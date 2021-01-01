I've been reasonably happy/ambivalent with FSG up to this window. Would have liked more per window over the years as I think they could have afforded it.



But this window has pretty much swung it for me. They dont appear interested.



Klopps most prized target is obviously Bellingham, and ok we couldnt get him this window.



But we should have been looking for someone this window, who would fit in with Bellingham in the future.



Personally think we'll miss out on Bellingham now. A decent midfielder that suits Bellingham already in situ, would have been an extra enticement for him to come in the summer - even without CL footy.



As it is, I think even if we can afford him itll be the only signing we make, Probably at around £130 million. If FSG are still here I cant see us spending that on one player - wheres the future profit in 4 - 5 years? Also, if I was him I'd be thinking "they expect me to turn this aging team round pretty much by myself, fuck that". And the lack of investment this window when everyone knows we NEEDED at least one midfielderwould be a big red flag.



Why wouldnt you go to City/Arsenal/The Mancs/Newcastle even, and have a much easier time of things.