LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8760 on: Today at 04:19:42 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:09:20 pm
This is probably the only half decent argument for not signing someone now. We're that fucking shite that  no one can fix us, so we just need to limp on and deal with it all later.

I mean it's tragic, but we are where we are.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:20:50 pm
Utter horseshit isn't it though. Look what Suarez did. Look what that diving rat Bruno Fernandes did for Utd. We were shite when Suarez arrived. He immeidately gave everyone hope so I don't buy that excuse at all.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:16:42 pm
I'd be playing Doak as well now too. When we were in a mess last time we threw 16 year old Sterling in and worked quite well. Nothing to lose now. The club haven totally given up on this season so let's get to 40 points and then experiment.

Well that was quite the sea change in two hours.
deano2727

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8761 on: Today at 04:21:34 pm
Not that arsed we aren't signing anyone this window. It was painfully obvious for weeks. That said, I'll be bitterly disappointed if we miss out on Bellingham and end up with that Nunes lad from Wolves as a consolation.
Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8762 on: Today at 04:21:43 pm
You know when you're resigned to us not signing anyone but still refresh the page with the small hope of a jump in pages, only to end up feeling stupid for having any hope at all.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8763 on: Today at 04:22:46 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:18:47 pm
Can't wait for the summer transfer thread. The summer will be "big".

We will spend less than Newcastle, City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Utd. I think we might compete with Spurs.
keyop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8764 on: Today at 04:22:49 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:37:00 am
What do you mean bang on about net spend? . Net spend is the amount of money invested in the team in fees

This entire post is disingenuous and the argument is dangerous - any idea that the manager has had the amount of resources needed to compete with the teams hes supposed to compete is utter fucking claptrap
Manners cost nothing Jack  ;D

As for 'the teams he's supposed to compete with' - that's only been City for 5 seasons. They're colossal cheats, and we were miles ahead of the rest - losing out on titles on the final day and by tiny margins, with a chasm to 3rd place. We were never going to get resources like City's, so we've had to use what we have in a clever way. Injuries and many other factors have massively affected the plan - which often can't be forseen or easily mitigated.

Our form and energy has dropped off a cliff since the highs of last season - far more than I imagine anyone expected (including Jurgen).

You can continue the net spend argument, but it doesn't detract from spending £300m+ since winning the title. Plus an absolute fortune on extending contracts/increasing wages (a point usually ignored by the net spend brigade...), yet we have a completely dysfunctional midfield that is affecting our whole team - despite 5 (nearly 6...) windows to address it.

So how exactly is my argument disingenuous and dangerous?
Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8765 on: Today at 04:25:56 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 04:21:34 pm
Not that arsed we aren't signing anyone this window. It was painfully obvious for weeks. That said, I'll be bitterly disappointed if we miss out on Bellingham and end up with that Nunes lad from Wolves as a consolation.

Don't know why anyone would be so confident in us signing Bellingham anyway. Yeah we like him but we've liked a lot of players. I guess it's these journalists telling us each week we're favourites, there's not many other logical reasons.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8766 on: Today at 04:27:51 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:22:49 pm
Manners cost nothing Jack  ;D

As for 'the teams he's supposed to compete with' - that's only been City for 5 seasons. They're colossal cheats, and we were miles ahead of the rest - losing out on titles on the final day and by tiny margins, with a chasm to 3rd place. We were never going to get resources like City's, so we've had to use what we have in a clever way. Injuries and many other factors have massively affected the plan - which often can't be forseen or easily mitigated.

Our form and energy has dropped off a cliff since the highs of last season - far more than I imagine anyone expected (including Jurgen).

You can contune the net spend argument  but ot doesn't detract from spending £300m+ since winning the title, plus an absolute fortune on extending contracts/increasing wages (a point usually ignored by the net spend brigade...), yet we have a completely dysfunctional midfield that is affecting our whole team - despite 5 (nearly 6...) windows to address it.

So how exactly is my argument disingenuous and dangerous?
If we push it back to the summer after we won the CL, that will be £300m+ in five years. That's nothing. It was inevitable we were going to have to replace players once they reached/approached their 30s, but it feels like we just didn't plan for it.

I get the wage arguments, we put a lot of money into re-signing players, but several of those didn't look great in the moment and they look even worse now.
keyop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8767 on: Today at 04:29:06 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:41:01 am
Some find it easier to criticise the Manager just so it takes the spotlight away from the Owners.
Some find it easier to focus on the positives instead of endless whining whenever we have a bad run of form.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8768 on: Today at 04:33:29 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:29:06 pm
Some find it easier to focus on the positives instead of endless whining whenever we have a bad run of form.

I'm not sure every post complaining about "whiners" and criticising Klopp and the transfer team is focusing on the positives to be fair!  ;D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8769 on: Today at 04:34:00 pm
I hope someone at the AXA has turned off Julian Ward's fax machine down in his office.
Sharado

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8770 on: Today at 04:36:07 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:29:06 pm
Some find it easier to focus on the positives instead of endless whining whenever we have a bad run of form.

Right now what are the positives? Not the wider sort of 'well we nearly went out of business 10 years ago' kind of stuff....what should we all look forward to in the next 6 months?


Genuinely, I'm at a low ebb here.
stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8771 on: Today at 04:36:46 pm
Waiting for the last minute midfield player arriving on loan who has a worse injury record than Keita and is slower than a three legged tortoise.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8772 on: Today at 04:38:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:34:00 pm
I hope someone at the AXA has turned off Julian Ward's fax machine down in his office.

I imagine he's at Old Trafford sorting his future transfers
