Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8360 on: Today at 09:48:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:32:27 pm
Well, Bellingham obviously disagrees with everything you have written there ...

Yawn

So go ahead show me the video clip or interview with Bellingham that says he wants to play for us in the Europa League next season
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8361 on: Today at 09:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:47:11 pm
Should just ban all Bellingham talk until the summer window, it's really getting old at this point.
All midfield talk. Nothing changing in terms of who is incoming. What is our best combination from now until the end of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8362 on: Today at 09:49:29 pm »
Could do with Weston Mckennie or Jorginho to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8363 on: Today at 09:50:34 pm »
Peter believes in tooth fairy, santa claus and that we'll get Jude Bellingham. All are about as likely to be reality as the other.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8364 on: Today at 09:51:03 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:38:54 pm
Firmino was only a small injury too.
Melo will probably never play for us again
again? Did I miss his debut?

Guy is the worst signing of all time. Worse than Diao and Diouf imo. To not terminate him and basically pay him to get fit for him to go back to Juve is a howler.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8365 on: Today at 09:51:40 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:48:39 pm
Yawn

So go ahead show me the video clip or interview with Bellingham that says he wants to play for us in the Europa League next season

Reliable journos from here, Germany and Spain have said we're favourites but go on and act like it's 2005 or something and we're not in the top 3 richest clubs currently.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8366 on: Today at 09:52:46 pm »
I'm not sure whether to laugh or cry:

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8367 on: Today at 09:54:39 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 09:51:03 pm
again? Did I miss his debut?

Guy is the worst signing of all time. Worse than Diao and Diouf imo. To not terminate him and basically pay him to get fit for him to go back to Juve is a howler.

He came on against Napoli.

Whats the use in making a shout like that?
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8368 on: Today at 09:54:44 pm »
Currently the 3rd richest club in the world yet we act like we're fuckin' poor bastards from the sewer.  ;D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8369 on: Today at 09:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:52:46 pm
I'm not sure whether to laugh or cry:


Dont quote that dickhead for a start.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8370 on: Today at 09:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:54:44 pm
Currently the 3rd richest club in the world yet we act like we're fuckin' poor bastards from the sewer.  ;D



I mean united are 4th and all they could manage was Weghorst on loan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8371 on: Today at 09:59:40 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 09:58:06 pm
I mean united are 4th and all they could manage was Weghorst on loan

They've been spending like a drunk sailor for years, we haven't. Their cash reserves are a lot though because of their success over the past two decades but even that is diminishing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8372 on: Today at 10:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:52:46 pm
I'm not sure whether to laugh or cry:


So the plan was, 35 million to spend Jurgen and thats your lot. Farcical if true.

Oh, its Bascombe. Enough said.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8373 on: Today at 10:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:51:40 pm
Reliable journos from here, Germany and Spain have said we're favourites but go on and act like it's 2005 or something and we're not in the top 3 richest clubs currently.  ;D

Click bait articles that are all hearsay and not one quote from the lad himself. Basically we have to hope the club sale/investment is finalised before the summer so we can have the finances to compete for the likes of Bellingham. That's highly unlikely but then we also have to break our club record by 50m probably and offer the lad 350k at least to tempt him while hoping his head is not turned by double your Liverpool wage offers from other clubs. If it happens great but i won't be holding my breath plus the club has shown before they can unearth as good an option by buying somewhat hidden gems for a lot less. Why break that mould unless this lad can do an Alisson or Virgil. Bellingham fees n wages will probably be match those two costs combined.

Also we are seeing a young lad in Stefan starting in the holding spot and looking like he can make it his own. Just shows you we don't need to spend 200m on fees and wages for a partner alongside Stefan
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8374 on: Today at 10:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:52:46 pm
I'm not sure whether to laugh or cry:



Pressing from the front gives teams less time on the ball to pick a pass through the midfield. Time allows them to expose holes. Exposing holes leads to more sprints in the midfield.  More sprints leads to more fatigue, injuries and worse performance during the game and future games.

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:00:33 pm
So the plan was, 35 million to spend Jurgen and thats your lot. Farcical if true.

Oh, its Bascombe. Enough said.

I think hes suggesting we werent going to buy anyone until Gakpo became available, like with Diaz last year.

"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8375 on: Today at 10:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:52:46 pm
I'm not sure whether to laugh or cry:



:lmao I hope this isn't true.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8376 on: Today at 10:06:28 pm »
But Gapko didnt have very good pressing numbers before we signed him? We bought Nunez in the summer who doesnt press? Several of our midfielders are barely PL level now. If this is true Klopp is away with the fairies.

The nerds are no longer in charge and were falling to pieces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8377 on: Today at 10:07:32 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:02:38 pm
Click bait articles that are all hearsay and not one quote from the lad himself. Basically we have to hope the club sale/investment is finalised before the summer so we can have the finances to compete for the likes of Bellingham. That's highly unlikely but then we also have to break our club record by 50m probably and offer the lad 350k at least to tempt him while hoping his head is not turned by double your Liverpool wage offers from other clubs. If it happens great but i won't be holding my breath plus the club has shown before they can unearth as good an option by buying somewhat hidden gems for a lot less. Why break that mould unless this lad can do an Alisson or Virgil. Bellingham fees n wages will probably be match those two costs combined.

It's not clickbait though, the club clearly think there is a deal to be done and we have a big chance. The noise is coming from different sources and has been for a good 18 months. Whether it happens or not is a different question, but Bellingham and his camp seem very much to be in the 'legacy' mindset. We might look stupid if don't get a deal done, but we obviously fancy our chances & looking at our inactivty it seems this where we've placed all our eggs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8378 on: Today at 10:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:54:44 pm
Currently the 3rd richest club in the world yet we act like we're fuckin' poor bastards from the sewer.  ;D
Where's the third richest club in the world money, John?  :P
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8379 on: Today at 10:11:52 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:03:03 pm
Pressing from the front gives teams less time on the ball to pick a pass through the midfield. Time allows them to expose holes. Exposing holes leads to more sprints in the midfield.  More sprints leads to more fatigue, injuries and worse performance during the game and future games.

I think hes suggesting we werent going to buy anyone until Gakpo became available, like with Diaz last year.

We aren't pressing from the front though, we've decided at least for the time being that a more passive mid-block is the way to go. Maybe he's better at cutting off passing lanes than Nunez but what that then says about Nunez's future doesn't seem great.

Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:05:51 pm
:lmao I hope this isn't true.

Yeah, it has to be bullshit but it's triggering that's for sure.

Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:06:28 pm
But Gapko didnt have very good pressing numbers before we signed him? We bought Nunez in the summer who doesnt press? Several of our midfielders are barely PL level now. If this is true Klopp is away with the fairies.

The nerds are no longer in charge and were falling to pieces

This is really the concern. Who's making these decisions and why? You're telling me you bought a #9 in Nunez and then decided we need another #9 4 months later? The whole thing has been baffling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8380 on: Today at 10:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:06:28 pm
But Gapko didnt have very good pressing numbers before we signed him? We bought Nunez in the summer who doesnt press? Several of our midfielders are barely PL level now. If this is true Klopp is away with the fairies.

The nerds are no longer in charge and were falling to pieces

I don't think there's any joined up thinking at the moment, or strategy, but when you're losing senior staff left, right and centre and the owners are trying to sell the club it leaves a huge vacuum.

There's been a lack of joined up thinking and strategy at Chelsea but they've thrown an open chequebook at it. We on the other hand barely have a pot to piss in.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8381 on: Today at 10:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:06:28 pm
But Gapko didnt have very good pressing numbers before we signed him? We bought Nunez in the summer who doesnt press? Several of our midfielders are barely PL level now. If this is true Klopp is away with the fairies.

The nerds are no longer in charge and were falling to pieces

We have never solely bought players based on their primary statistics for a role but used underlying statistics that suggest potential. Wijnaldum being signed for centre-mid is a perfect example of this.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:11:52 pm
We aren't pressing from the front though, we've decided at least for the time being that a more passive mid-block is the way to go. Maybe he's better at cutting off passing lanes than Nunez but what that then says about Nunez's future doesn't seem great.


Seems like we have refreshed the front line in the way people are asking us to refresh the midfield. Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo and Carvalho in with Mane, Origi, Minamino out, plus Firmino maybe going in the summer.

Last year, everyone was panicking about the front line and how wed deal with the front three being out of contract and getting older, that was the big talking point, not the midfield. So we sort that and people moan that we didnt sort the midfield. If we had not signed all 4 of those forwards then people would have moaned that we have let our forward line age and deteriorate.

Nunez can learn to press, just like Mane and Salah did. Gakpo isnt here to replace Nunez.

The midfields drop off this year was not expected to happen so dramatically, but was expected to get us through the season with that being refreshed this year. Once we do buy 2-3 midfielders this summer, we really dont need a lot of other investment.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8382 on: Today at 10:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:51:40 pm
Reliable journos from here, Germany and Spain have said we're favourites but go on and act like it's 2005 or something and we're not in the top 3 richest clubs currently.  ;D
Plus for a club who are known to get deals done without anyone seeing them coming like the Gapko signing... Do you really think one source nevermind several sources actually have a real inkling what we are up to? Sort of funny anyone thinks a transfer rumour journalist has a clue about our future transfer dealings. We will know about the same time they will find out what's going on, when a deal is announced. Until then it's all pigs in the sky click bait.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8383 on: Today at 10:14:59 pm »
Wouldn't put it past FSG to announce investment or a takeover tomorrow in order to gloss over the lack of any more activity. It's more likely that they'll announce Bobby's extension.

You'd hope that JB is agreed for the Summer behind the scenes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8384 on: Today at 10:16:27 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:48:39 pm
Yawn

So go ahead show me the video clip or interview with Bellingham that says he wants to play for us in the Europa League next season

We're not even going to make the Europa League mate. And i don't want to either. All in or bust. Screw EL and that waste of space they created called the Conference League.
YWNA

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8385 on: Today at 10:17:32 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 10:14:59 pm
Wouldn't put it past FSG to announce investment or a takeover tomorrow in order to gloss over the lack of any more activity. It's more likely that they'll announce Bobby's extension.

You'd hope that JB is agreed for the Summer behind the scenes.

I don't think they give the slightest fuck anymore to even try and placate fans.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8386 on: Today at 10:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:17:32 pm
I don't think they give the slightest fuck anymore to even try and placate fans.

Unfortunately you are probably right
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8387 on: Today at 10:21:21 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 10:14:59 pm
Wouldn't put it past FSG to announce investment or a takeover tomorrow in order to gloss over the lack of any more activity.
And I'd for one be over the moon. They have ridden their luck and their approach to sustaining our recent success has been downright neglectful.

I know it's been said a hundred times already, but I've tried to stay on board with them, through all the shit they've done, but not investing in the playing team, time and time again just does it for me.
"Salahs in here......"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8388 on: Today at 10:23:01 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:02:38 pm
Click bait articles that are all hearsay and not one quote from the lad himself.
As much as I'm sick to death of reading his name 500 times a day on here I couldn't let this bit slide, as this isn't how it works. When has a footballer, under contract with another club, casually chatted to a journo and said "Dya know what Paul Joyce, I quite fancy the idea of playing for Jurgen's Reds next season so stick that in your paper - and nah money and CL football won't be a problem".

I genuinely think, from all the links, that we were probably front runners. After the absolute implosion this season he'd be mad to consider us though, we're years away from competing for the two major trophies now.

Never mentioning him again now. Carry on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8389 on: Today at 10:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:17:32 pm
I don't think they give the slightest fuck anymore to even try and placate fans.

To be fair, after spending £120 million on Nunez and Gakpo this season, and still being trashed by some fans, I won't give a fuck if I was in their place either ...
