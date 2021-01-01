« previous next »
This is just the start for Arsenal though, a quality young side, ambition in the transfer market - everything we're not. They won't have City racking up stupid points totals every year either.

Eh? they just signed a 31 year old Italian who is slower than me nan..
Only another six hours to suffer through....
Is that closure of the window both at home and abroad then? Does that mean we can lock this festering pile of puke?
Two of the biggest criticisms levelled at the club were losing key players to other teams, and not paying enough to attract/retain top players.

We started doing that, but it seems the goalposts have moved
- now that the form of some of those players has dropped off a cliff, or theyve been regularly injured/inconsistent.

Then people complain we can't make money from sales, as the players are too old or will leave on a free. But sometimes by solving one problem you create another, and it's not always easy to resolve it when most of your best first 11 all hit their peak and drop off at the same time.

We can't have our cake and eat it, despite that being the mindset from many people on here.

Keeping players together was important when we were on the up.  Of course that was the goal.  We lost Alonso after 08/09 and lost Suarez after 13/14.  It was imperative we keep the squad together so we can win trophies.

Now that our squad is aging and is one of the oldest in the league, we have to refresh.  The goalposts moved because the situation is different.  The drop-off is understandable, but we will now have to spend big money or sell big name players to raise said money.  Everyone's worried because the former doesn't seem to be possible with ownership uncertainty.
Some find it easier to criticise the Manager just so it takes the spotlight away from the Owners.

Every time I go to post I hear Sting (can't stand the pompous prick)  singing Every Step.

So the usual cunting suspects have me hearing a song and artist that I cannot fucking stand,just because I want to call them all the c*nts in the World.



Bastards.
Is that closure of the window both at home and abroad then? Does that mean we can lock this festering pile of puke?

Here I think, don't they get longer else?  :o
Is that closure of the window both at home and abroad then? Does that mean we can lock this festering pile of puke?

it's always left open now, the window might shut but transfer talk or speculation never really stops.
Eh? they just signed a 31 year old Italian who is slower than me nan..
That's actually a very well thought out signing that complements what they have. You could argue the one thing they were really missing is a midfielder who can calm things down and help them keep the ball and preserve a lead.
It's been said a hundred times but ultimately various parties bear responsibility. The extent to which one does more than the others depends on factors known and unknown.

FSG have not thrown money at the team, either from a position of strength or from a position of need. That's not to say that they haven't spent at all, but they've ultimately failed to capitalise at times when we've been peaking and now when we're plainly in need of investment, there's no sign of any signings.

Klopp (and the coaching team) have arguably compounded this (or fed into it?) by being overly loyal to squad players who should have been moved on. We all know who, sadly the likes of Ox, Keita, Milner, Phillips should have gone last summer or potentially earlier. Their being at the club bloats the squad, inflates the wage bill and prevents us bringing in a little money to spend.

It's possible that Ox and Keita were available but we were asking too much in terms of fees. Or they didn't want to go. Or Klopp didn't want them to go. Or some combination of the above. Ultimately it's complicated and not as simple as saying "this is all X's fault".

Some problems are just bad luck. The squad are suffering from physical and mental fatigue after the last couple of seasons. You can't just brush that off. The timing of the world cup hasn't helped.

And for some reason the coaching staff decided to implement a particularly gruelling fitness regime at the start of the season. We've seen fatigue and injuries at a really unhelpful level. This feels like a misstep, as well as some tactical errors and some poor performances from individuals.

And there's clearly an issue with recruitment. Edwards leaving has caused problems. Ward coming and going. FSG selling up.

It's why I hate Twitter. There's so little room for balance, or nuance, or consideration. Either this is all FSG's fault, or all Klopp's fault, or all Salah's fault, or all Keita's fault. Ultimately as with everything, it's a horrible, complicated mix of stuff. That's not to say that people couldn't be doing more. FSG could turn around today and throw money at a midfielder or two. I don't think it would solve anything this season but it would at least give the impression that they hadn't given up which is doing them no favours. But fourth looks a long way away now, and throwing £100m+ of money at the playing staff while you're hoping to be gone before next season is probably bad business.

So yes. Klopp does bear some responsibility. FSG probably a fair bit more more.  We may never know how much, but it doesn't really matter IMO. It's a horrible soupy "perfect storm" of a situation.

It is a perfect storm. Much of it goes back to August. If we nick a late winner at Fulham and then Nunez puts his chances away against Palace in the first half with us winning that one (rather than getting frustrated and then sent off) and then beat a United side in disarray after 2 defeats then the season turns out a lot different. Instead, we basically turned around United's season for them and conceded the title after 3 games - as the title was considered over for us in August we had no hunger after that for the league - added to all the other issues with the squad or otherwise.

The team selection coming out for Fulham and seeing that bench was the first eye opener, followed by the shocking first half and Thiago off injured. Then first home game and you've got Nat Phillips starting against Zaha (hence 1-0 down at half time).

Yet you've got owners at that point refusing to put their hands in the pockets which deflates a squad further (Virg publicly calling for a midfielder) that had already given up on the title.
That's actually a very well thought out signing that complements what they have. You could argue the one thing they were really missing is a midfielder who can calm things down and help them keep the ball and preserve a lead.

It may turn out alright for them but they were chasing another (very different) player up until some point in the last 25 hours. Is it that well thought out?
That's actually a very well thought out signing that complements what they have. You could argue the one thing they were really missing is a midfielder who can calm things down and help them keep the ball and preserve a lead.

They've signed Jorginho to see the title through as they wanted an extra option in midfield and good CL experience for next year. They'll presumably get Caicedo in the summer. They'll also get several others in as Liverpool will be used as a textbook example for generations on how to always strengthen when you're on top and never rest on your laurels.
How u all doing hons?
It's been said a hundred times but ultimately various parties bear responsibility. The extent to which one does more than the others depends on factors known and unknown...

/snip
That's an excellent (if sobering..) summary of how we've ended up here JK.
I know i go over the top in terms of sales but in terms of as said above, if you dont sell players it does bloat the squad and the wage bill. Think this summer we really have to get a number out the door including those we wouldnt automatically want to sell.

If we are not going to bring in money then how on earth are we making space and making money?

In terms of those players out of contract there is not a single player anyone can convince me we absolutely need to keep. If we lost Firmino, Keita, Ox, Arthur and Milner, thats 5 players earning £100k or more off the wage bill.

I find it mad anyone wants to keep any of them.
I know i go over the top in terms of sales but in terms of as said above, if you dont sell players it does bloat the squad and the wage bill. Think this summer we really have to get a number out the door including those we wouldnt automatically want to sell.

Our 3rd choice goalie is sitting on 58k a week. Thats mad really.
How u all doing hons?

I said a bad word.
Our 3rd choice goalie is sitting on 58k a week. Thats mad really.

we renewed him too.
Our 3rd choice goalie is sitting on 58k a week. Thats mad really.

Almost 3 million wasted on him this season. And leaves us at full non-HG quota.

it's always left open now, the window might shut but transfer talk or speculation never really stops.
we renewed him too.

Thing is thats where you question Klopp. He is still driving the Milner and Bobby contracts. He says he is not too loyal but then his actions prove otherwise.
It may turn out alright for them but they were chasing another (very different) player up until some point in the last 25 hours. Is it that well thought out?
They needed an extra midfielder. Caicedo would have been one for the long term, but as they couldn't get him they went for someone who adds something they need right now.
How u all doing hons?
Depressed
Have the lights been turned off yet or have they ordered pizzas for a late night?
Look at the post Keyop replied to - it couldn't have been more clearly referring to FSG.

He jumped on a sentence in a post about 'trying to stay on board with' the owners, and then wrote what we wrote - if there was a misunderstanding, it was from him (but I don't think he accidentally misread it, which is why I asked whether he feels David Moores won us trophies)
Nope - it was a sarcastic reply to a poster that made it sound like they've had to 'endure' the last 10 years ('through all the shit theyve done'  ;D). The sky is always falling in for some...

I couldn't care less who the owners are, provided they meet the criteria I set out in the OP of the FSG discussion thread. As for your FSG t-shirt comment, I'll definitely be buying one for Al if you can send me the link.
The club will put all this down to injuries rather than lack of investment.
Have the lights been turned off yet or have they ordered pizzas for a late night?

Wont be having pizza. We needed ketchup so the budget went on that instead.
Needs to be a ruthless reset in the summer and will probably another season of pain while players settle and find their feet .
Only another six hours to suffer through....

Does it slam shut at 11?
Can we get an extension?
Just to make it look like we did try something.
Wont be having pizza. We needed ketchup so the budget went on that instead.
Not far from queuing at a food bank
Not far from queuing at a food bank
Going big on a chippy dinner in summer 2027 tho.
Why do people keep referencing criticism on RAWK, as if this is influential in decision making.  Management need clear headed analysis in order to stay on top, not looking at RAWK polls on the main forum before knowing the way forward. 

Haha - so true. "People on here said they wanted this and then blah blah".

If anyone at LFC is influenced by stuff posters on RAWK say they are very much in the wrong job. They are paid, many very well paid indeed, to make calm rational decisions that should take emotion out of these things. Looking at when players might be getting to the end of a cycle should have been key to that yet we had Mane, Salah and Bobby all with contracts running out at the same time. The start of the season our first choice midfield was all either the wrong side of or very near 30, now it appears to be an 18 year old and 2 blokes with a patchy injury history. Klopp and VVD said how much they wanted a midfielder in august, we bought no one. Where are the brains in this operation?
Our 3rd choice goalie is sitting on 58k a week. Thats mad really.
Should have been booted into orbit in 2020 after his disastrous performance v Atelti that cost us our defence of the CL.

But no, we renewed him despite Kelleher and a couple of other highly rated youngsters.
Two of the biggest criticisms levelled at the club were losing key players to other teams, and not paying enough to attract/retain top players.

We started doing that, but it seems the goalposts have moved
- now that the form of some of those players has dropped off a cliff, or theyve been regularly injured/inconsistent.

Then people complain we can't make money from sales, as the players are too old or will leave on a free. But sometimes by solving one problem you create another, and it's not always easy to resolve it when most of your best first 11 all hit their peak and drop off at the same time.

We can't have our cake and eat it, despite that being the mindset from many people on here.
Different people have different opinions, and it isn't usually the same individuals making those contradictory arguments.

I don't mind us selling the odd star player, generally, as they approach 30. We've always done it since Paisley; it's part of refreshing a squad. This last summer, I made the point that you can keep players into their 30s, but doing so risks them declining faster than expected. Keeping lots of them almost guarantees that, by the law of averages, at least a couple of them are going to drop off a cliff.

This coming summer, I'll happily go further: I don't mind any player over the age of 28 leaving. Any of them. Not all of them at once, but I wouldn't be fussy on individual names - someone will say "you want to sell VVD" or "the best keeper in the world" or "one of greatest ever goalscorers", or whatever. No, I don't want us to sell any one of them specifically. But certainly we shouldn't be carrying 8 players in their 30s (not including Adrian) plus three more approaching that milestone.

(And I'll try, and fail, to avoid reacting to those who decide we need to sell the youngsters they think aren't upto the job; they might not be in the long run, but they're not the priority).

Of those eleven players, I'll be fine if 7 or 8 of them leave the club: because its better for the ongoing balance of the squad. And I'm bothered about the team and its prospects over a period of time, not the interests of this player or that player. That's why I've never liked buying older players to address short term needs, prioritising a trophy challenge one season at the expense of long term evolution.

Oh - 'not easy to resolve if your squad is all peaking at the same time' - well, that's why you don't build a squad which will all peak at the same time.
How u all doing hons?

To quote Partridge

That was a negative and right now I need two positives, one to cancel out the negative and another one so I can have a positive.
Eh? they just signed a 31 year old Italian who is slower than me nan..

To be fair, even Arthur Melo is better than Jorginho these days ...
