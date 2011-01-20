Are we 100% getting Bellingham?



In my view I would doubt it. Plus if I was in his position I would see coming to us as a risk. A couple of seasons ago he may have jumped at the chance but our record of not strengthening the squad means that he may be playing alongside several players who are several years past their peak. If I was in his position then I would like to see a plan for building a young competitive squad which Klopp can develop into a great team. Theres zero sign of any plan and the only thing we hear is things will be fine when Bellingham signs.The guy will want to win things and play alongside the best players; not in a team that is 3 years past its best and fading fast.