wasted anything, we wanted to win the league and we have done.

We did waste that position of strength, it would have been the ideal time to recruit, bringing in players to refresh the squad and who would be given time to settle in while the squad was strong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:21:09 am
So how much of our transfer fund will be depleted by buying back Melwood? ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:24:31 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:14:48 am
We did waste that position of strength, it would have been the ideal time to recruit, bringing in players to refresh the squad and who would be given time to settle in while the squad was strong.

We waited 30 years to be in the position of strength we were in and needlessly tossed it away because FSG are not interested in sustained success or a dynasty and have a thought process around how they operate a Baseball franchise in MLB.

We could have won the league in 2009 or 2014 but we knew it was likely a one off if we did and built on sand. We weren't even in Europe in 13/14 and 08/09 was the height of H&G. We had everything in place this time except the financial backing to sufficiently evolve the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:24:42 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:09:19 am
To be fair, even if it is another 30 years then its better to have loved and lost than never have loved at all. I get moaning over how this window has gone and the downturn of form, i do it more than anyone. But we cant forget we won the lot including the league so i dont get anyone crying over us wasting anything. We havent wasted anything, we wanted to win the league and we have done.

Is right, very thankful the past 5 years have created more joy than most supporters could ever dream of, literally winning everything (bar conference thing cup).

The potential for us to be competitive, at the very least, seems to have been blown out the window this season, perhaps for next as well. The club has the resources to avoid that happening but chosen to fence sit, it feels like a bitter pill to swallow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:29:49 am
We have only had notable success under FSG with Klopp as manager. I am broadly supportive of their model in principle though I think they are overly rigid m, but in practice it cant work on a sustained basis because other clubs are allowed to cheat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:42:06 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:39:39 pm
0 and 2 (both this summer and well challenge next year)

We don't need any signings to secure top 4 next season? What planet are you on?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:43:13 am
The club haven't even thrown everyone a bone like when Virg was injured during the pandemic season. Seemed like whenever we lost at home, or the transfer window slammed shut we got a video about how well his rehab was going.

"Look, he can walk unaided by crutches now"
 
The propaganda department have obviously left for pastures new too. Or maybe Mike Gordon was making them all. It's not like we haven't got injured lads to make videos of. It'd be nice to get a proof of life that a few heads still work for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:44:29 am
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 10:43:13 am
The club haven't even thrown everyone a bone like when Virg was injured during the pandemic season. Seemed like whenever we lost at home, or the transfer window slammed shut we got a video about how well his rehab was going.

"Look, he can walk unaided by crutches now"
 
The propaganda department have obviously left for pastures new too. Or maybe Mike Gordon was making them all. It's not like we haven't got injured lads to make videos of. It'd be nice to get a proof of life that a few heads still work for us.


I'm surprised there's anybody left at the club to update the Twitter and keep the website going. Who is left that has the login for the official Twitter? Gordon focused on selling the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:47:00 am
We've had worse
We've won everything

Just need someone to say we nearly went into administration for the full house.
