Yeah, Chelsea have changed the landscape this year with their ridiculous fees for Enzo Fernandez, Mudryk, Fofana, Cucurella. You usually see the knock-on in the next window so I’m not looking forward to seeing how that goes. Todd’s made a mess of everything. I hope everything falls apart for them.



I was wondering the other day, if you are looking to buy a top end player , if it's worth splashing an extra 10, 20 million on them as that hikes up the prices for everyone that follows. I guess that strategy might work if the player you are buying is quite a bit better than the next best and if there aren't clubs out there who really have no concept of money.What are Chelsea up to, not sportswashers as far as I know, surely they can't be expecting a return on their "investment" ?