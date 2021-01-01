Works about 100m spend since last January so approximately 33m per window.



People can bang on about net spend as much as they like, but we've still spent that money no matter how you work the maths.You buy players you need, and sell the ones you don't need (or the ones that want to leave).When we've spent £300m+ since summer 2020, yet only £24m of that has gone on midfielders in 5 windows (possibly 6...), then net spend means fuck all. Especially when that £24m went on an injury prone 29 year old, and someone who's played about 20 minutes of football.Some people seem to think low net spend means we didn't actually spend anything, which a completely false logic. If I buy a car for £10,000 but sell my motorbike for £5,000 to help fund it, my net spend is £5,000. But I still spent that £10,000.If the argument is - 'yeah but we should've bought 5 cars' then that's a different debate (that requires context...), but let's not pretend for a moment we haven't spent anything, when well over £300m of players have arrived since we won the title.