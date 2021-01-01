« previous next »
To be fair, after spending £120 million on Nunez and Gakpo this season, and still being trashed by some fans, I won't give a fuck if I was in their place either ...

Out of club income, not their money.

Theyve not paid in a single cent for player/operations matters.

With the Glazers, the last money men standing who wont fund players from the holding company or similar.  Even Ashley in the final years blinked and pumped in money to sign Joelinton, Almiron etc.  Kroenke was hated for years for taking an Henry/Werner approach to finances, but over the last 3 years has changed complete tact, injecting £220m by June 2022, continuing this over 4 transfer windows since, backing Arteta every step of the way.
Diaz - £38 million (rising to £50 million)
Nunez - £65 million (rising to £85 million)
Gakpo - £37 million (rising to £44 million)

A total of £140 million (rising to £179 million) spent by Jurgen on 3 attackers. Plus the youngsters Carvalho and Ramsay, and Arthur on loan. Like I said, we might agree or disagree with Jurgen's decisions, but the money was there ...
Of course we bought Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo, Mane and maybe at the time Salah  were going. Also Origi, Taki and Bobby were running down their contract, our hands were tied on buying strikers as we had numbers in midfield.

The reality is both needed to be strengthened but FSG aren't going to do that even though it needs to happen.

Do you honestly think Kabak, Davies and Melo were chosen by Klopp, even though  "the money was there" apparently?

Well, Bellingham obviously disagrees with everything you have written there ...

Sorry fell asleep so did i miss Peter explaining in one of his thousands of posts why Bellingham disagrees with me from an article actually quoting Bellingham himself ?
Of course we bought Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo, Mane and maybe at the time Salah  were going. Also Origi, Taki and Bobby were running down their contract, our hands were tied on buying strikers as we had numbers in midfield.

The reality is both needed to be strengthened but FSG aren't going to do that even though it needs to happen.

Do you honestly think Kabak, Davies and Melo were chosen by Klopp, even though  "the money was there" apparently?

Kabak and Davies were brought in because Jurgen wanted Konate, and he got him a few months later, as soon as his release clause kicked in (so, the money was there). I think that he could have signed a better midfielder than Arthur in August, with the money that was later spent on Gakpo (so, the money was there), but I think that Jurgen has a different idea for the summer ...
Out of club income, not their money.

Theyve not paid in a single cent for player/operations matters.

With the Glazers, the last money men standing who wont fund players from the holding company or similar.  Even Ashley in the final years blinked and pumped in money to sign Joelinton, Almiron etc.  Kroenke was hated for years for taking an Henry/Werner approach to finances, but over the last 3 years has changed complete tact, injecting £220m by June 2022, continuing this over 4 transfer windows since, backing Arteta every step of the way.

Kroenke is refinancing current debt or adding new debt. He hasn't self-financed anything. No owner outside ManC is self-financing anything. This garbage just needs to stop.
Of course we bought Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo, Mane and maybe at the time Salah  were going. Also Origi, Taki and Bobby were running down their contract, our hands were tied on buying strikers as we had numbers in midfield.

The reality is both needed to be strengthened but FSG aren't going to do that even though it needs to happen.

Do you honestly think Kabak, Davies and Melo were chosen by Klopp, even though  "the money was there" apparently?
Do you  honestly believe that anyone from fans to coaches to Klopp would have been able to imagine the drop off in midfield performances from last year to this? Cos thats at the crux of the matter here with all the whining and bitching nobody could have envisioned the drop off we've seen. Also add in the injuries to the forwards which certainly hasn't helped the dynamic off the team/squad plus the fact we where 2 games away from being immortals last season, there has to have been some kind off effect on them.
If a player like Bellingham want to come here you don't think he drop a hint to one of his English team mates instead or his dad might stop by for a quiet coffee in Liverpool or wherever for a wee chat with a Liverpool official. No instead he will go to a reporter he doesn't have a clue of and tryst him to get the word back to Jurgen via the back pages. Damn guess that's the best way or maybe just post a come and get me on his own Instagram page. 🙈

So you've demanded hard evidence that Bellingham wants to come here and then acknowledged that such hard evidence would never exist. Cognitive functions not a strong suit?
