But Gapko didnt have very good pressing numbers before we signed him? We bought Nunez in the summer who doesnt press? Several of our midfielders are barely PL level now. If this is true Klopp is away with the fairies.



The nerds are no longer in charge and were falling to pieces



We aren't pressing from the front though, we've decided at least for the time being that a more passive mid-block is the way to go. Maybe he's better at cutting off passing lanes than Nunez but what that then says about Nunez's future doesn't seem great.





We have never solely bought players based on their primary statistics for a role but used underlying statistics that suggest potential. Wijnaldum being signed for centre-mid is a perfect example of this.Seems like we have refreshed the front line in the way people are asking us to refresh the midfield. Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo and Carvalho in with Mane, Origi, Minamino out, plus Firmino maybe going in the summer.Last year, everyone was panicking about the front line and how wed deal with the front three being out of contract and getting older, that was the big talking point, not the midfield. So we sort that and people moan that we didnt sort the midfield. If we had not signed all 4 of those forwards then people would have moaned that we have let our forward line age and deteriorate.Nunez can learn to press, just like Mane and Salah did. Gakpo isnt here to replace Nunez.The midfields drop off this year was not expected to happen so dramatically, but was expected to get us through the season with that being refreshed this year. Once we do buy 2-3 midfielders this summer, we really dont need a lot of other investment.