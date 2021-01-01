To be fair, after spending £120 million on Nunez and Gakpo this season, and still being trashed by some fans, I won't give a fuck if I was in their place either ...
Out of club income, not their money.
Theyve not paid in a single cent for player/operations matters.
With the Glazers, the last money men standing who wont fund players from the holding company or similar. Even Ashley in the final years blinked and pumped in money to sign Joelinton, Almiron etc. Kroenke was hated for years for taking an Henry/Werner approach to finances, but over the last 3 years has changed complete tact, injecting £220m by June 2022, continuing this over 4 transfer windows since, backing Arteta every step of the way.