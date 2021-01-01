Gakpo is the sort of transfer we used to watch Man Utd make and make fun of them. It's not that he's not a good player. It's that we've been crying for a midfielder for years and instead we got another left winger in. It seems like we've reverted to the ameature levels we were known for before these golden 5 years and it's no wonder that all the big wigs behind the scenes are dropping like flies. As Chelsea are showing, dropping money like it's running out of fashion on players is no guarantee for success. So we need to fix the recruitment team once again.



He's not playing left wing though is he? Even with Diaz and Jota out and Nunez not starting games. It's a question of what we've signed him to be? It's not as a left winger. And we signed him because we didn't want to get stung again by his fee increasing, like we have recently with others and he was available now (Nunes and Bellingham for example weren't and with our owners we weren't getting into a bidding war for Caicedo).However, we've been beset by bad strategy and muddled thinking in the market. We signed Diaz pre-emptively to replace Mane - made a lot of sense. Since then however we've signed Nunez, Carvalho and Gakpo - have Harvey Elliott - and are strongly linked to the likes of Mason Mount.I struggle to see the joined up thinking in how to utilise all these players in our team and system. It's like we've gone back to the days of signing Benteke and Firmino in the same window in that respect.