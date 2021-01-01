« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8640 on: Today at 01:07:27 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:02:41 pm
But you get wear and tear over the course of a season, hamstrings can be pulled in any game just by over stretching. 

Of course but that rate of injury would normalise across clubs and it doesn't for us.
We've had hamstring injuries to players who weren't here last season, players re-injured either during or shortly after their comebacks, players getting hamstrings immediately after a period of conditioning at the start of the season or post world cup break when they should be at their peak etc etc

The demands may be greater but we're doing a significantly worse job of managing them compared to every other big club we compete with - its a massive competitive disadvantage
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8641 on: Today at 01:07:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:37:11 pm
Konate hasnt played that much for us last season and this season. Dont see why he would be so knackered and prone to injury.

He was injury prone before he came here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8642 on: Today at 01:08:47 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:55:23 pm
This may be an issue but schedules are comparable for all the big clubs
We played a few more games than the other CL teams last season - but it was our choice to run out our first team to the extent we did. (We're still playing our 'first eleven' in FA cup replays to this day)

Regardless you don't get hamstring issues in January from fatigue generated in the pervious June
You may have missed it, but there was thing called the World Cup that was played a month or so ago, that might be a contributing factor. ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8643 on: Today at 01:09:34 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:44:39 pm
Who will lead transfer negotiations come the summer?

Well reported today we're not even going to look for Ward's replacement until he's gone. Just like we won't replace players until they have gone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8644 on: Today at 01:09:51 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:57:41 pm
Frankly at this point I think it'd be stupid to drop any new signings into the current shitshow. Just need a complete reset over the next four months, use it to at least get some youngsters bedded in along with Nunez and Gakpo and get Diaz/Jota/VVD/Konate back up to speed to start next season firing on all cylinders. Potentially even give the likes of Trent, Robbo and Mo an extended rest.
And IF we sign many players in the summer.
It will be they need time. Better try & get some in now give the side a lift i.e like Diaz did.

Not like clubs are not selling in January
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8645 on: Today at 01:10:25 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:56:46 am
Thats what happens when you just seem to have one player you are willing to sign for said position. And yes, its a bit mad.

The willingness to throw a season because you are so dead set on that player is quite something.  He better be worth it is the phrase that will be banded about IF he signs!

Someone posted a quote Pep Ljinders book (yeah sorry!), on a thread in the main forum the other day - Academy and game-changers, thats where we need to invest, I said, whilst sitting in Jurgens office. Not second-line players who take the space for our talents. Diaz and Kaide, or Thiago and Harvey. Room for talent, space for our Academy to give a chance to these young boys to evolve into game-changers. We have to buy premium and use the Academy. Liverpool deserves a process like this.

If you can get over the pomposity of the quote, the message is just really weird. So basically taking out a whole section of transfers a team should be making and what Liverpool did well in the past few years and riding with this new philosophy? And the mad part is - were seeing it happen, going for Tchouaméni and now Bellingham and no inbetween.

I don't fully buy into the idea that Pep has taken over everything and he is the root cause of our problems, but fuck me he doesn't help himself with how he acts and what he says, screams Brendan Rodgers.

If he is in some way related to the change in tactics to what we saw earlier this year (which on eye test looks like the modern day Spain style of everyone being fluid possession based thing), it really wasn't very good. I am rather worried that it's want we want to achieve as well with some of the decisions we have made and the targets we apparently have in the future too. It just looked so slow and ponderous and blunt - like Spain or Netherlands in the last world cup
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8646 on: Today at 01:11:29 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:06:48 pm
We're a few Klopp comments away from the majority of the fan base wanting them gone before summer.

Yeah agree with that. Does all feel pretty toxic at the minute. I know we had a bad season in 20/21 but it feels like this has all been brewing a while, add in the departures behind the scenes, the mixed reports on the sale....I don't think it would take much for people to really turn on FSG.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8647 on: Today at 01:12:10 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:08:47 pm
You may have missed it, but there was thing called the World Cup that was played a month or so ago, that might be a contributing factor. ::)

Did our players play more world cup games than other clubs players?
Did we not get regular non contact injuries before the world cup?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8648 on: Today at 01:13:39 pm
The vibe around the club at the minute is hotching
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8649 on: Today at 01:19:34 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 01:13:39 pm
The vibe around the club at the minute is hotching

Yeah everything feels really really bad at the moment, not much joy to be taken from the whole situation at the moment. Could be significantly worse but everything just feels wrong.

We don't have a functioning team, we have too many injuries, massive question marks over the owners, massive question marks over the backroom, no clarity on anything happening, fanbase itself getting more depressive and toxic, complete lack of faith of things improving anytime soon (with some good reasoning to be fair), and apparently an appalling new view on transfer policy lead by a lack of solid direction.

Things feel really bad and don't seem likely to improve for the rest of the season at least, and somewhat skeptical that the summer will improve things
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8650 on: Today at 01:21:56 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:07:27 pm
Of course but that rate of injury would normalise across clubs and it doesn't for us.
We've had hamstring injuries to players who weren't here last season, players re-injured either during or shortly after their comebacks, players getting hamstrings immediately after a period of conditioning at the start of the season or post world cup break when they should be at their peak etc etc

The demands may be greater but we're doing a significantly worse job of managing them compared to every other big club we compete with - its a massive competitive disadvantage

Unfortunately, this is all down to training and recovery.  We're either pushing players too hard in training or not giving them enough recovery time after matches, or a combination of both.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8651 on: Today at 01:22:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:12:10 pm
Did our players play more world cup games than other clubs players?
Did we not get regular non contact injuries before the world cup?
It was mentioned during the World Cup that VVD had played more games than any other player in 2022. It's not a major surprise a week or so after the World Cup he pulls his hamstring for the first time in his LFC career.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8652 on: Today at 01:24:58 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 01:07:54 pm
He was injury prone before he came here
Hed had one injury .


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8653 on: Today at 01:27:47 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 01:13:39 pm
The vibe around the club at the minute is hotching

It's the lack of action. There's no reaction to anything. Now I think Boehly has gone way way over the top but he's a man invested in Chelsea winning again. FSG no where to be seen. He's now been to more games than John Henry has in 12 years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8654 on: Today at 01:30:52 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:27:47 pm
It's the lack of action. There's no reaction to anything. Now I think Boehly has gone way way over the top but he's a man invested in Chelsea winning again. FSG no where to be seen. He's now been to more games than John Henry has in 12 years.

There is nothing good about what Boehly has done, he is steadily driving up transfer prices for every other club, us included. People need to stop using this absolute tosser has a prime example of how to run a football club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8655 on: Today at 01:33:46 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:30:52 pm
There is nothing good about what Boehly has done, he is steadily driving up transfer prices for every other club, us included. People need to stop using this absolute tosser has a prime example of how to run a football club.

yeah Boehly is a total nutcase, but I think he offers such a stark difference to whatever the fuck we think we're doing in the transfer market people almost pine for it. But as gets said a million times we don't have to spend like Mad Todd, City, Newcastle, whatever....we just have to spend like Liverpool did from 2016-2019 and we'd be a serious and competitive side in no time. Or indeed, we wouldn't have fallen off our perch.
Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,075
  • JFT97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8656 on: Today at 01:35:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:24:58 pm
Hed had one injury .

He had a recurring muscle injury that kept him out for 36 games between 19/20 and 20/21.  Then he had another ankle injury that meant he'd missed a total of 45 games in total for RB which is quite a lot over 2 seasons!
