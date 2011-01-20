« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 310644 times)

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9040 on: Today at 10:36:21 pm »
Remember were all on the same side anyway folks - go easy on each other.  :wave
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,387
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9041 on: Today at 10:37:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:26:12 pm
Are we 100% getting Bellingham?

In my view I would doubt it. Plus if I was in his position I would see coming to us as a risk. A couple of seasons ago he may have jumped at the chance but our record of not strengthening the squad means that he may be playing alongside several players who are several years past their peak. If I was in his position then I would like to see a plan for building a young competitive squad which Klopp can develop into a great team. Theres zero sign of any plan and the only thing we hear is things will be fine when Bellingham signs.

The guy will want to win things and play alongside the best players; not in a team that is 3 years past its best and fading fast.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:40:15 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9042 on: Today at 10:37:13 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:35:21 pm
We'll make top four, and Alisson will win the Golden Boot

Alisson will definitely need to be the golden glove winner if were to have half a chance at this!  ;D
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9043 on: Today at 10:37:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:31:16 pm
Each to their own, mate. I am not supporting this wonderful club to feel bad about it ...
I didnt say Im feeling bad about it. Its football, its meant to be cyclical. In my opinion, we are not getting near top 4 bit  Im just at the point where Im taking it a game at a time and trying to enjoy each game for what it is. The reason why its upsetting a lot of people is that the drop off was largely avoidable. Many many people saw it coming, I do t for one minute think the manager and the owners didnt see it coming. The person in charge of the purse strings, whoever that may ultimately be, either just doesnt care or is saving up for Bellingham.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9044 on: Today at 10:39:43 pm »
I will be shocked if Dortmund doesn't want around 120-150M for Bellingham this summer.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,686
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9045 on: Today at 10:39:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:31:16 pm
Each to their own, mate. I am not supporting this wonderful club to feel bad about it ...
I think if you fail to be at least slightly concerned at the current state of this club, then you're either one of those Comical Ali types (Iraq propaganda minister circa 2003) or completely delusional. Of course there's a third option that may apply here, posting pretentious attention-seeking controversy just to start arguments on the internet.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9046 on: Today at 10:40:03 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9047 on: Today at 10:40:47 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:36:21 pm
Remember were all on the same side anyway folks - go easy on each other.  :wave

Just like our signings, we're all left wingers here.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9048 on: Today at 10:41:24 pm »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9049 on: Today at 10:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:40:47 pm
Just like our signings, we're all left wingers here.
I am left winger but can play liberal midfielder if needed due to injuries.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,277
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9050 on: Today at 10:43:06 pm »
Will be an interesting summer for sure. Klopp has never transitioned a side so everything will be new for him.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9051 on: Today at 10:43:49 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:36:00 pm
They wont get away with that. If thats their intention expect things to get very very nasty.

They've no reason to invest that money, it is their money. If someone invests as a minority if they wish to put money in then that's different, but I don't see FSG giving us any of their money.

Doesn't really sound like a huge amount of interest from any direction anyway so I don't see them being gone by the summer, and I don't imagine much from the summer - 1 or 2 players and if we are lucky they don't pull the no CL angle to say Bellingham isn't possible. Either way doesn't solve much
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,237
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9052 on: Today at 10:44:20 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:36:21 pm
Remember were all on the same side anyway folks - go easy on each other.  :wave
You okay, hun? :wave
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Up
« previous next »
 