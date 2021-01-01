« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:16:40 pm
Can we post bears?
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:17:04 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 06:12:32 pm
No idea why we aren't all over Sabitzer. He's quality and it's ridiculous that we are letting utd take him.
Yep, we're all thinking it but hey. Right now, a hijack of that deal would be a real boost.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:17:58 pm
United enquired about Kamada too. Hes out of contract in the summer, short term loan to tide us over ? No. Its dreadful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:17:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:16:40 pm
Can we post bears?



Fuck yeah
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:18:48 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 06:12:32 pm
No idea why we aren't all over Sabitzer. He's quality and it's ridiculous that we are letting utd take him.

Meh. Even with the homegrown/registry excuse - which nobody in their right mind should believe - loaning Sabitzer for a few months isn't going to make or break our season unfortunately.  We've threw in the towel a while ago. It really is depressing to witness but it is the truth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:19:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:16:40 pm
Can we post bears?

I think the correct terminology is nudes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:19:50 pm
« Last Edit: Today at 06:25:00 pm by rossipersempre »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:19:55 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:00:45 pm
To be fair, even Arthur Melo is better than Jorginho these days ...

:lmao OK mate. :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:23:09 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:28:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:16:40 pm
Can we post bears?
We're doing cats this year. Bitch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:44:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:16:40 pm
Can we post bears?



It's about all we have left
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:47:06 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:16:37 pm
That's actually a very well thought out signing that complements what they have. You could argue the one thing they were really missing is a midfielder who can calm things down and help them keep the ball and preserve a lead.

I'd love to face Xhaka and Jorginho as the core of their midfield. No chance it's a well thought out signing, he is nothing like Caicedo the player they wanted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:47:56 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:53:59 pm
Ah the malware bears , up there with the zebra crossing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:56:15 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:56:51 pm
Ahh finally RAWK Transfer thread is at peace. BEARS 4 LIFE!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:58:00 pm
It's all part of the master plan.  Klopp has to take on more senior tasks as management transitions out.  This leads to Klopp becoming DoF himself.  Lijnders is groomed to take over as manager, but Guardiola, having grown tired of City and wanting to prove he's actually the best Pep, takes the LFC job to work for Klopp, who he respects greatly.  He proceeds to make our players into robots and we win every trophy under the sun except the CL because he insists on playing Trent as the false 9, Gakpo at CB, and Messi at wing-back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:01:02 pm
Amrabat to Barca off. 👀 hahaha just trying to find something to get 1% excited about to be honest. About as much faith as I have in us signing someone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:01:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:56:51 pm
Ahh finally RAWK Transfer thread is at peace. BEARS 4 LIFE!
CATS!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:05:56 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 07:01:28 pm
CATS!!!!!!!!!!!




Suits the proliferation of absolute pussies on this site
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:05:57 pm
Thank fuxk for that

Amusing gifs have  actually raised the level a bit. :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:07:49 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 07:01:28 pm
CATS!!!!!!!!!!!


Is that our new sporting director?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:08:42 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 07:01:28 pm
CATS!!!!!!!!!!!

Are we signing Felix?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:09:09 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:07:49 pm
Is that our new sporting director?
No, this is - already scouting - minutes left - we're safe!!!!!!

"Ooooooh! A midfielder who can pass and move........!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:11:59 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 07:09:09 pm
No, this is - already scouting - minutes left - we're safe!!!!!!

"Ooooooh! A midfielder who can pass and move........!"

 ;D ;D

That's a fantastic gif.

I see Marseille on the screen.  Guendouzi on loan it is then.   :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:13:48 pm
I don't know why but I am not as depressed as some here. Maybe I started lowering expectations from this season. But different story if we have a boring summer transfer season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:14:41 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:47:56 pm


Ah, the famous ITC white Jag footage from Betchworth Quarry. Good to see its still getting an airing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:18:02 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:13:48 pm
I don't know why but I am not as depressed as some here. Maybe I started lowering expectations from this season. But different story if we have a boring summer transfer season.

Im sure there will be a decent excuse for a boring, quiet transfer summer. If we are good for one thing, is making excuses for why not to sign players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:20:00 pm
One positive is that this thread is more positive than the transfer thread on GOT

Theyre virtually at the point of throwing themselves off the Runcorn Widnes bridge
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:21:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:20:00 pm
One positive is that this thread is more positive than the transfer thread on GOT

Theyre virtually at the point of throwing themselves off the Runcorn Widnes bridge
Did they buy anyone? or anything?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:21:30 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:11:59 pm
;D ;D

That's a fantastic gif.

I see Marseille on the screen.  Guendouzi on loan it is then.   :P
"You might think that, but I could not possible say..."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:22:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:20:00 pm
One positive is that this thread is more positive than the transfer thread on GOT

Theyre virtually at the point of throwing themselves off the Runcorn Widnes bridge
If they time it right, the outgoing tide will take them past BMD and will coincide with something ironic about drowned dreams.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:30:33 pm
How about McTominay on a loan with an option to punch him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:31:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:18:02 pm
Im sure there will be a decent excuse for a boring, quiet transfer summer. If we are good for one thing, is making excuses for why not to sign players.
Starter for ten. "No CL football..."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:34:22 pm
With presumably flagging shirt sales as one possible reason for an empty warchest, perhaps a run of standards corrupted shirts may give us some summer funds
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:36:05 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:47:06 pm
I'd love to face Xhaka and Jorginho as the core of their midfield. No chance it's a well thought out signing, he is nothing like Caicedo the player they wanted.
That's true but they just wanted another body in, and they will probably be in for a Caicedo or Rice in the summer. Settling for an experienced back up when they're top of the league isn't the most foolish thing really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:36:30 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:13:48 pm
I don't know why but I am not as depressed as some here. Maybe I started lowering expectations from this season. But different story if we have a boring summer transfer season.

The worry is how we fund it, £45m to £50m seems a sort of starting point now for players that aren't even any good! Obviously bargains to be had if you take a risk on a lesser league or a contract situation may favour us but generally if you want 4 quality ready now players you're gonna be looking at least £200m, likely much more. Dunno where that money comes from without a takeover.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:39:21 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:36:30 pm
The worry is how we fund it, £45m to £50m seems a sort of starting point now for players that aren't even any good! Obviously bargains to be had if you take a risk on a lesser league or a contract situation may favour us but generally if you want 4 quality ready now players you're gonna be looking at least £200m, likely much more. Dunno where that money comes from without a takeover.

Probably from the money the club generates, given we have the third highest revenue of any club in world football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:40:32 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:39:21 pm
Probably from the money the club generates, given we have the third highest revenue of any club in world football.

The club wont generate £200m in transfer funds. We dont make that much profit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:41:09 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:39:21 pm
Probably from the money the club generates, given we have the third highest revenue of any club in world football.

 ;D
