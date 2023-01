Really feels like we are only getting Nunes and Bellingham this summer. Such an unimaginative way to spend £160m+.



Don’t know much about Nunes and any Bellingham fee is going to be Sky high but if that was a ‘worst case’ summer would it be that bad? Especially if we end up with no Europe at all (although I think we’ll end up with something).I know plenty will leave but we would still be well stacked for forward options if Diaz and Jota recover ok. We’d probably do some other bits around defence depending on how many outgoings we have as well.Put it this way, there’s clearly a chance we don’t get Bellingham and/or Nunes so if offered that now I’d be tempted.