LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8480 on: Today at 09:29:11 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:25:15 am
In gross terms we've spent less than Leeds and Wolves in the last few years let alone our rivals.
In gross terms, you have to include player wages. It's money.
https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8481 on: Today at 09:29:16 am
Just caught up on news Laimer has signed for Bayern for free in summer  sigh.

Anyway, this window has been sheer incompetence/arrogance however you want to look at it. All the performance data we have this season on our midfielders and just hoping they can make it over line because we have singled out 1 individual for summer.

Proper bizarre.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8482 on: Today at 09:31:38 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:28:03 am
More than two thirds of what any big club invests in its playing staff is in wages, not net spend. We've prioritised wages in recent years, rewarding success - but too many of those highly paid players have then declined, sometimes suddenly. We've retained too many players for too long. People can argue, as they did in the summer, that "players can play well into their 30s" - they can. But not all of them do. We're carrying too many, increasing the probability that at least some of them were likely to decline quickly; and players at that age get paid the most money. That's where our investment has gone.


Yep. Which is why i find talk of the Firmino and Milner contract mad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8483 on: Today at 09:32:51 am
I'm happy to criticise Klopp, not just make subtlely negative comments by the way. He's making too many mistakes and I don't know why he seems to have so much power over transfers now. But he's also operating under bizarre financial restrictions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8484 on: Today at 09:33:33 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:25:15 am
In gross terms we've spent less than Leeds and Wolves in the last few years let alone our rivals.

Unfortunately we are apparently the only football team that has a wage bill
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8485 on: Today at 09:34:37 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:54 am
I think the fact Hendo and Fabinho have been relegated to the bench behind an 18 year old shows Klopp is ready to refresh his midfield.. not sure the same was true the summer just gone.. if we dont sign anyone then there is only one group to blame.

It's showing he is using his options for midfield in a way he probably never dreamt of a few months ago. Bajcetic was probably second choice for our reserve team and now certain to start most games. Keita was in the free to take bin last summer probably as we would have definitely gotten rid of if anyone took on his wages. Basically we are scrapping the barrel right now to set the ship on the right path. At least we are trying something different but it's also showing Jurgen has his hands tied for quite a while now in regards to midfield and anyone who thinks we will allocate 200m on Bellingham via transfer fees n wages when we currently resorting to Keita and Bajcetic is ignoring we are skint somewhat compared to the money bags elsewhere.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8486 on: Today at 09:35:43 am
Weve become an absolute mess and I believe some people are either refusing to acknowledge it or just cant see past Klopp as the messiah.

The playing staff hasnt been turned over anywhere near enough in the last handful of years. The intensity is gone. Were one of the least physically capable teams in the league. Almost last in fact in terms of sprints. A couple of midfielders isnt going to be the difference between where we were and where we are now in that respect. Thats delusional thinking.

The recruitment situation is a mess. Edwards resigned. Fair enough, it can happen after a period where he may want a new challenge. Julian Ward steps up and then resigns after less than a year. What should be a dream job and the pinnacle of his career and he wants out that quickly. Except hes not the only one, several other important cogs in the wheel dont want any of it either. Hello guys, alarm bells should be ringing. Pair that with rumblings of an assistant manager taking on more tasks and getting more of a say and thats a huge concern. Assistant managers dont do this at top clubs. Especially as hes the one who puts on the training sessions and led to us using some of the worst tactics Ive seen at Liverpool in a decade or more. Think of earlier in the season when Alexander-Arnold was practically playing everywhere.

The ownership is a mess. Nobody has a clue where the club stands and we get some journalists saying Man United have complicated the process. That hardly sounds promising does it. Premier League football teams are highly desirable assets and 2 being up for sale at once is unparalleled. I find it impossible to believe there wouldnt be 2 buyers for them both. Unless the owners are asking for some stupid conditions to be met. If theyre asking for too much thats fine but put up then and provide the money we need before we start rotting.

In short theres so much more wrong with this team and club than merely a couple of midfielders and if Jurgen Klopp wasnt managing Liverpool Football Club I think everybody would be worried. I think everybody should be even though he is the manager. I think our days of success with Klopp are on life support now. If anybody can fix it he can but things need to change and immediately.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8487 on: Today at 09:37:10 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:32:51 am
I'm happy to criticise Klopp, not just make subtlely negative comments by the way. He's making too many mistakes and I don't know why he seems to have so much power over transfers now. But he's also operating under bizarre financial restrictions.
What transfer mistakes has he made ? Diaz ? Nunez ? Gapko ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8488 on: Today at 09:39:15 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:35:43 am
Weve become an absolute mess and I believe some people are either refusing to acknowledge it or just cant see past Klopp as the messiah.

The playing staff hasnt been turned over anywhere near enough in the last handful of years. The intensity is gone. Were one of the least physically capable teams in the league. Almost last in fact in terms of sprints. A couple of midfielders isnt going to be the difference between where we were and where we are now in that respect. Thats delusional thinking.

The recruitment situation is a mess. Edwards resigned. Fair enough, it can happen after a period where he may want a new challenge. Julian Ward steps up and then resigns after less than a year. What should be a dream job and the pinnacle of his career and he wants out that quickly. Except hes not the only one, several other important cogs in the wheel dont want any of it either. Hello guys, alarm bells should be ringing. Pair that with rumblings of an assistant manager taking on more tasks and getting more of a say and thats a huge concern. Assistant managers dont do this at top clubs. Especially as hes the one who puts on the training sessions and led to us using some of the worst tactics Ive seen at Liverpool in a decade or more. Think of earlier in the season when Alexander-Arnold was practically playing everywhere.

The ownership is a mess. Nobody has a clue where the club stands and we get some journalists saying Man United have complicated the process. That hardly sounds promising does it. Premier League football teams are highly desirable assets and 2 being up for sale at once is unparalleled. I find it impossible to believe there wouldnt be 2 buyers for them both. Unless the owners are asking for some stupid conditions to be met. If theyre asking for too much thats fine but put up then and provide the money we need before we start rotting.

In short theres so much more wrong with this team and club than merely a couple of midfielders and if Jurgen Klopp wasnt managing Liverpool Football Club I think everybody would be worried. I think everybody should be even though he is the manager. I think our days of success with Klopp are on life support now. If anybody can fix it he can but things need to change and immediately.
Excellent post.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8489 on: Today at 09:40:09 am
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 09:37:10 am
What transfer mistakes has he made ? Diaz ? Nunez ? Gapko ?

To be fair the jury is still very much out on the latter two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8490 on: Today at 09:40:43 am
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 09:37:10 am
What transfer mistakes has he made ? Diaz ? Nunez ? Gapko ?

Well yes signing 3 players who are central/ from the left forwards in the last year would seem to be a bit of an error given our catastrophic midfield. What's more, Nunez and Gapko didn't have good pressing numbers at their previous clubs. And the jury is out on the effectiveness of Diaz's pressing. More than that, Gapko's overall numbers weren't that impressive and he came from a weak league.

I think Gapko and Nunez are very good players and they may well succeed here. But stylistically they're both a strange fit.

This assumes Klopp has more power over transfers than he used to but I think there's enough noise about that to confirm it.

I haven't even got to the contract renewal thing. Or counting the likes of Elliot and Carvalho as midfielders and reasons not to strengthen there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8491 on: Today at 09:41:58 am
Good post Gerry. You'll upset a few though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8492 on: Today at 09:44:10 am
Yep, lots of good points from Gerry there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8493 on: Today at 09:44:43 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:41:58 am
Good post Gerry. You'll upset a few though.

It's a fantastic post and should be required reading. If it weren't for Klopp (and he needs a better structure around him or otherwise he's screwed) I'd have very little hope of a return to our heights.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8494 on: Today at 09:45:29 am
Do they sell FSG shirts at the club shop? Asking for a friend
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:01:27 am
Well done you for hanging in there, during a 10-year period in which we've been transformed as a club by every possible metric, and won more trophies than most other fans will see in their whole lifetimes. Must've been tough times. Stay strong.
Just wondering, do you refer to other trophies in our history as being won by David Moores?

The days of this mantra being sacred among us are truly in the past now: "At a football club, there's a holy trinity – the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8495 on: Today at 09:47:01 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:45:29 am
Do they sell FSG shirts at the club shop? Asking for a friend
*checking Al666's birthday...*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8496 on: Today at 09:48:49 am
Can't argue with that Gerry, some will though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8497 on: Today at 09:49:05 am
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 09:47:01 am
*checking Al666's birthday...*
;D
Craig can organise a whip round
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8498 on: Today at 09:49:28 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:35:43 am
The ownership is a mess. Nobody has a clue where the club stands and we get some journalists saying Man United have complicated the process. That hardly sounds promising does it. Premier League football teams are highly desirable assets and 2 being up for sale at once is unparalleled. I find it impossible to believe there wouldnt be 2 buyers for them both. Unless the owners are asking for some stupid conditions to be met. If theyre asking for too much thats fine but put up then and provide the money we need before we start rotting.
I agree with your post - too many resignations, too little clarity on the ownership situation, too many rumours about a shift in power on recruitment strategy for something not to be fundamentally wrong in the structure just now. But all of those are reasons why significant money is not likely to be made available anytime soon, or you end up with more transfer failures and a scattergun approach. The ownership situation needs resolving: are they selling, or looking for investment? The SD needs addressing; the recruitment team needs rebuilding. Yes, we need two or three midfielders. But who's analysing, scouting, selecting, negotiating with them? Anyone can say 'buy the best young midfielder in the world'. We need a bit more expertise to find good value players who will become big names, too.
https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8499 on: Today at 09:51:17 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:45:29 am
Do they sell FSG shirts at the club shop? Asking for a friendJust wondering, do you refer to other trophies in our history as being won by David Moores?

The days of this mantra being sacred among us are truly in the past now: "At a football club, there's a holy trinity  the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques."

Not sure that's a fair or accurate reading. I think the 'we' of fans modifies who he refers to as having won those trophies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8500 on: Today at 09:51:45 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:40:09 am
To be fair the jury is still very much out on the latter two.
Ah come on seriously? You can see the potential in Nunez , watching him for Benfica last season no one would turn that signing down . Gapko is very unfortunate as he is being asked to play a total new role , you can see he has great technique he will be fine once he settles into a role , he put a shift in the weekend at least.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8501 on: Today at 09:52:00 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:41:58 am
Good post Gerry. You'll upset a few though.

Are you seriously in a position to be crowing about 'upsetting people' after the respect you've shown the manager here....?

Quote from: naYoRHa2b on January 29, 2023, 03:27:30 pm
Didn't want a replay so brought on the players that would lose us the game. 200 IQ play there

....

But Gerrys right, its all over the shop right now. The owners want to sell, either a full sale or partial. And all the usual sources are saying there's fuck all interest in either. We've got big important staff members leaving left, right and centre seemingly because of the uncertainty over a sale....which again, certainly doesn't seem to be remotely imminent. As much as people think its a meme, the Bellingham stuff just wont go away (again from reliable sources) which suggests that there quite probably is money available but we're waiting again. The medical dept seems all over the place too, players reportedly being rushed back before they're ready and getting re-injured. Since the last fifteen minutes of the PL last season it just seems whatever could go wrong has gone wrong.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8502 on: Today at 09:52:04 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:49:28 am
I agree with your post - too many resignations, too little clarity on the ownership situation, too many rumours about a shift in power on recruitment strategy for something not to be fundamentally wrong in the structure just now. But all of those are reasons why significant money is not likely to be made available anytime soon, or you end up with more transfer failures and a scattergun approach. The ownership situation needs resolving: are they selling, or looking for investment? The SD needs addressing; the recruitment team needs rebuilding. Yes, we need two or three midfielders. But who's analysing, scouting, selecting, negotiating with them? Anyone can say 'buy the best young midfielder in the world'. We need a bit more expertise to find good value players who will become big names, too.

That's partly why Bellingham is a good player to get. You don't need to be a genius to know he'd be good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8503 on: Today at 09:52:05 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:28:03 am
More than two thirds of what any big club invests in its playing staff is in wages, not net spend. We've prioritised wages in recent years, rewarding success - but too many of those highly paid players have then declined, sometimes suddenly. We've retained too many players for too long. People can argue, as they did in the summer, that "players can play well into their 30s" - they can. But not all of them do. We're carrying too many, increasing the probability that at least some of them were likely to decline quickly; and players at that age get paid the most money. That's where our investment has gone.

Yep.  It's an example of how not to run an aspiring, top-level football club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8504 on: Today at 09:55:22 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:51:17 am
Not sure that's a fair or accurate reading. I think the 'we' of fans modifies who he refers to as having won those trophies.
Look at the post Keyop replied to - it couldn't have been more clearly referring to FSG.

He jumped on a sentence in a post about 'trying to stay on board with' the owners, and then wrote what we wrote - if there was a misunderstanding, it was from him (but I don't think he accidentally misread it, which is why I asked whether he feels David Moores won us trophies)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8505 on: Today at 09:55:31 am
There are issues with staffing, though I think these kind of issues fly under the radar if there is success on the pitch.

Last season drained our players, though had we won the CL or PL then perhaps we may have had more fight in us this year, perhaps not but still. We have signed 2 players, since the summer, which in other seasons may have been great, just neither are hitting the ground running in a team that has fallen to pieces.

Klopp is not saying much, he looks as bewildered as the rest of us. Could do with a couple more reinforcements but it isn't happening this window it seems, which is reckless.

I am fucking pig sick of hearing we are net spend champions, its utterly stupid. The owners have spent money but the reality is we had even more to spend and we have not done so, when it is desperately needed. The Arthur "signing" is one of the worst in recent memory, it was a huge gamble that failed in spectacular fashion.

FSG need to sort this shit out before Klopp leaves the club as an empty asset stripped shell with no direction going forward.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8506 on: Today at 09:58:58 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:35:43 am
Weve become an absolute mess and I believe some people are either refusing to acknowledge it or just cant see past Klopp as the messiah.

The playing staff hasnt been turned over anywhere near enough in the last handful of years. The intensity is gone. Were one of the least physically capable teams in the league. Almost last in fact in terms of sprints. A couple of midfielders isnt going to be the difference between where we were and where we are now in that respect. Thats delusional thinking.

The recruitment situation is a mess. Edwards resigned. Fair enough, it can happen after a period where he may want a new challenge. Julian Ward steps up and then resigns after less than a year. What should be a dream job and the pinnacle of his career and he wants out that quickly. Except hes not the only one, several other important cogs in the wheel dont want any of it either. Hello guys, alarm bells should be ringing. Pair that with rumblings of an assistant manager taking on more tasks and getting more of a say and thats a huge concern. Assistant managers dont do this at top clubs. Especially as hes the one who puts on the training sessions and led to us using some of the worst tactics Ive seen at Liverpool in a decade or more. Think of earlier in the season when Alexander-Arnold was practically playing everywhere.

The ownership is a mess. Nobody has a clue where the club stands and we get some journalists saying Man United have complicated the process. That hardly sounds promising does it. Premier League football teams are highly desirable assets and 2 being up for sale at once is unparalleled. I find it impossible to believe there wouldnt be 2 buyers for them both. Unless the owners are asking for some stupid conditions to be met. If theyre asking for too much thats fine but put up then and provide the money we need before we start rotting.

In short theres so much more wrong with this team and club than merely a couple of midfielders and if Jurgen Klopp wasnt managing Liverpool Football Club I think everybody would be worried. I think everybody should be even though he is the manager. I think our days of success with Klopp are on life support now. If anybody can fix it he can but things need to change and immediately.


Good post Gerry, the alarm bells are certainly blaring

The other thing I would add in the list of issues that is killing us is the fitness/ injury prevention programme has clearly failed this season. Some stability in team selection would improve (from a low base) our performances but its not been possible all season.

I do still think that 3 midfielders and a centreback are the upmost priorities in terms of signings coupled with a gutting of the squad numbers to give us a leaner core of players. The biggest concern I have is who is actually going to sort the off field issues to allow the manager to focus on the pitch?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8507 on: Today at 09:59:09 am
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 09:51:45 am
Ah come on seriously? You can see the potential in Nunez , watching him for Benfica last season no one would turn that signing down . Gapko is very unfortunate as he is being asked to play a total new role , you can see he has great technique he will be fine once he settles into a role , he put a shift in the weekend at least.

Yes but they are hardly proven yet. Nunez is a one man wrecking machine, but this team or at least Klopp's team has been all about the system and the players working within that. Pressing is a key thing in our system and he is really bad at it at the moment. His finishing at the moment is all over the place as well.

I think he will be a top player but as of right now, if everyone is fit, both he and Gakpo are on the bench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8508 on: Today at 09:59:47 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:35:43 am
Weve become an absolute mess and I believe some people are either refusing to acknowledge it or just cant see past Klopp as the messiah.

The playing staff hasnt been turned over anywhere near enough in the last handful of years. The intensity is gone. Were one of the least physically capable teams in the league. Almost last in fact in terms of sprints. A couple of midfielders isnt going to be the difference between where we were and where we are now in that respect. Thats delusional thinking.

The recruitment situation is a mess. Edwards resigned. Fair enough, it can happen after a period where he may want a new challenge. Julian Ward steps up and then resigns after less than a year. What should be a dream job and the pinnacle of his career and he wants out that quickly. Except hes not the only one, several other important cogs in the wheel dont want any of it either. Hello guys, alarm bells should be ringing. Pair that with rumblings of an assistant manager taking on more tasks and getting more of a say and thats a huge concern. Assistant managers dont do this at top clubs. Especially as hes the one who puts on the training sessions and led to us using some of the worst tactics Ive seen at Liverpool in a decade or more. Think of earlier in the season when Alexander-Arnold was practically playing everywhere.

The ownership is a mess. Nobody has a clue where the club stands and we get some journalists saying Man United have complicated the process. That hardly sounds promising does it. Premier League football teams are highly desirable assets and 2 being up for sale at once is unparalleled. I find it impossible to believe there wouldnt be 2 buyers for them both. Unless the owners are asking for some stupid conditions to be met. If theyre asking for too much thats fine but put up then and provide the money we need before we start rotting.

In short theres so much more wrong with this team and club than merely a couple of midfielders and if Jurgen Klopp wasnt managing Liverpool Football Club I think everybody would be worried. I think everybody should be even though he is the manager. I think our days of success with Klopp are on life support now. If anybody can fix it he can but things need to change and immediately.

This is a perfect summary of where we are. Some will have their heads in the sand. But we have 5 months to change things before the summer. This season is over. We should play players like Doak.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8509 on: Today at 10:08:06 am
Gakpo is actually showing some promise in terms of pressing & link play.

He doesnt quite have the pace for the wing. But at least he is showing some good signs as a false #9

When you see clubs like Fulham & Leeds getting midfield players while we do nothing.
It is incredible how we have people defending FSG for so long.
Getting outspent by so many clubs since 2019 it is not normal

I think a few weeks ago I called us a mess had some replies laughing at the suggestion.
Well we are one of the worst run  clubs in Europe right now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8510 on: Today at 10:08:50 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:35:43 am
Weve become an absolute mess and I believe some people are either refusing to acknowledge it or just cant see past Klopp as the messiah.

The playing staff hasnt been turned over anywhere near enough in the last handful of years. The intensity is gone. Were one of the least physically capable teams in the league. Almost last in fact in terms of sprints. A couple of midfielders isnt going to be the difference between where we were and where we are now in that respect. Thats delusional thinking.

The recruitment situation is a mess. Edwards resigned. Fair enough, it can happen after a period where he may want a new challenge. Julian Ward steps up and then resigns after less than a year. What should be a dream job and the pinnacle of his career and he wants out that quickly. Except hes not the only one, several other important cogs in the wheel dont want any of it either. Hello guys, alarm bells should be ringing. Pair that with rumblings of an assistant manager taking on more tasks and getting more of a say and thats a huge concern. Assistant managers dont do this at top clubs. Especially as hes the one who puts on the training sessions and led to us using some of the worst tactics Ive seen at Liverpool in a decade or more. Think of earlier in the season when Alexander-Arnold was practically playing everywhere.

The ownership is a mess. Nobody has a clue where the club stands and we get some journalists saying Man United have complicated the process. That hardly sounds promising does it. Premier League football teams are highly desirable assets and 2 being up for sale at once is unparalleled. I find it impossible to believe there wouldnt be 2 buyers for them both. Unless the owners are asking for some stupid conditions to be met. If theyre asking for too much thats fine but put up then and provide the money we need before we start rotting.

In short theres so much more wrong with this team and club than merely a couple of midfielders and if Jurgen Klopp wasnt managing Liverpool Football Club I think everybody would be worried. I think everybody should be even though he is the manager. I think our days of success with Klopp are on life support now. If anybody can fix it he can but things need to change and immediately.

Good post
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8511 on: Today at 10:20:10 am
Its laughable how the Echo keep going on about us not having any more money whilst saying at the same time we are trying to sign Bellingham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8512 on: Today at 10:23:39 am
Has Nat Phillips even got an agent?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8513 on: Today at 10:25:23 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:35:43 am
Weve become an absolute mess and I believe some people are either refusing to acknowledge it or just cant see past Klopp as the messiah.

The playing staff hasnt been turned over anywhere near enough in the last handful of years. The intensity is gone. Were one of the least physically capable teams in the league. Almost last in fact in terms of sprints. A couple of midfielders isnt going to be the difference between where we were and where we are now in that respect. Thats delusional thinking.

The recruitment situation is a mess. Edwards resigned. Fair enough, it can happen after a period where he may want a new challenge. Julian Ward steps up and then resigns after less than a year. What should be a dream job and the pinnacle of his career and he wants out that quickly. Except hes not the only one, several other important cogs in the wheel dont want any of it either. Hello guys, alarm bells should be ringing. Pair that with rumblings of an assistant manager taking on more tasks and getting more of a say and thats a huge concern. Assistant managers dont do this at top clubs. Especially as hes the one who puts on the training sessions and led to us using some of the worst tactics Ive seen at Liverpool in a decade or more. Think of earlier in the season when Alexander-Arnold was practically playing everywhere.

The ownership is a mess. Nobody has a clue where the club stands and we get some journalists saying Man United have complicated the process. That hardly sounds promising does it. Premier League football teams are highly desirable assets and 2 being up for sale at once is unparalleled. I find it impossible to believe there wouldnt be 2 buyers for them both. Unless the owners are asking for some stupid conditions to be met. If theyre asking for too much thats fine but put up then and provide the money we need before we start rotting.

In short theres so much more wrong with this team and club than merely a couple of midfielders and if Jurgen Klopp wasnt managing Liverpool Football Club I think everybody would be worried. I think everybody should be even though he is the manager. I think our days of success with Klopp are on life support now. If anybody can fix it he can but things need to change and immediately.



Good post  :thumbup


I would add that all through Liverpool's history, we have done well when 3 things were aligned:
The money men (executive level of the club), the footballing wisdom guys (was bootroom of course) and the Manager.


Footballing wisdom these days resides with the sporting director and Edwards and Ward resignations are indeed very worrying. Klopp needs to be challenged and someone needs to be telling him when younger players are need and contract extensions are a bad idea.


Please can we all stop the arguments about 'net spend' it is crystal clear we haven't bought in as many top class footballers of the right age since 2019. Our response to winning the League and CL has not been "right how can we stay on top, where to go next to find younger stars".


The ownership question is a black hole at the moment (no light can escape, gravity crushes all hopes in its vicinity) but on two things we can all agree:


  • Get a top class, senior Sporting Director in the summer who can assist with;
  • A sizable transfer kitty and operation to rebuild this squad with many departures
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8514 on: Today at 10:27:28 am
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 10:23:39 am
Has Nat Phillips even got an agent?

Doesn't need one. No one else is going to pay him £60k a week to just turn up and train for a few hours a day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8515 on: Today at 10:27:48 am
Apparently weve decided to give other teams a chance this season & just dont feel like competing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8516 on: Today at 10:29:50 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:35:43 am
snip

Some good points worth reading in this post.
Similar to ones I made a few weeks ago, tho I guess I don't have a post-count that warrants attention.

Perception and a general malaise isn't helping this club and things aren't as bad as they seem....nor are they that good. But a midfielder signing today, even if he doesn't work out to be brilliant can do alot for the feeling around this place and more importantly the players I reckon

I'm sure we can scrape together enough to buy someone that can do a job for us - ends will justify the means just like Kabak - who wasn't upto standard longterm but he sure as hell helped us out when we needed top 4 from a similar scenario
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #8517 on: Today at 10:32:11 am
I think Gerry is right here Klopp is the glue imagine if we had Hodgson/Rodgers now i'd be really worried.

Trent got WAY too much stick this season as well and playing him well anywhere he wanted was stupid we have stopped it now and I think that was a Ljinders idea I wouldnt be shocked if we binned him.

We have 5/6 months to see where we are heading as if we dont recruit well in the summer we've had it for a while.
