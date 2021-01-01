« previous next »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:23:18 pm
To be fair, after spending £120 million on Nunez and Gakpo this season, and still being trashed by some fans, I won't give a fuck if I was in their place either ...

Out of club income, not their money.

Theyve not paid in a single cent for player/operations matters.

With the Glazers, the last money men standing who wont fund players from the holding company or similar.  Even Ashley in the final years blinked and pumped in money to sign Joelinton, Almiron etc.  Kroenke was hated for years for taking an Henry/Werner approach to finances, but over the last 3 years has changed complete tact, injecting £220m by June 2022, continuing this over 4 transfer windows since, backing Arteta every step of the way.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:41:33 pm
Diaz - £38 million (rising to £50 million)
Nunez - £65 million (rising to £85 million)
Gakpo - £37 million (rising to £44 million)

A total of £140 million (rising to £179 million) spent by Jurgen on 3 attackers. Plus the youngsters Carvalho and Ramsay, and Arthur on loan. Like I said, we might agree or disagree with Jurgen's decisions, but the money was there ...
Of course we bought Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo, Mane and maybe at the time Salah  were going. Also Origi, Taki and Bobby were running down their contract, our hands were tied on buying strikers as we had numbers in midfield.

The reality is both needed to be strengthened but FSG aren't going to do that even though it needs to happen.

Do you honestly think Kabak, Davies and Melo were chosen by Klopp, even though  "the money was there" apparently?

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:32:27 pm
Well, Bellingham obviously disagrees with everything you have written there ...

Sorry fell asleep so did i miss Peter explaining in one of his thousands of posts why Bellingham disagrees with me from an article actually quoting Bellingham himself ?
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm
Of course we bought Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo, Mane and maybe at the time Salah  were going. Also Origi, Taki and Bobby were running down their contract, our hands were tied on buying strikers as we had numbers in midfield.

The reality is both needed to be strengthened but FSG aren't going to do that even though it needs to happen.

Do you honestly think Kabak, Davies and Melo were chosen by Klopp, even though  "the money was there" apparently?

Kabak and Davies were brought in because Jurgen wanted Konate, and he got him a few months later, as soon as his release clause kicked in (so, the money was there). I think that he could have signed a better midfielder than Arthur in August, with the money that was later spent on Gakpo (so, the money was there), but I think that Jurgen has a different idea for the summer ...
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 11:24:43 pm
Out of club income, not their money.

Theyve not paid in a single cent for player/operations matters.

With the Glazers, the last money men standing who wont fund players from the holding company or similar.  Even Ashley in the final years blinked and pumped in money to sign Joelinton, Almiron etc.  Kroenke was hated for years for taking an Henry/Werner approach to finances, but over the last 3 years has changed complete tact, injecting £220m by June 2022, continuing this over 4 transfer windows since, backing Arteta every step of the way.

Kroenke is refinancing current debt or adding new debt. He hasn't self-financed anything. No owner outside ManC is self-financing anything. This garbage just needs to stop.
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm
Of course we bought Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo, Mane and maybe at the time Salah  were going. Also Origi, Taki and Bobby were running down their contract, our hands were tied on buying strikers as we had numbers in midfield.

The reality is both needed to be strengthened but FSG aren't going to do that even though it needs to happen.

Do you honestly think Kabak, Davies and Melo were chosen by Klopp, even though  "the money was there" apparently?
Do you  honestly believe that anyone from fans to coaches to Klopp would have been able to imagine the drop off in midfield performances from last year to this? Cos thats at the crux of the matter here with all the whining and bitching nobody could have envisioned the drop off we've seen. Also add in the injuries to the forwards which certainly hasn't helped the dynamic off the team/squad plus the fact we where 2 games away from being immortals last season, there has to have been some kind off effect on them.
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm
If a player like Bellingham want to come here you don't think he drop a hint to one of his English team mates instead or his dad might stop by for a quiet coffee in Liverpool or wherever for a wee chat with a Liverpool official. No instead he will go to a reporter he doesn't have a clue of and tryst him to get the word back to Jurgen via the back pages. Damn guess that's the best way or maybe just post a come and get me on his own Instagram page. 🙈

So you've demanded hard evidence that Bellingham wants to come here and then acknowledged that such hard evidence would never exist. Cognitive functions not a strong suit?
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm
So you've demanded hard evidence that Bellingham wants to come here and then acknowledged that such hard evidence would never exist. Cognitive functions not a strong suit?
Try reading my last three or four posts as Peter the Red said Bellingham disagreed with everything I said in a post. All i asked was show me where Bellingham said anything about joining Liverpool .. Did he l even mentioned us in the past twelve months?? Probably not. Hard evidence... Even any evidence would be great to see
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 11:59:34 pm
Try reading my last three or four posts as Peter the Red said Bellingham disagreed with everything I said in a post. All i asked was show me where Bellingham said anything about joining Liverpool .. Did he l even mentioned us in the past twelve months?? Probably not. Hard evidence... Even any evidence would be great to see

Him providing soundbites about winning meaning more at certain clubs than others, the implication from a number of journalists (local and German-based) that we're frontrunners and the fact that we seem to be holding off any other midfield purchases at the moment (when we desperately need reinforcements) are encouraging signs that we have a decent chance of signing him.

It's certainly true that it might not happen but these declarations from certain posters that we definitively won't sign him seem to be based on nothing.
If its Bellingham, surely just do what we did with Naby, costs us 20m extra maybe and everyone is happy
A few rumours going around we might get Mason Mount on loan with a view to signing him in the summer.  ;D
If Bascombe is persona non grata then fair enough but the point he was making certainly seems borne out by the way we are using Gakpo.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:05:43 am
A few rumours going around we might get Mason Mount on loan with a view to signing him in the summer.  ;D

Hasnt Jurgen already said we wont be getting anyone else in?
Yes mate but we all know Kloppo is economical with the truth sometimes.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:24:53 am
Yes mate but we all know Kloppo is economical with the truth sometimes.  ;D

Not on twitter myself mate, is it someone even remotely reliable?
Nah, no one relaible  just the usual crap plus reddit.  ;D
Tick Tock Tick Tock
We will just wait for Bellingham.
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:28:55 pm
No way is Bellingham coming to us in the current market. There must be half a dozen clubs that will offer a ton more in wages and transfer fees. Why would the lad come back to England without CL football to a team that will be struggling for Top 6 next season as right now we look like a team un transition without a clear idea of how we want to play. Teams have worked out to beat Jurgen system and that is not changing next season as the spaces will be still there in the back line to get at. We don't have the money to compete for him and we won't be on the same dance floor as others next season.

 :o :o :o

WTF is this?!
Stupidity more like.
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:47:55 am
Reality?

I would love to have read your views regarding our future after we had just lost the 6th home game in a row 2 seasons ago!

Seriously, if you believe we will be struggling for top 6 next year, and truly believe that is the reality, then I feel very sorry for you. Clearly life is such an enjoyment for you.
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 01:56:16 am
I would love to have read your views regarding our future after we had just lost the 6th home game in a row 2 seasons ago!

Seriously, if you believe we will be struggling for top 6 next year, and truly believe that is the reality, then I feel very sorry for you. Clearly life is such an enjoyment for you.
i blamed it on Covid 19.  :P
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:05:43 am
A few rumours going around we might get Mason Mount on loan with a view to signing him in the summer.  ;D

We can't sign anyone because we registered Arthur, mate.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:35:33 pm
Kroenke is refinancing current debt or adding new debt. He hasn't self-financed anything. No owner outside ManC is self-financing anything. This garbage just needs to stop.


You his personal banker ?
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 09:58:06 pm
I mean united are 4th and all they could manage was Weghorst on loan

Utds finances are in a bad way. Pretty sure that there was an article in The Athletic saying that they have a ton of problems moving forward
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:06:52 am
If Bascombe is persona non grata then fair enough but the point he was making certainly seems borne out by the way we are using Gakpo.

I missed this. Whats deal and how does it link to Gakpo?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:05:43 am
A few rumours going around we might get Mason Mount on loan with a view to signing him in the summer.  ;D

Chelsea must be looking to get a few off the books
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:30:49 am
Chelsea must be looking to get a few off the books

Think they have too. Their squad is far too big.
Quote from: rk1 on Today at 03:45:01 am
I missed this. Whats deal and how does it link to Gakpo?

Basically Klopp felt Gakpo needed to be signed now because his pressing would fix our midfield and defensive issues.
