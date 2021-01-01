« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 311853 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9080 on: Yesterday at 11:24:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:23:32 pm
We've had the best team in my lifetime and we've utterly wasted it. We'll never get chances like this again. The owners need to go
But apparently you're a plastic for wanting to see us strengthen on top :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9081 on: Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm »
We absolutely destroyed everything we aimed for since Klopp arrived. 3 CL finals 1 PL, legendary squad.. a fantastic team to build on

We are fucked.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9082 on: Yesterday at 11:27:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:24:48 pm
But apparently you're a plastic for wanting to see us strengthen on top :D

FSGin

They've wasted Klopp what's he's won is nothing compared to what he would have done with ambitious onwers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9083 on: Yesterday at 11:27:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:22:08 pm
How's that relevant? We can't even compete against the worst teams in the league.
Oh sorry I was taking life too seriously for a second :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9084 on: Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 11:27:42 pm
Oh sorry I was taking life too seriously for a second :wave
Apologies mate. We're just so shite at the moment and the owners are sitting on their hands.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9085 on: Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm »
Quote from: MoansAbarLibpool on Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm
Apologies mate. We're just so shite at the moment and the owners are sitting on their hands.
Seriously though, it's just a game. Some years we're shite, others we're boss. And you know what? So are many other teams. It's just a game :wave

(Om Mani Padme Hum)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9086 on: Yesterday at 11:30:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:26:12 pm
Are we 100% getting Bellingham?

I actually think he'd be mad to join us unless he's been given assurances about ambition ect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9087 on: Yesterday at 11:30:56 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9088 on: Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 11:30:32 pm
I actually think he'd be mad to join us unless he's been given assurances about ambition ect.
Similarly, Jurgen must have been promised something when he signed his new contract. No way hed sign up for this shit show.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9089 on: Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:15:37 pm
Does anybody have a table of money spent by the 20 prem clubs this window?

Not sure if this is up to date:

https://www.football365.com/news/every-premier-league-signing-january-2023-transfer-window

(Sorry about the site but its just a list of transfers per club).

Our net spend appears to be 5th (Leeds spent £400K more so we were basically joint 4th).

Chelsea were way out in front, followed by Arsenal and Newcastle.

Gakpo was the 3rd highest transfer value behind Mudryk and Gordon.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9090 on: Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm »
Some amount of bedwetters in here tonight.  ;D

You'd swear it was the cowboys still owning us and that we were days off administration.

We're having a bad season because we're suffering from injuries and short in midfield quality. Two signings for the middle of the park and we're competing again next year.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9091 on: Yesterday at 11:33:15 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm
Haha I cant believe this season has just been written off by the owners.

Madness.

This one never go started in fairness it's been a complete bust. The season before last was the real pisser. Somehow limped into Jan top of the league and wouldn't open the fecking wallet. Absolutely criminal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9092 on: Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:24:48 pm
But apparently you're a plastic for wanting to see us strengthen on top :D

I think the phrase 'shiny new toys' was the favourite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9093 on: Yesterday at 11:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm
I think the phrase 'shiny new toys' was the favourite.

Bedwetters
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9094 on: Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm
Some amount of bedwetters in here tonight.  ;D

You'd swear it was the cowboys still owning us and that we were days off administration.

We're having a bad season because we're suffering from injuries and short in midfield quality. Two signings for the middle of the park and we're competing again next year.

Hi John
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9095 on: Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm »
I'm glad some are so happy after predicting doom for several years they can now celebrate being right. Some of the defeatist stuff is going over the top though

Arsenal have shown how a few signings can elevate a team, that is what we need to nail in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9096 on: Yesterday at 11:35:24 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9097 on: Yesterday at 11:35:56 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm
I'm glad some are so happy after predicting doom for several years they can now celebrate being right. Some of the defeatist stuff is going over the top though

Arsenal have shown how a few signings can elevate a team, that is what we need to nail in the summer.
Yeah but weve never done it, why will we start now?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9098 on: Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm
I think the phrase 'shiny new toys' was the favourite.

Has "it's not like playing FIFA career mode" made an appearance yet? I think that's my favourite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9099 on: Yesterday at 11:36:10 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm
Some amount of bedwetters in here tonight.  ;D

You'd swear it was the cowboys still owning us and that we were days off administration.

We're having a bad season because we're suffering from injuries and short in midfield quality. Two signings for the middle of the park and we're competing again next year.

Hahahahahahaha
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9100 on: Yesterday at 11:36:40 pm »
....and for a ha'p'orth of tar, the whole ship was lost
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9101 on: Yesterday at 11:40:33 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:35:56 pm
Yeah but weve never done it, why will we start now?

Maybe I'm just an optimist but I think for two reasons:

1) Because we now absolutely have to, without any shadow of doubt
2) Because I think we've taken a gamble (that has gone wrong) to get through to this summer before a big investment in transfers (of the clubs own money, not owner investment). Lots of players wages off the books, low transfer debt, end to infrastructure spend, increased gate receipts from next season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9102 on: Yesterday at 11:42:29 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:40:33 pm
Maybe I'm just an optimist but I think for two reasons:

1) Because we now absolutely have to, without any shadow of doubt
2) Because I think we've taken a gamble (that has gone wrong) to get through to this summer before a big investment in transfers (of the clubs own money, not owner investment). Lots of players wages off the books, low transfer debt, end to infrastructure spend, increased gate receipts from next season
Well I sincerely hope youre right because its the absolute last chance saloon for this squad of players. Bellingham alone doesnt fix it, we need a massive summer of investment and certain players to leave.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9103 on: Yesterday at 11:43:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:36:10 pm
Hahahahahahaha

You laugh at me using the word "bedwetters", which I used half taking the piss because normally I dislike the context that it's used in, but everything I said is spot on. Anyone spouting hyperbole shite around needs to give their head a wobble.

If/when we sign Bellingham and whoever else, the same people will be predicting a red wave of dominance again in the summer.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9104 on: Yesterday at 11:49:05 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm
Similarly, Jurgen must have been promised something when he signed his new contract. No way hed sign up for this shit show.

I reckon Jurgen is surprised at how quickly things fell apart, so many individuals are off the pace, injuries have been relentless. He probably thought bringing in Nunez gave us another dimension and the midfield options were good enough to see us through to the summer, they really should've been to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9105 on: Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:43:56 pm
You laugh at me using the word "bedwetters", which I used half taking the piss because normally I dislike the context that it's used in, but everything I said is spot on. Anyone spouting hyperbole shite around needs to give their head a wobble.

If/when we sign Bellingham and whoever else, the same people will be predicting a red wave of dominance again in the summer.  ;D

You are going to be disappointed. The owners have checked out. They will have seen Boehly and ran like the cowards they are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9106 on: Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm
Some amount of bedwetters in here tonight.  ;D

You'd swear it was the cowboys still owning us and that we were days off administration.

We're having a bad season because we're suffering from injuries and short in midfield quality. Two signings for the middle of the park and we're competing again next year.


I normally cringe at the use of the word bedwetters on here but its spot on in this instance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9107 on: Yesterday at 11:52:47 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 11:49:05 pm
I reckon Jurgen is surprised at how quickly things fell apart, so many individuals are off the pace, injuries have been relentless. He probably thought bringing in Nunez gave us another dimension and the midfield options were good enough to see us through to the summer, they really should've been to be honest.
He probably is slightly but I fail to believe he thought the midfield was good enough. Fabinhos demise has been startling admittedly but Hendo isnt a regular starter and that much was clear. Behind Fab, Thiago and Hendo we have numbers but very little quality. Many said it was a massive risk relying on Ox, Keita, Jones and Millie. Thats not hindsight, its obvious. Weve needed new blood in the middle for years and I fail to believe Jurgen didnt think that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9108 on: Yesterday at 11:53:13 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm
I'm glad some are so happy after predicting doom for several years they can now celebrate being right. Some of the defeatist stuff is going over the top though

Arsenal have shown how a few signings can elevate a team, that is what we need to nail in the summer.

The thing is our recruitment team who used to be so good at plucking players out who would fit our style have all left or are pretty much leaving. Its literally just klopp and ljinders having a massive say in transfers at present. Unless we get our shit together off the field and start building our recruitment team again then I fear what might happen in the summer if were judging and signing players off klopp/ljinders watching them a handful of times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9109 on: Yesterday at 11:56:06 pm »
I've been reasonably happy/ambivalent with FSG up to this window. Would have liked more per window over the years as I think they could have afforded it.

But this window has pretty much swung it for me. They dont appear interested.

Klopps most prized target is obviously Bellingham, and ok we couldnt get him this window.

But we should have been looking for someone this window, who would fit in with Bellingham in the future.

Personally think we'll miss out on Bellingham now. A decent midfielder that suits Bellingham already in situ, would have been an extra enticement for him to come in the summer - even without CL footy.

As it is, I think even if we can afford him itll be the only signing we make, Probably at around £130 million. If FSG are still here I cant see us spending that on one player - wheres the future profit in 4 - 5 years? Also, if I was him I'd be thinking "they expect me to turn this aging team round pretty much by myself, fuck that". And the lack of investment this window when everyone knows we NEEDED at least one midfielderwould be a big red flag.

Why wouldnt you go to City/Arsenal/The Mancs/Newcastle even, and have a much easier time of things.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9110 on: Today at 12:00:19 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:52:47 pm
He probably is slightly but I fail to believe he thought the midfield was good enough. Fabinhos demise has been startling admittedly but Hendo isnt a regular starter and that much was clear. Behind Fab, Thiago and Hendo we have numbers but very little quality. Many said it was a massive risk relying on Ox, Keita, Jones and Millie. Thats not hindsight, its obvious. Weve needed new blood in the middle for years and I fail to believe Jurgen didnt think that.

He's quoted as saying we didn't, he sees things we don't and I'm convinced that unless someone special became available, he was happy with his options.
I was at Wembly for the semi final and the performance of Fabinho, Keita and Thiago opened my eyes to what could be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9111 on: Today at 12:04:42 am »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 11:49:05 pm
I reckon Jurgen is surprised at how quickly things fell apart, so many individuals are off the pace, injuries have been relentless. He probably thought bringing in Nunez gave us another dimension and the midfield options were good enough to see us through to the summer, they really should've been to be honest.


Look at Newcastle. You've got players who were dreadful before now playing out of their skin like Schar and Longstaff. When positive momentum takes hold at a club everyone raises their game. Now we are up for sale we are just drifting along.

Yes a Bellingham signing can be a catalyst for new momentum but it feels like a number of fresh faces in the squad alongside some key appointments in the background can bring back some fresh ambition, mood and energy to the club.

I fear that we're gonna be stuck in this rut until fresh ownership arrives who bring fresh ambition along with them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9112 on: Today at 12:05:33 am »
Although most of us were disappointed because we did nothing about midfield, if you look at the raw figures then Gakpo was the third most expensive signing and our net spend was 5th behind Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle and almost the same as Leeds.

I guess Gakpo coming in early gave us hope that further transfers would come in. We also didnt get rid of anyone and with our injury history that may be important.

Gakpo was relatively pretty expensive and he needs to start to make an impact (I think he will).

January is a hard month to sort out major squad issues and we will wait for summer to hopefully do that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9113 on: Today at 12:07:34 am »
We have never replaced Gini, neither Mane..

We are 9th in the league and face Real Madrid in CL..

We have no midfield.. legs are gone for players we gave new contracts, yet they do not deliver.

No matter how you look at it, there are always options to make the squad stronger where it needs to be, even temporarily..

We bring in an injury prone Juventus player hwo we pay for siting on the bench again or play Eliott in midfield even thogh he is clearly a winger / AM player..

I see us struggle to get CL, maybe we will be lucky with EL next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9114 on: Today at 12:10:27 am »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 12:07:34 am
We have never replaced Gini, neither Mane..

We are 9th in the league and face Real Madrid in CL..

We have no midfield.. legs are gone for players we gave new contracts, yet they do not deliver.

No matter how you look at it, there are always options to make the squad stronger where it needs to be, even temporarily..

We bring in an injury prone Juventus player hwo we pay for siting on the bench again or play Eliott in midfield even thogh he is clearly a winger / AM player..

I see us struggle to get CL, maybe we will be lucky with EL next season.

After signing Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo :lmao
