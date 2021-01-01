Two of the biggest criticisms levelled at the club were losing key players to other teams, and not paying enough to attract/retain top players.



We started doing that, but it seems the goalposts have moved

- now that the form of some of those players has dropped off a cliff, or theyve been regularly injured/inconsistent.



Then people complain we can't make money from sales, as the players are too old or will leave on a free. But sometimes by solving one problem you create another, and it's not always easy to resolve it when most of your best first 11 all hit their peak and drop off at the same time.



We can't have our cake and eat it, despite that being the mindset from many people on here.



Different people have different opinions, and it isn't usually the same individuals making those contradictory arguments.I don't mind us selling the odd star player, generally, as they approach 30. We've always done it since Paisley; it's part of refreshing a squad. This last summer, I made the point that you can keep players into their 30s, but doing so risks them declining faster than expected. Keeping lots of them almost guarantees that, by the law of averages, at least a couple of them are going to drop off a cliff.This coming summer, I'll happily go further: I don't mind any player over the age of 28 leaving. Any of them. Not all of them at once, but I wouldn't be fussy on individual names - someone will say "you want to sell VVD" or "the best keeper in the world" or "one of greatest ever goalscorers", or whatever. No, I don't want us to sell any one of them specifically. But certainly we shouldn't be carrying 8 players in their 30s (not including Adrian) plus three more approaching that milestone.(And I'll try, and fail, to avoid reacting to those who decide we need to sell the youngsters they think aren't upto the job; they might not be in the long run, but they're not the priority).Of those eleven players, I'll be fine if 7 or 8 of them leave the club: because its better for the ongoing balance of the squad. And I'm bothered about the team and its prospects over a period of time, not the interests of this player or that player. That's why I've never liked buying older players to address short term needs, prioritising a trophy challenge one season at the expense of long term evolution.Oh - 'not easy to resolve if your squad is all peaking at the same time' - well, that's why you don't build a squad which will all peak at the same time.