What do you mean bang on about net spend?
. Net spend is the amount of money invested in the team in fees
This entire post is disingenuous and the argument is dangerous - any idea that the manager has had the amount of resources needed to compete with the teams hes supposed to compete is utter fucking claptrap
Manners cost nothing Jack
As for 'the teams he's supposed to compete with' - that's only been City for 5 seasons. They're colossal cheats, and we were miles ahead of the rest - losing out on titles on the final day and by tiny margins, with a chasm to 3rd place. We were never going to get resources like City's, so we've had to use what we have in a clever way. Injuries and many other factors have massively affected the plan - which often can't be forseen or easily mitigated.
Our form and energy has dropped off a cliff since the highs of last season - far more than I imagine anyone expected (including Jurgen).
You can continue the net spend argument, but it doesn't detract from spending £300m+ since winning the title. Plus an absolute fortune on extending contracts/increasing wages (a point usually ignored by the net spend brigade...), yet we have a completely dysfunctional midfield that is affecting our whole team - despite 5 (nearly 6...) windows to address it.
So how exactly is my argument disingenuous and dangerous?