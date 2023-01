Weíve become an absolute mess and I believe some people are either refusing to acknowledge it or just canít see past Klopp as the messiah.



The playing staff hasnít been turned over anywhere near enough in the last handful of years. The intensity is gone. Weíre one of the least physically capable teams in the league. Almost last in fact in terms of sprints. A couple of midfielders isnít going to be the difference between where we were and where we are now in that respect. Thatís delusional thinking.



The recruitment situation is a mess. Edwards resigned. Fair enough, it can happen after a period where he may want a new challenge. Julian Ward steps up and thenÖ resigns after less than a year. What should be a dream job and the pinnacle of his career and he wants out that quickly. Except heís not the only one, several other important cogs in the wheel donít want any of it either. Hello guys, alarm bells should be ringing. Pair that with rumblings of an assistant manager taking on more tasks and getting more of a say and thatís a huge concern. Assistant managers donít do this at top clubs. Especially as heís the one who puts on the training sessions and led to us using some of the worst tactics Iíve seen at Liverpool in a decade or more. Think of earlier in the season when Alexander-Arnold was practically playing everywhere.



The ownership is a mess. Nobody has a clue where the club stands and we get some journalists saying Man United have complicated the process. That hardly sounds promising does it. Premier League football teams are highly desirable assets and 2 being up for sale at once is unparalleled. I find it impossible to believe there wouldnít be 2 buyers for them both. Unless the owners are asking for some stupid conditions to be met. If theyíre asking for too much thatís fine but put up then and provide the money we need before we start rotting.



In short thereís so much more wrong with this team and club than merely a couple of midfielders and if Jurgen Klopp wasnít managing Liverpool Football Club I think everybody would be worried. I think everybody should be even though he is the manager. I think our days of success with Klopp are on life support now. If anybody can fix it he can but things need to change and immediately.