Bajectic has absolutely saved us signing a midfielder
well one less anyway.There is a lad that is absolutely ready now at such a young age.
Am I the only one absolutely tired of this saga
We're not signing Jude Bellingham.
I was talking about his brother, Jobe
Arsenal have bid 70m for Caicedo
No way has he saved us a signing. If he is first choice next season then we really have accepted a lower level.
Even if he does sign now (doubtful) it wouldn't make up for finishing 10th or thereabouts.He also needs the players around him if we're going to challenge next season. And if we don't get him after sacrificing a season over this pursuit, we'll look like rank amateurs. "But we waited for Van Dijk".
Good for them. Sure, they're getting absolutely rinsed on a player barely worth half of that, but such is their ambition/desperation (*delete as appropriate) for a league title and relevance. Still, less than they paid for Nicolas Pepe, but ssshhh best we don't mention him for fear of upsetting our resident Gooners.
Thuram, Bellingham, Thiago, Henderson, Nunes, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott.Would be my choice of midfielders for next season. Happy to also take the sporting director role if FSG are bothered about finding a replacement.
Is rinsed the right word for a 21 year old midfielder who has shown he can do the business? They will have him for the majority of his best years and they will remain in contention for the foreseeable future with their willingness to build their team and spend money as needed.
Lolz!Honestly that day when he signs for Madrid/City, the internet will blow up. Going to take the day off so i can absorb it all.
We are a massive club with still some amazing players and a world class manager? But he wont be signing anyway.
To be fair I actually think we have more chance of it as the Madrid noise around him has died down a bit.
You are parody!
Honest question, why would you intentionally want Elliot as part of your midfield? I can understand if we have injuries, but if we are looking to rebuild the team, we should focus on getting players in their best positions.
This is the reason, heard it from someone very well placed in the game. This was obviously before the potential sale but Edwards could see the FSG model had run its course and the desire for the rebuild work needed wasnt there.
I like Caicedo but fucking hell £70m+ gets you a good, albeit limited, midfielder
They are just addressing a potential problem area for this season before the problem actually occurs ( partey getting injured) Also a long term replacement for Partey.
That isn't the problem for Partey they are addressing...
Like this transfer story. It provides me a great deal of (forum) fun. It will all pay off eventually when I bask in the Twitter fume.
Ounahi is also 22, absolutely perfect age range to develop him.
Didn't watch the WC but assume he was another standout in that Morocco team?£8.5m seems a bargain if so. Still, the ghost of Salif Diao and all that.
