Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 288593 times)

Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8160 on: Today at 10:56:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:46:44 am
We definitely need 3. If we don't even make the Europa, then ideally you would have 3 new players, Thiago and then the likes of Elliott and Bajetic as the back up. We need to move away from this idea that we need 9 or 10 players for 3 positions, which I fully believe is the case because we have so many players built like wet paper towels.

Problem is you are never shifting Henderson and Fabinho may be tricky to sell. But the likes of Fabinho, Jones, Ox, Milner, Arthur, Keita all need binning. That would be almost 5 players on over £100k a week off the wage bill.

I agree.

Ideally we should have New Signing/Bajcetic - New Signing/Thiago - New Signing/Henderson(?).  The rest we need to get off the wage bill and actually have midfielders contributing whilst collecting their wages.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8161 on: Today at 10:57:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:54:10 am
We paid over £60m for someone who had an ACL rupture, so i can the bad sense flows all over the place!

Are we sure some of our key players are wanting to stay if we don't make the CL? Or does the Deloitte money league make them reassured?

I find it very funny when people are comparing us to the one season wonder Arsenal ;D

And no, Darwin has never had the same injury as Martinelli ...
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8162 on: Today at 10:59:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:52:54 am
Even if he said that he is definitely signing for us I still wouldn't junk a whole season just to sign him. That idea itself is fucking madness. But thats exactly what we have done, although without that bit where he said he will sign for us.

If he does sign for someone else then the club will deserve the absolute arse kicking it will get from all angles, and I include Klopp in that as well.

Agreed. For a club that spends what it makes even one season without the CL money is a big hit. People say we are guaranteed to be in the season after next but I havent looked into the new formal in enough detail to say.

I wouldnt mind a transitional rebuild season if we were actually doing a rebuild but its the same old faces who are clearly knackered and need to be playing less football.

We need at least two new lads who can start every week and then a clear out of the likes of Milner, Keita and probably Jones too as he just hasnt kicked on.
Offline Huytonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8163 on: Today at 11:02:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:31:25 am
Its quite clear the plan for this season was to integrate Nunez slowly but have enough in Jota, Diaz, Salah to allow him time and also enough in midfield to not drop off so much. But right now the plan is to write off the season and hope St Jude saves us next season.

Isnt St Jude the patron saint of desperate cases and lost causes?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8164 on: Today at 11:02:16 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:57:21 am
I find it very funny when people are comparing us to the one season wonder Arsenal ;D

And no, Darwin has never had the same injury as Martinelli ...

Nunez had an ACL rupture in his teens, thats a pretty bad injury from what I have seen in Football.

Also you are the one that implied that you would rather not be top of the league but instead be in our position where we are competing for the likes of Bellingham (has he signed for us by the way). Thats crazy, couldn't care less about trying to get players we won't get, like Mbappe. Id rather be top of the league.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8165 on: Today at 11:07:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:54:10 am
We paid over £60m for someone who had an ACL rupture, so i can the bad sense flows all over the place!

Are we sure some of our key players are wanting to stay if we don't make the CL? Or does the Deloitte money league make them reassured?
Igoring the players U21

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Robertson
Konate
Thiago
Nunez
Diaz
Jota

Would you be arsed if anyone outside this list wanted to leave now?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8166 on: Today at 11:08:20 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:52:58 am
Steven Smith, Anfield Index source. Loan move rumour (hold on to your nappies and wanksocks):


Mattéo Guendouzi

Age  23-years old (DOB 14/4/1999)

Current club  Marseille

Height  6ft 1inches

Weight  68kg

Club appearances  235 games

Club goals & assists  12 goals / 27 assists

We've got no chance of getting him if Aston Villa are also in for him.  ::)

Quote
MARSEILLE OPEN TO SELLING MATTÉO GUENDOUZI IN THE SUMMER

LÉquipe are reporting that whilst Olympique de Marseille are closed to the idea of selling Mattéo Guendouzi (23) this month, the club are a lot more open to the idea of a sale in the summer.

Aston Villa have been heavily linked with Guendouzi throughout the transfer window, and have been in contact with the players entourage. The Midlands club have even given Guendouzi a beautiful financial offer. However, no bid has been made to the club, and Pablo Longoria doesnt expect one to arrive before tomorrows transfer deadline.

According to LÉquipe, Longoria doesnt want to lose the former Arsenal midfielder this winter, although he is much more open to a summer departure. Guendouzi, who only joined Marseille on a permanent deal from Arsenal in the summer, has a contract that runs until 2025, meaning that the French international would not be a cheap option.

Les Phocéens have recently strengthened their midfield with the signing of Azzedine Ounahi (22) from SCO Angers, although Pape Gueye (24) is set to join La Liga side Sevilla on loan.

https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2023/marseille-open-to-selling-matteo-guendouzi-in-the-summer/
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8167 on: Today at 11:10:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:02:16 am
Also you are the one that implied that you would rather not be top of the league but instead be in our position where we are competing for the likes of Bellingham (has he signed for us by the way). Thats crazy, couldn't care less about trying to get players we won't get, like Mbappe. Id rather be top of the league.

Nah, not for me. I prefer our current situation to our situation under Rodgers ...
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8168 on: Today at 11:13:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:02:16 am
Nunez had an ACL rupture in his teens, thats a pretty bad injury from what I have seen in Football.

Also you are the one that implied that you would rather not be top of the league but instead be in our position where we are competing for the likes of Bellingham (has he signed for us by the way). Thats crazy, couldn't care less about trying to get players we won't get, like Mbappe. Id rather be top of the league.

Dont you dare, we were gonna get him... if it wasn't for those meddling kids
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8169 on: Today at 11:13:53 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:07:37 am
Igoring the players U21

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Robertson
Konate
Thiago
Nunez
Diaz
Jota

Would you be arsed if anyone outside this list wanted to leave now?

What if Alisson says he wants out.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8170 on: Today at 11:15:26 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:59:25 am
Agreed. For a club that spends what it makes even one season without the CL money is a big hit. People say we are guaranteed to be in the season after next but I havent looked into the new formal in enough detail to say.


We're not - the legacy clubs idea got binned... it'll be top 5 that qualify
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8171 on: Today at 11:16:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:10:47 am
Nah, not for me. I prefer our current situation to our situation under Rodgers ...

Peter it won't be long until we're there again. The difference is I think FSG cared more then than they do now. They are undecided what to do with the club. Or they aren't and they want a full sale at a price no one is interested in, or they want a minority sale that simply won't happen and if it does nothing will change as no way the minority investor pumps money into the club.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8172 on: Today at 11:17:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:13:53 am
What if Alisson says he wants out.

He probably gets sold.
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8173 on: Today at 11:18:07 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:15:26 am
We're not - the legacy clubs idea got binned... it'll be top 5 that qualify

Ah right. Concerning. Even Top 5 looks beyond us this season. Next season will be a big ask the way its going too.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8174 on: Today at 11:19:23 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:18:07 am
Ah right. Concerning. Even Top 5 looks beyond us this season. Next season will be a big ask the way its going too.

Too lazy to check but I think its top 4 next season then top 5 ... either way it's going to be tough from here given how our immediate competitors are investing
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8175 on: Today at 11:19:59 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:13:53 am
What if Alisson says he wants out.

 ;D ;D ;D

Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8176 on: Today at 11:20:48 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:19:59 am
;D ;D ;D



Sorry you used my response to us signing Mbappe and Bellingham.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8177 on: Today at 11:27:26 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:16:20 am
Peter it won't be long until we're there again. The difference is I think FSG cared more then than they do now. They are undecided what to do with the club. Or they aren't and they want a full sale at a price no one is interested in, or they want a minority sale that simply won't happen and if it does nothing will change as no way the minority investor pumps money into the club.

Not really. We already have monstrous revenues, and we are not going back to the 2014/15 level. We all hate what football has turned into, but we are at the top of the food chain now. Of course, some blips like this season will always happen (fatigue, injuries), but the foundations are solid, our stadium is getting bigger as we speak, Jurgen has signed a contract extension, and our ability to spend (on transfer fees AND wages) is bigger than ever.

As for the sale, no one really knows anything about the process, apart from a few people at the top of FSG, so no point speculating about it ...
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8178 on: Today at 11:29:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:27:26 am
Not really. We already have monstrous revenues, and we are not going back to the 2014/15 level. We all hate what football has turned into, but we are at the top of the food chain now. Of course, some blips like this season will always happen (fatigue, injuries), but the foundations are solid, our stadium is getting bigger as we speak, Jurgen has signed a contract extension, and our ability to spend (on transfer fees AND wages) is bigger than ever.

As for the sale, no one really knows anything about the process, apart from a few people at the top of FSG, so no point speculating about it ...

You know when these sponsorship deals come up for renewal and we're not in the UCL you know what happens right? Revenue is high because we've been successful. This turns nasty quickly unless we act and change this summer.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8179 on: Today at 11:34:01 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:29:34 am
You know when these sponsorship deals come up for renewal and we're not in the UCL you know what happens right? Revenue is high because we've been successful. This turns nasty quickly unless we act and change this summer.

I was hoping for years that it would happen to Man Utd, but somehow it never did. As much as I hate to make the comparison, we are the new Man Utd in terms of commercial success ...
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8180 on: Today at 11:35:35 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:18:00 am
Second-richest by revenue club in the world, and yet hours before the store closes, we're apparently yet again browsing the donated food bins looking for basics. Shameful. And that's even ignoring the Arthur Melo elephant in the room.

It's like an Amazon documentary....Bellingham: All or Nothing.

Klopp, literally yesterday, said that we weren't going to be bringing in any other players and you believe and are upset about some clickbait tweet?
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8181 on: Today at 11:36:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:13:53 am
What if Alisson says he wants out.
Make him stay like Spurs with Kane. Didn't he sign another like 6 year contract with us?
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8182 on: Today at 11:37:32 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:35:35 am
Klopp, literally yesterday, said that we weren't going to be bringing in any other players and you believe and are upset about some clickbait tweet?

Could just be saying that but if anything itll be a loan.
