Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8920 on: Today at 08:50:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:46:42 pm
Are you employed? It would be interesting to hear how would you feel if your employer treats you that way ...

Lol thats nasty. Fans love doing it to the managers tho.
Your gettin sacked in the morning
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8921 on: Today at 08:51:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:54:52 pm
Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Phillips
Williams
Robertson
Tsimikas
TAA
Ramsay
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Henderson
Keita
Thiago
Milner
Jones
Arthur
AOC
Elliott
Carvalho
Diaz
Salah
Gakpo
Firmino
Jota
Nunez
There's 6 of those out of contract this summer, which would free up squad places/wages (and beds in the sick bay..). Time to be ruthless and focus on players we can build Jurgen's next squad around.

I still have faith Fabinho can rediscover his form (and Mo too...), plus we have Jota/Diaz to come back, and Nunez/Gakpo still bedding in. The jury's out on Jones, but he may have a role in our new midfield. We might also sell/loan Phillips (and possibly Williams).

Then it's managing Thiago/Hendo's minutes for the remainder of their contracts, plus hopefully Elliott/ Carvalho/ Ramsay/ Bajetic starting to push for more regular starts.

Midfield reinforcements this summer, then prioritise defence in January/Summer 2024. In the meantime, we'll just have to get back to basics, grind out results, and find a way to stop so many injuries. It's clearly not a great situation at the moment, but there's enough quality players in there to turn things around. Onwards...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8922 on: Today at 08:51:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:46:42 pm
Are you employed? It would be interesting to hear how would you feel if your employer treats you that way ...

Plenty of employers treat employees like that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8923 on: Today at 08:52:00 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:21:44 pm
But you've struck out (and underlined) those with little value and, mostly, low/average wages. You've kept six of the highest paid, largely underperforming oldest players (and a couple more only underlined) and considered selling three or four decent (if not world beating) younger squad options (who are on lower wages).

That's not an overhaul, it's just delaying a solution. Another year of the players getting older and having less value.

Anyone suggesting a radical squad overhaul should have to choose which five or six of Alisson, VVD, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Salah they're going to sell. Because that's what a real overhaul is going to need.


You say that but the 8 struck out I reckon will be on £35m per year in wages! To put that into perspective- from a cash point of view this could afford two new players on 5 year £150k per week plus £100m of transfer fees

Then we would hope we could shift Fabinho and one of Matip/ Gomez in the summer with some uncertainty over Kellerher. That leaves us a squad of 2 goalies (and a youth option as 3rd choice), 4 centre backs, 2 options for each fullback, seven midfielders, 5 forwards with Elliott and Carvlaho who can cover both with my proposed signings.

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:15:44 pm
Would leave us incredibly light at CB.

Its one of Gomez or Matip to go, and a Konate level addition this summer for me. Then we look to replace the other in summer 24 as the second part of our rebuild (probably also looking at another two midfielders that summer to replace Thiago and Hendo)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8924 on: Today at 08:52:28 pm »
Imagine the mood among the team, manager and fanbase if we'd brought in 2 new midfielders.

Yeah the task of top 4 looks unlikely but it'd have given the whole club a lift.

Instead we're staring down the barrel of a 7th - 10th place finish, and no trophies.

FSG don't give a flying fuck about Jurgen, the fans or the club. Their only interest is their bottom line.

Hopefully by the summer they've fucked off. If they're still here expect next season to be even worse than this one, and if you think we're signing Jude Bellingham in the summer you've clearly hit your fucking head.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8925 on: Today at 08:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 08:50:15 pm
So it was deemed necessary to bring in Arthur Melo in the summer window, which was a daft enough decision in itself, and now we are in a much worse position with our midfield, and the lad we brought in as cover, has turned out to be what most of us could see, a crock, and weve done nothing about it, absolutely bananas

Should hire some more psychics on the scouting team really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8926 on: Today at 08:53:50 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8927 on: Today at 08:53:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:54:52 pm
Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Phillips
Williams
Robertson
Tsimikas
TAA
Ramsay
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Henderson
Keita
Thiago
Milner
Jones
Arthur
AOC
Elliott
Carvalho
Diaz
Salah
Gakpo
Firmino
Jota
Nunez


I only kept 13/14 of those I'm afraid to say. What a difference a year or 2 makes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8928 on: Today at 08:53:52 pm »
Well, at least we didn't sell Bajcetic to any club I suppose.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8929 on: Today at 08:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 08:51:24 pm
Plenty of employers treat employees like that

Are you advocating for it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8930 on: Today at 08:57:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:40:58 pm
Think the issue is who is taking Matip, Henderson off our hands? Alisson, Van Dijk, Robbo and Salah we should keep. Thiago possibly but wouldn't say no to him being sold.

If we could, Matip, Henderson and Fabinho would be sold.
I'm past being bothered about the individuals (because, probably Alisson apart, none of them are going to maintain their level for any significant length of time to come). For the age balance of the squad and how much we spend on wages, we should be looking to shift more than half of those. And you've highlighted the problem yourself: you want rid of the ones that few other clubs will want, on the wages they're on.

Those eight players account for ~£81m a year in wages (Firmino, assume leaving, is another £9m). Including Firmino, that's more than half the total basic wage bill (and you want to keep the top two earners, and maybe the third). If we need three midfielders, and a centre back, and god knows what else, we have to pay transfer fees and signing bonuses and agent fees and wages.

We shouldn't have got into this situation in the first place, but if we want to invest in a younger squad, we need to trim more than the obvious unwanted fat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8931 on: Today at 09:01:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:46:42 pm
Are you employed? It would be interesting to hear how would you feel if your employer treats you that way ...

They are millionaires who would earn a high wage either with us or with their new club.  This isn't the same thing.  Their wages are guaranteed one way or another (we can't just cancel their contracts without paying out).  Their new club post-transfer would pay them a similar wage or if they have to take a payout (we might have to pay some of the wages).

This is not the same thing as non-footballers.  It's not like we're sacking them like a typical employer would.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8932 on: Today at 09:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 08:50:15 pm
So it was deemed necessary to bring in Arthur Melo in the summer window, which was a daft enough decision in itself, and now we are in a much worse position with our midfield, and the lad we brought in as cover, has turned out to be what most of us could see, a crock, and weve done nothing about it, absolutely bananas

Aren't they all fit except Arthur who's a couple of weeks away?

We were short of numbers back then, now we're not. It's a quality issue, not a quantity issue and Klopp obviously backs himself to fix it on the training ground. No amount of bleating will make any difference now, we're locked in with these players until the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8933 on: Today at 09:02:50 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:57:01 pm
I'm past being bothered about the individuals (because, probably Alisson apart, none of them are going to maintain their level for any significant length of time to come). For the age balance of the squad and how much we spend on wages, we should be looking to shift more than half of those. And you've highlighted the problem yourself: you want rid of the ones that few other clubs will want, on the wages they're on.

Those eight players account for ~£81m a year in wages (Firmino, assume leaving, is another £9m). Including Firmino, that's more than half the total basic wage bill (and you want to keep the top two earners, and maybe the third). If we need three midfielders, and a centre back, and god knows what else, we have to pay transfer fees and signing bonuses and agent fees and wages.

We shouldn't have got into this situation in the first place, but if we want to invest in a younger squad, we need to trim more than the obvious unwanted fat.


Our total wage bill is £360m odd, so trimming even squad players makes a huge difference when basic plus bonuses are included.

Getting rid of half those players would be madness, we know they have great quality and are what we should be using over the next 3 seasons to transition to our new team. We don't need to fix everything in the summer (no matter how bad it seems now),  adding 3 starters to this team I think will turn a lot of problems round if we get it right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8934 on: Today at 09:03:38 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:52:00 pm
You say that but the 8 struck out I reckon will be on £35m per year in wages! To put that into perspective- from a cash point of view this could afford two new players on 5 year £150k per week plus £100m of transfer fees

The 8 you struck out came to £41m in wages (average a fraction over £5m). But that's less than a quarter of the basic wage bill, and you'd retain almost all of the older, declining, most highly paid players (average over £10m), who still need replacing as a matter of urgency as they decline further.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8935 on: Today at 09:03:58 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:55:19 pm
Are you advocating for it?

Yeah thats what Im doing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8936 on: Today at 09:05:37 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:53:30 pm
Should hire some more psychics on the scouting team really.

We are allowed to sign players now after the fact mate, to remedy the situation, not really about having to use psychics is it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8937 on: Today at 09:11:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:54:52 pm
Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Phillips
Williams
Robertson
Tsimikas
TAA
Ramsay
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Henderson
Keita
Thiago
Milner
Jones
Arthur
AOC
Elliott
Carvalho
Diaz
Salah
Gakpo
Firmino
Jota
Nunez

Amount of deadwood/ players not at the level required anymore in that squad  :o

Bit unfair on Ramsay as he hasnt had a chance but the rest fuck me, if an offer came in for them, theyd be off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8938 on: Today at 09:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 09:05:37 pm
We are allowed to sign players now after the fact mate, to remedy the situation, not really about having to use psychics is it

No, I mean to foresee the injuries that our future signings will have so we know not to sign them.

Quote from: Original on Today at 09:03:58 pm
Yeah thats what Im doing

Good to know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8939 on: Today at 09:12:48 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:03:38 pm
The 8 you struck out came to £41m in wages (average a fraction over £5m). But that's less than a quarter of the basic wage bill, and you'd retain almost all of the older, declining, most highly paid players (average over £10m), who still need replacing as a matter of urgency as they decline further.



Our wage bill is £360m, there is really no point talking about estimates of basic wages from other sources

Of the older highest paid players- you'd hopefully sell Matip and Fabinho this summer if possible. I think Hendo and Thiago will (should) leave on frees in summer 2024 so we will have to eat their wages for another 12 months

Alisson, Van Dijk and Salah are top quality players (just in a disfunctional team) so there is no need to rip everything up this summer
