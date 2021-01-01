« previous next »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:28:14 am
It was a small sample yes but also a sample of him playing within a functioning team.. Huge difference to this one where we seem cursed with injures and lack of form.

He's played every game so far this season and at 19 I think that's a bit too much.

I just think it's far too small to draw any meaningful conclusions from, although I take the point around judging him now in a malfunctioning team. Though you could apply that to just about every single player in the side - judge him in a functioning team - but at some point you have to say well maybe some of these players are part of the reason the team isn't functioning well (be it form, or suitability for their role).

A right hand side of Elliott (in midfield) and Trent could potentially be absolutely devastating creatively, but I struggle to see past it being slow and a bit of a liability off the ball. I think you need to play a bit of a monster in that #8 position if you're going to be able to make use of Trent's strengths without sacrificing the solidity of the team. Otherwise you're either asking Trent to play more conservatively (a waste, and not his game) or you're asking Elliott to be continually tracking back and filling gaps (a waste, and not his game).
From Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams starting versus madrid to a quadruple charge and back again.

What a world.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:38:52 am
It's the right approach, it's how Bayern and Real have operated in the last few years. You just have to make sure you're always keeping an eye on the overall squad, punctuating those with opportunistic pick ups to boost squad depth, making sure there are second options available and selling players at peak value.

dont think its the right approach for a club who just got back to the top, and cant just pay what it takes every year to bolster what needs bolstering. Bayern have unlimited funds, and also a cheap talent line in Germany full of players who think that playing for them is the ultimate (sad as that seems).  And Real always spend what it takes if and when needed.

I just find the change of philosophy and the tunnel vision with transfers odd and massively premature. 

 
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:24:05 am
The academy is not even that good, our best talents are mostly signed from 16-18 after most of their development has talent place at another club. Gerrard and Trent Owen Fowler were homegrown players at our club since 11 earlier for some, thats another part of the club that needs to improve imo.

It takes extensive recruitment aged 15-19 for us to get first team quality players.

Players like Trent coming right through the ranks might be once a decade and maybe more if you get a freakish generation.
How else to further compound our activity this window than an injury to a player announced today all it needs now is one injury to a midfielder to come out and that will really complete the set.

Utterly dreadful from the club, absolutely appalling stuff.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:45:34 am
It takes extensive recruitment aged 15-19 for us to get first team quality players.

Players like Trent coming right through the ranks might be once a decade and maybe more if you get a freakish generation.

Kids from the academy making it is fairly rare at any club like you say. City and Chelsea have done OK recently [the usual reasons applying of course] and united historically have done well too, but I wouldn't say we're an outlier in terms of academy developments. We do OK, not amazing, but OK.
Posters getting upset with our transfer activity  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Have they been asleep the last few years?
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:39:42 am
Guess who's Kabak? Back again. Ozan Kabak, tell a friend.

Haha :D
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:42:45 am
dont think its the right approach for a club who just got back to the top, and cant just pay what it takes every year to bolster what needs bolstering. Bayern have unlimited funds, and also a cheap talent line in Germany full of players who think that playing for them is the ultimate (sad as that seems).  And Real always spend what it takes if and when needed.

I just find the change of philosophy and the tunnel vision with transfers odd and massively premature.
Well, the idea is that you save money by snapping up the best youngsters early and making sure your academy is top notch. Kimmich, Davies and Gravenberch were all signed as teenagers while Muller, Alaba and Musiala came through Bayern's youth team. I'm all for finding great young talent but if you keep signing Europa League players, pretty soon you become a Europa League team.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:34:59 am
No there isnt, but that isnt what they where doing.
Over the previous few years, Liverpool bought players who wheren't necessarily seen as stars/game-changers or kids - but they became integral.  Even the likes of Mane or Jota didnt come here with the reputation of being these big game changing talents, they where bought because their profiles fitted perfectly - that doesnt seem to be happening anymore. There is an large in between here, and that mad quoite seems to be dismissing that part of squad building.

Oh to be clear, I totally agree. Add players like Wijnaldum and Robertson to the list - not considered game-changers but like you say, players that fit the system in the right age bracket (at the time) to develop into mainstays.

If that quote is indicative of our strategy moving forward (and there's plenty of signs over the past 12 months that it is), then it just seems really short-sighted. Especially when you're on a budget. If you accept that every signing comes with risk, then spending a fortune on a single player and then bringing in a bunch of unproven youngsters carries far more risk than spreading money more evenly across a number of well scouted and recruited senior players, because if your big player doesn't work out then you're fucked and relying on the kids who a) probably aren't ready yet, and b) frankly, might never be. It's incredibly difficult to make the jump from youth to senior football in this league.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:48:07 am
Kids from the academy making it is fairly rare at any club like you say. City and Chelsea have done OK recently [the usual reasons applying of course] and united historically have done well too, but I wouldn't say we're an outlier in terms of academy developments. We do OK, not amazing, but OK.

It's generally luck unless you do what we do with teenage recruitment from about aged 5 which is more what Chelsea do. London area also such a hotbed of talent.

A city like Liverpool might produce an elite talent every 5-10 years and we have to get them over Everton.

Gerrard, Fowler, Owen and Mcmananan coming through in a short space of time is not the norm.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:37:55 am
Spot on.

The amount of player we need increases almost fucking daily at the minute. If you fix the roof whilst the sun shines, then our roof has collapsed already and there's 6 weeks of rain due.

 ;D Yep. Seen a few posts saying we could afford to carry a smaller squad if we have no Europe next season, I really hope that's not in the clubs thinking if we do miss out, it'd end up a total mess with us fielding kids within about 4 weeks of the season starting.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:57:04 am
;D Yep. Seen a few posts saying we could afford to carry a smaller squad if we have no Europe next season, I really hope that's not in the clubs thinking if we do miss out, it'd end up a total mess with us fielding kids within about 4 weeks of the season starting.

That's exactly what will happen though. We won't need such a big squad and so many more will leave than come in.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:35:43 am
Weve become an absolute mess and I believe some people are either refusing to acknowledge it or just cant see past Klopp as the messiah.

The playing staff hasnt been turned over anywhere near enough in the last handful of years. The intensity is gone. Were one of the least physically capable teams in the league. Almost last in fact in terms of sprints. A couple of midfielders isnt going to be the difference between where we were and where we are now in that respect. Thats delusional thinking.

The recruitment situation is a mess. Edwards resigned. Fair enough, it can happen after a period where he may want a new challenge. Julian Ward steps up and then resigns after less than a year. What should be a dream job and the pinnacle of his career and he wants out that quickly. Except hes not the only one, several other important cogs in the wheel dont want any of it either. Hello guys, alarm bells should be ringing. Pair that with rumblings of an assistant manager taking on more tasks and getting more of a say and thats a huge concern. Assistant managers dont do this at top clubs. Especially as hes the one who puts on the training sessions and led to us using some of the worst tactics Ive seen at Liverpool in a decade or more. Think of earlier in the season when Alexander-Arnold was practically playing everywhere.

The ownership is a mess. Nobody has a clue where the club stands and we get some journalists saying Man United have complicated the process. That hardly sounds promising does it. Premier League football teams are highly desirable assets and 2 being up for sale at once is unparalleled. I find it impossible to believe there wouldnt be 2 buyers for them both. Unless the owners are asking for some stupid conditions to be met. If theyre asking for too much thats fine but put up then and provide the money we need before we start rotting.

In short theres so much more wrong with this team and club than merely a couple of midfielders and if Jurgen Klopp wasnt managing Liverpool Football Club I think everybody would be worried. I think everybody should be even though he is the manager. I think our days of success with Klopp are on life support now. If anybody can fix it he can but things need to change and immediately.
Agree with a lot here.  The fish rots from the head. I don't think it's a coincidence that our sporting director decides to quit months into the job and our head of research decides to get out too.  There's a void at the top of the club with Gordon focusing his time elsewhere instead of where he's needed. 

Could this be because the strategy that got us where we were is now no longer being followed?  Is it possible that the analytics team have both recommended purchases and, more importantly, sales, with a clear drop off in the performances of some of our players evident last season.  Is it that those in charge of the purse strings didn't see the value in spending on likes of Fernandez and Moises Caicedo? Klopp talked about taking more risks in the transfer market. Are these the players he's referring to?  Was it that the players the analytics team recommended were rejected by Klopp and Ljinders that made Graham and Ward (and even Edwards before them) think "what's the point of me being here" if the successful strategy they helped to implement is shredded right before their eyes?

It baffles me that our analytics team were not able to spot the regression of 2 of our key midfielders. For Fabinho perhaps that's understandable but was Klopp too loyal to what Henderson and Milner bring off the pitch rather than on it and wanted them around for their leadership at the detriment of on-field performances?

Perhaps FSG thought "they don't want us here so fuck it, let's get out and we don't need to spend any money while we're doing so because what happens on the pitch won't affect the value of our asset". FSG knew that they couldn't compete on a level playing field with City, PSG and now Newcastle hence the ESL idea and once the fans (rightly or wrongly, take your pick) protested, they felt there was no solution to that problem.  That would not surprise me in the least and, to be honest, I wouldn't blame them.

I know this is all conjecture and there are some circumstances which are beyond anyone's control (injuries) that have also affected what happens on the pitch, but from being one of the best run clubs in Europe to, seemingly, one of the worst in half a season really does not make much sense.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:37:55 am
Spot on.

The amount of player we need increases almost fucking daily at the minute. If you fix the roof whilst the sun shines, then our roof has collapsed already and there's 6 weeks of rain due.

Maybe we shouldnt sign injury prone players? Konate has a horrendous injury history.

Personally i believe we should be moving out Gomez or Matip and replace them with a more durable player.
