Peter it won't be long until we're there again. The difference is I think FSG cared more then than they do now. They are undecided what to do with the club. Or they aren't and they want a full sale at a price no one is interested in, or they want a minority sale that simply won't happen and if it does nothing will change as no way the minority investor pumps money into the club.



Not really. We already have monstrous revenues, and we are not going back to the 2014/15 level. We all hate what football has turned into, but we are at the top of the food chain now. Of course, some blips like this season will always happen (fatigue, injuries), but the foundations are solid, our stadium is getting bigger as we speak, Jurgen has signed a contract extension, and our ability to spend (on transfer fees AND wages) is bigger than ever.As for the sale, no one really knows anything about the process, apart from a few people at the top of FSG, so no point speculating about it ...