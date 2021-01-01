Thats what happens when you just seem to have one player you are willing to sign for said position. And yes, its a bit mad.



The willingness to throw a season because you are so dead set on that player is quite something. He better be worth it is the phrase that will be banded about IF he signs!



Someone posted a quote Pep Ljinders book (yeah sorry!), on a thread in the main forum the other day - Academy and game-changers, thats where we need to invest, I said, whilst sitting in Jurgens office. Not second-line players who take the space for our talents. Diaz and Kaide, or Thiago and Harvey. Room for talent, space for our Academy to give a chance to these young boys to evolve into game-changers. We have to buy premium and use the Academy. Liverpool deserves a process like this.



If you can get over the pomposity of the quote, the message is just really weird. So basically taking out a whole section of transfers a team should be making and what Liverpool did well in the past few years and riding with this new philosophy? And the mad part is - were seeing it happen, going for Tchouaméni and now Bellingham and no inbetween.



I don't fully buy into the idea that Pep has taken over everything and he is the root cause of our problems, but fuck me he doesn't help himself with how he acts and what he says, screams Brendan Rodgers.If he is in some way related to the change in tactics to what we saw earlier this year (which on eye test looks like the modern day Spain style of everyone being fluid possession based thing), it really wasn't very good. I am rather worried that it's want we want to achieve as well with some of the decisions we have made and the targets we apparently have in the future too. It just looked so slow and ponderous and blunt - like Spain or Netherlands in the last world cup