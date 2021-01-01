« previous next »
Sketchy Barcelona-based rumour that were after NGolo Kante, in a war with Chelsea/Boehly who want to keep him until co tract expiry in the summer.

https://www.elnacional.cat/es/deportes/klopp-destapa-nombre-inicia-guerra-chelsea_959934_102.html

Would make more sense if the rumour was him going to Italy or Spain,looking like his body can't handle the PL any more.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm
Works about 100m spend since last January so approximately 33m per window.
People can bang on about net spend as much as they like, but we've still spent that money no matter how you work the maths.

You buy players you need, and sell the ones you don't need (or the ones that want to leave).

When we've spent £300m+ since summer 2020, yet only £24m of that has gone on midfielders in 5 windows (possibly 6...), then net spend means fuck all. Especially when that £24m went on an injury prone 29 year old, and someone who's played about 20 minutes of football.

Some people seem to think low net spend means we didn't actually spend anything, which a completely false logic.  If I buy a car for £10,000 but sell my motorbike for £5,000 to help fund it, my net spend is £5,000. But I still spent that £10,000.

If the argument is - 'yeah but we should've bought 5 cars' then that's a different debate (that requires context...), but let's not pretend for a moment we haven't spent anything, when well over £300m of players have arrived since we won the title.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:06:54 pm
So, Jurgen went with the signing of the attackers, knowing that he has Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Ox and Jones at least until the summer of 2023. And even if all of Keita, Milner and Ox were to leave on a free transfer, he could replace them with Bellingham and Nunes, leaving him with a midfield of:

Bellingham
Nunes
Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

To be fair, Jurgen's plan was not bad, but the injuries and the unexpected drop in form have complicated it ...

I think that's precisely what his plan was, I think however if they'd received good enough bids for Keita & Ox then we may have made a move on someone (nunes perhaps)


Quote from: Juan Kerr on Yesterday at 11:38:35 pm
Do you  honestly believe that anyone from fans to coaches to Klopp would have been able to imagine the drop off in midfield performances from last year to this? Cos thats at the crux of the matter here with all the whining and bitching nobody could have envisioned the drop off we've seen. Also add in the injuries to the forwards which certainly hasn't helped the dynamic off the team/squad plus the fact we where 2 games away from being immortals last season, there has to have been some kind off effect on them.

I don't think anyone expected a drop off of this magnitude, i mean the signs were there towards the end of last season but most would of put that down to the amount of games we'd played



Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:19:40 am


Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Elliott, Carvalho, Doak has massive potential as a rotating front line for the next five years. Little if anything needs to be added to it. They just need time on the training pitch together. Its a far cry from worrying what would happen post Salah, Mane and Firmino, this time last year.

Our defence doesnt need much adding to it. Probably another centre back at some point for Matip and another a couple of years after that for Virgil.

If we get our midfield signings right then we could be challenging again. 2-3 this summer sets us in the right direction and then it can be a case of 1 per window on average for 3-4 windows. The youngsters like Bajcetic and Clark will help this.

Exactly this, i honestly think 2 midfielders in the summer would be enough, and then another one the summer after with a CB and all of a sudden the squad is younger and hopefully challenging again, it won't happen over night we just have to be patient but attack and defence are near enough sorted for years to come

Tenuous links to a Mount loan and I would absolutely snap that opportunity up if it is there. Homegrown midfielder who has endless energy and can press well. No brainer. Also has decent end product for a midfielder and that is something we lack.
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 08:20:56 am
Tenuous links to a Mount loan and I would absolutely snap that opportunity up if it is there. Homegrown midfielder who has endless energy and can press well. No brainer. Also has decent end product for a midfielder and that is something we lack.

I know Chelsea will want to shift a few but would they want to give a player to us, who they presumably would review as one of their bigger rivals for fourth place (ha!).
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:23:58 am
I know Chelsea will want to shift a few but would they want to give a player to us, who they presumably would review as one of their bigger rivals for fourth place (ha!).

Well true but there are reports of Jorginho to Arsenal who they would also see as a long term rival. Maybe they have conceded finishing top 4 this season, they are below us after all having played a game more.
I wouldn't turn my nose up at Mount. He can run so straight away that's a positive, just being able to move at a reasonable pace is a plus.

Don't see how Chelsea loan us him. Their strategy does seem bonkers though so you never know.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:17:30 am
People can bang on about net spend as much as they like, but we've still spent that money no matter how you work the maths.

You buy players you need, and sell the ones you don't need (or the ones that want to leave).

When we've spent £300m+ since summer 2020, yet only £24m of that has gone on midfielders in 5 windows (possibly 6...), then net spend means fuck all. Especially when that £24m went on an injury prone 29 year old, and someone who's played about 20 minutes of football.

Some people seem to think low net spend means we didn't actually spend anything, which a completely false logic.  If I buy a car for £10,000 but sell my motorbike for £5,000 to help fund it, my net spend is £5,000. But I still spent that £10,000.

If the argument is - 'yeah but we should've bought 5 cars' then that's a different debate (that requires context...), but let's not pretend for a moment we haven't spent anything, when well over £300m of players have arrived since we won the title.

What do you mean bang on about net spend? . Net spend is the amount of money invested in the team in fees

This entire post is disingenuous and the argument is dangerous - any idea that the manager has had the amount of resources needed to compete with the teams hes supposed to compete is utter fucking claptrap
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:26:44 am
If our midfield don't press than how would the above fix the problem. And Gakpo isn't at great pressing either.  Not yet anyway.

It was a dumb opinion from a shit journo. Not surprising who posted it on here because it fit in nicely with his own tedious and repetitive criticism of Jurgen.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:37:00 am
What do you mean bang on about net spend? . Net spend is the amount of money invested in the team in fees

This entire post is disingenuous and the argument is dangerous - any idea that the manager has had the amount of resources needed to compete with the teams hes supposed to compete is utter fucking claptrap

Yep.
Close this thread
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:37:00 am
What do you mean bang on about net spend? . Net spend is the amount of money invested in the team in fees

This entire post is disingenuous and the argument is dangerous - any idea that the manager has had the amount of resources needed to compete with the teams hes supposed to compete is utter fucking claptrap

Some find it easier to criticise the Manager just so it takes the spotlight away from the Owners.
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 08:20:56 am
Tenuous links to a Mount loan and I would absolutely snap that opportunity up if it is there. Homegrown midfielder who has endless energy and can press well. No brainer. Also has decent end product for a midfielder and that is something we lack.

The Chelsea Chronicle (whatever that is) suggesting we could usurp Everton and go for Gallagher.

https://www.thechelseachronicle.com/transfer-news/report-liverpool-are-now-interested-in-signing-40m-rated-chelsea-player-who-klopp-thinks-is-really-good/
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:41:09 am
The Chelsea Chronicle (whatever that is) suggesting we could usurp Everton and go for Gallagher.

https://www.thechelseachronicle.com/transfer-news/report-liverpool-are-now-interested-in-signing-40m-rated-chelsea-player-who-klopp-thinks-is-really-good/

Edwards somewhere banging his head against a wall.
I know the Echo isn't the best anymore but if they are correct we haven't even started the process to look for a new sporting director yet.

Which would be the least surprising news ever after "Liverpool won't sign anyone on deadline day". What a mess.
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:36:03 am
I wouldn't turn my nose up at Mount. He can run so straight away that's a positive, just being able to move at a reasonable pace is a plus.

Don't see how Chelsea loan us him. Their strategy does seem bonkers though so you never know.
We need pace in this side. Give me some players who can run lots and fast. If they can kick a ball that's a bonus right now.
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 08:20:56 am
Tenuous links to a Mount loan and I would absolutely snap that opportunity up if it is there. Homegrown midfielder who has endless energy and can press well. No brainer. Also has decent end product for a midfielder and that is something we lack.

Lallana Mark II? It was a shame that Lallana didnt have more of his good years fitness wise with Klopp.
I quite like Gallagher. That price seems mad though. I could see Klopp turning him into a Henderson type. Decent if not spectacular in all areas and a great engine.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:41:01 am
Some find it easier to criticise the Manager just so it takes the spotlight away from the Owners.

Apparently so
I dont believe buying Gakpo was the right decision this window but the idea you can use that spend to make the argument weve spent / invested enough to compete in the last 3 or 4 years is pretty outrageous
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:19:40 am


Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Elliott, Carvalho, Doak has massive potential as a rotating front line for the next five years. Little if anything needs to be added to it. They just need time on the training pitch together. Its a far cry from worrying what would happen post Salah, Mane and Firmino, this time last year.

Our defence doesnt need much adding to it. Probably another centre back at some point for Matip and another a couple of years after that for Virgil.

If we get our midfield signings right then we could be challenging again. 2-3 this summer sets us in the right direction and then it can be a case of 1 per window on average for 3-4 windows. The youngsters like Bajcetic and Clark will help this.
Going to also need to replace Robertson(29 soon and contract up in 2026) at some point likely within 2 or 3 years.
Would think the plan is likely something like 2022 Summer, refresh forward line, 2023 refresh MF, 2024 CB and whatever else is needed
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:45:52 am
Edwards somewhere banging his head against a wall.

Because of a report in the Chelsea Chronicle?  ???
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:47:12 am
I know the Echo isn't the best anymore but if they are correct we haven't even started the process to look for a new sporting director yet.

Which would be the least surprising news ever after "Liverpool won't sign anyone on deadline day". What a mess.

Because our owners have checked out
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:50:05 am
Apparently so
I dont believe buying Gakpo was the right decision this window but the idea you can use that spend to make the argument weve spent / invested enough to compete in the last 3 or 4 years is pretty outrageous

I feel we needed an additional attacker considering Jota and Diaz's long term-ish injuries and the fact Firmino is more and more injury prone and potentially leaving this Summer.

Just find it slightly mental that it had to be an attacker or a midfielder this window. Top clubs underperforming as much as we are needed more then just one player right now.

I have little faith we'll overhaul the midfield and buy another central defender in the Summer under the current ownership model.
