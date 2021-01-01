Weve become an absolute mess and I believe some people are either refusing to acknowledge it or just cant see past Klopp as the messiah.



The playing staff hasnt been turned over anywhere near enough in the last handful of years. The intensity is gone. Were one of the least physically capable teams in the league. Almost last in fact in terms of sprints. A couple of midfielders isnt going to be the difference between where we were and where we are now in that respect. Thats delusional thinking.



The recruitment situation is a mess. Edwards resigned. Fair enough, it can happen after a period where he may want a new challenge. Julian Ward steps up and then resigns after less than a year. What should be a dream job and the pinnacle of his career and he wants out that quickly. Except hes not the only one, several other important cogs in the wheel dont want any of it either. Hello guys, alarm bells should be ringing. Pair that with rumblings of an assistant manager taking on more tasks and getting more of a say and thats a huge concern. Assistant managers dont do this at top clubs. Especially as hes the one who puts on the training sessions and led to us using some of the worst tactics Ive seen at Liverpool in a decade or more. Think of earlier in the season when Alexander-Arnold was practically playing everywhere.



The ownership is a mess. Nobody has a clue where the club stands and we get some journalists saying Man United have complicated the process. That hardly sounds promising does it. Premier League football teams are highly desirable assets and 2 being up for sale at once is unparalleled. I find it impossible to believe there wouldnt be 2 buyers for them both. Unless the owners are asking for some stupid conditions to be met. If theyre asking for too much thats fine but put up then and provide the money we need before we start rotting.



In short theres so much more wrong with this team and club than merely a couple of midfielders and if Jurgen Klopp wasnt managing Liverpool Football Club I think everybody would be worried. I think everybody should be even though he is the manager. I think our days of success with Klopp are on life support now. If anybody can fix it he can but things need to change and immediately.



Agree with a lot here. The fish rots from the head. I don't think it's a coincidence that our sporting director decides to quit months into the job and our head of research decides to get out too. There's a void at the top of the club with Gordon focusing his time elsewhere instead of where he's needed.Could this be because the strategy that got us where we were is now no longer being followed? Is it possible that the analytics team have both recommended purchases and, more importantly, sales, with a clear drop off in the performances of some of our players evident last season. Is it that those in charge of the purse strings didn't see the value in spending on likes of Fernandez and Moises Caicedo? Klopp talked about taking more risks in the transfer market. Are these the players he's referring to? Was it that the players the analytics team recommended were rejected by Klopp and Ljinders that made Graham and Ward (and even Edwards before them) think "what's the point of me being here" if the successful strategy they helped to implement is shredded right before their eyes?It baffles me that our analytics team were not able to spot the regression of 2 of our key midfielders. For Fabinho perhaps that's understandable but was Klopp too loyal to what Henderson and Milner bring off the pitch rather than on it and wanted them around for their leadership at the detriment of on-field performances?Perhaps FSG thought "they don't want us here so fuck it, let's get out and we don't need to spend any money while we're doing so because what happens on the pitch won't affect the value of our asset". FSG knew that they couldn't compete on a level playing field with City, PSG and now Newcastle hence the ESL idea and once the fans (rightly or wrongly, take your pick) protested, they felt there was no solution to that problem. That would not surprise me in the least and, to be honest, I wouldn't blame them.I know this is all conjecture and there are some circumstances which are beyond anyone's control (injuries) that have also affected what happens on the pitch, but from being one of the best run clubs in Europe to, seemingly, one of the worst in half a season really does not make much sense.