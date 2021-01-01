Think the issue is who is taking Matip, Henderson off our hands? Alisson, Van Dijk, Robbo and Salah we should keep. Thiago possibly but wouldn't say no to him being sold.



If we could, Matip, Henderson and Fabinho would be sold.



I'm past being bothered about the individuals (because, probably Alisson apart, none of them are going to maintain their level for any significant length of time to come). For the age balance of the squad and how much we spend on wages, we should be looking to shift more than half of those. And you've highlighted the problem yourself: you want rid of the ones that few other clubs will want, on the wages they're on.Those eight players account for ~£81m a year in wages (Firmino, assume leaving, is another £9m). Including Firmino, that's more than half the total basic wage bill (and you want to keep the top two earners, and maybe the third). If we need three midfielders, and a centre back, and god knows what else, we have to pay transfer fees and signing bonuses and agent fees and wages.We shouldn't have got into this situation in the first place, but if we want to invest in a younger squad, we need to trim more than the obvious unwanted fat.