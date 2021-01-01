The vibe around the club at the minute is hotching
Yeah everything feels really really bad at the moment, not much joy to be taken from the whole situation at the moment. Could be significantly worse but everything just feels wrong.
We don't have a functioning team, we have too many injuries, massive question marks over the owners, massive question marks over the backroom, no clarity on anything happening, fanbase itself getting more depressive and toxic, complete lack of faith of things improving anytime soon (with some good reasoning to be fair), and apparently an appalling new view on transfer policy lead by a lack of solid direction.
Things feel really bad and don't seem likely to improve for the rest of the season at least, and somewhat skeptical that the summer will improve things