There are issues with staffing, though I think these kind of issues fly under the radar if there is success on the pitch.
Last season drained our players, though had we won the CL or PL then perhaps we may have had more fight in us this year, perhaps not but still. We have signed 2 players, since the summer, which in other seasons may have been great, just neither are hitting the ground running in a team that has fallen to pieces.
Klopp is not saying much, he looks as bewildered as the rest of us. Could do with a couple more reinforcements but it isn't happening this window it seems, which is reckless.
I am fucking pig sick of hearing we are net spend champions, its utterly stupid. The owners have spent money but the reality is we had even more to spend and we have not done so, when it is desperately needed. The Arthur "signing" is one of the worst in recent memory, it was a huge gamble that failed in spectacular fashion.
FSG need to sort this shit out before Klopp leaves the club as an empty asset stripped shell with no direction going forward.