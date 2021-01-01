« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 285788 times)

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8040 on: Today at 10:11:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:43:11 pm
Bajectic has absolutely saved us signing a midfielder well one less anyway.

There is a lad that is absolutely ready now at such a young age.
Disagree with this. Hes been very good and looks promising, but also looks pretty raw and not physically there yet. He shouldnt be our first choice 6 for next season based off what weve seen, but he should be in the squad and get the opportunity to develop.

I think Fabinho will leave. I cant really see a way back for him. Some other players who are off give me the impression that theyll be fine once we are a bit more settled. Virgil, Trent, Mo for example. Fabinho is different - he looks shocking, has done consistently for 9 months, and hes actually getting worse every game. We need a replacement. I actually think we need three decent midfielders this summer.
Logged

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8041 on: Today at 10:17:10 pm »
If summer is the focus (which is utterly ludicrous given how things have panned out this season) then it needs to be way more than Bellingham if we even get him. Its a minimum of 3 midfielders which need to be gotten after. We also need to start thinking about a natural replacement for VVD and Matip as at some point we will be in the same situation with our defence as we currently are with midfield. I would then also say if we get a nice little offer for Mo Salah in the summer from Saudi Arabia for instance then we need to snap their hands off and move in on other targets. Although well likely use that money on buying a midfielder or something
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8042 on: Today at 10:18:47 pm »
The only way Bajcetic has saved us that we 'only' need to sign 3 midfielders this summer. We need a 6 and two 8s who are of starting quality, athletic and robust
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,333
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8043 on: Today at 10:22:41 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 09:56:35 pm
Am I the only one absolutely tired of this saga

Wait.....it's a saga? 
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8044 on: Today at 10:26:53 pm »
Thuram, Bellingham, Thiago, Henderson, Nunes, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott.

Would be my choice of midfielders for next season. Happy to also take the sporting director role if FSG are bothered about finding a replacement.
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 791
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8045 on: Today at 10:29:10 pm »
We're not signing Jude Bellingham.


Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8046 on: Today at 10:31:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:43:11 pm
Bajectic has absolutely saved us signing a midfielder well one less anyway.

There is a lad that is absolutely ready now at such a young age.

No way has he saved us a signing. If he is first choice next season then we really have accepted a lower level.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8047 on: Today at 10:32:12 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:29:10 pm
We're not signing Jude Bellingham.
I was talking about his brother, Jobe :D
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8048 on: Today at 10:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:32:12 pm
I was talking about his brother, Jobe :D

Hes been offered a place in our academy,  havent you heard ?  :o
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8049 on: Today at 10:34:59 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:29:10 pm
We're not signing Jude Bellingham.


To be fair I actually think we have more chance of it as the Madrid noise around him has died down a bit.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,440
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8050 on: Today at 10:35:27 pm »
Arsenal have bid 70m for Caicedo
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,537
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8051 on: Today at 10:37:11 pm »
MOTHER FUCKIN' VERMIN OUR OWNERS  :butt :butt :butt
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8052 on: Today at 10:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:35:27 pm
Arsenal have bid 70m for Caicedo

A team who havent had any champions league football for 6 years.
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8053 on: Today at 10:40:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:31:42 pm
No way has he saved us a signing. If he is first choice next season then we really have accepted a lower level.

Disagree with that, he clearly has the potential to become a top player. Unless a player is absolutely exceptional it's so hard to break through at a top club. That's why I wouldn't mind us in Europa League or Conference next season. It gives the younger players a place to grow and learn without the pressure in the Champions League. Look at Arsenal now - they're going to run in to exactly the same problem we're facing in 3-4 years.

Clearly the club think Bellingham is gettable and there's a deal to be done there. Whether it happens or not is a different matter, but based off our lack of action, clear turnover happening in the summer etc. the club must know something more than we do. Don't think one season out of the CL will matter too much.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,638
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8054 on: Today at 10:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:35:27 pm
Arsenal have bid 70m for Caicedo
Good for them. Sure, they're getting absolutely rinsed on a player barely worth half of that, but such is their ambition/desperation (*delete as appropriate) for a league title and relevance. Still, less than they paid for Nicolas Pepe, but ssshhh best we don't mention him for fear of upsetting our resident Gooners.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,994
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8055 on: Today at 10:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:08:26 pm
Even if he does sign now (doubtful) it wouldn't make up for finishing 10th or thereabouts.

He also needs the players around him if we're going to challenge next season. And if we don't get him after sacrificing a season over this pursuit, we'll look like rank amateurs. "But we waited for Van Dijk".
Exactly, its not like the team is flying just need a maverick to take it to the next level.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,374
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8056 on: Today at 10:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:35:27 pm
Arsenal have bid 70m for Caicedo

Arent Brighton looking for £90M for him and if so then I think would it be the 4th highest transfer into an English club. Hed be behind Grealish, Lukaku and Pogba; none of which were great transfers. Pogba was probably the best out of those 3 but he was hardly a great signing. Even the top outgoing transfers didnt do that well; Coutinho, Hazard and Bale. Bales transfer was possibly the best out of those three but even then he barely played to the level of his huge fee.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:50:06 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,598
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8057 on: Today at 10:46:08 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:43:40 pm
Good for them. Sure, they're getting absolutely rinsed on a player barely worth half of that, but such is their ambition/desperation (*delete as appropriate) for a league title and relevance. Still, less than they paid for Nicolas Pepe, but ssshhh best we don't mention him for fear of upsetting our resident Gooners.

Is rinsed the right word for a 21 year old midfielder who has shown he can do the business? They will have him for the majority of his best years and they will remain in contention for the foreseeable future with their willingness to build their team and spend money as needed.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,994
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8058 on: Today at 10:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:26:53 pm
Thuram, Bellingham, Thiago, Henderson, Nunes, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott.

Would be my choice of midfielders for next season. Happy to also take the sporting director role if FSG are bothered about finding a replacement.
Honest question, why would you intentionally want Elliot as part of your midfield? I can understand if we have injuries, but if we are looking to rebuild the team, we should focus on getting players in their best positions.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,638
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8059 on: Today at 10:48:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:46:08 pm
Is rinsed the right word for a 21 year old midfielder who has shown he can do the business? They will have him for the majority of his best years and they will remain in contention for the foreseeable future with their willingness to build their team and spend money as needed.
Majority of his best years? He'll either be bang average having now "made it" in his mind, or if he's a success, go on strike again for a move to La Liga.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8060 on: Today at 10:48:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:26:34 pm
Lolz!

Honestly that day when he signs for Madrid/City, the internet will blow up. Going to take the day off so i can absorb it all.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:08:50 pm
We are a massive club with still some amazing players and a world class manager? But he wont be signing anyway.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:34:59 pm
To be fair I actually think we have more chance of it as the Madrid noise around him has died down a bit.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

You are parody!


Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8061 on: Today at 10:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 10:48:32 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

You are parody!




Like this transfer story. It provides me a great deal of (forum) fun. It will all pay off eventually when I bask in the Twitter fume.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8062 on: Today at 10:50:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:46:08 pm
Is rinsed the right word for a 21 year old midfielder who has shown he can do the business? They will have him for the majority of his best years and they will remain in contention for the foreseeable future with their willingness to build their team and spend money as needed.

I like Caicedo but fucking hell £70m+ gets you a good, albeit limited, midfielder
Logged

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,507
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8063 on: Today at 10:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:35:27 pm
Arsenal have bid 70m for Caicedo

Slowly building a fantastic young side that will compete for years. Good move for both parties if it goes through.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,374
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8064 on: Today at 10:52:16 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 10:46:53 pm
Honest question, why would you intentionally want Elliot as part of your midfield? I can understand if we have injuries, but if we are looking to rebuild the team, we should focus on getting players in their best positions.

Elliott can be great going forward but hes not a good midfield player. He doesnt mark or close down well and is too easy to push off the ball. He is a good player on the counter attack.
Logged
#JFT97

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8065 on: Today at 10:54:01 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:49:25 pm
This is the reason, heard it from someone very well placed in the game. This was obviously before the potential sale but Edwards could see the FSG model had run its course and the desire for the rebuild work needed wasnt there.

Jeez. Doesn't seem like there is any structure off the pitch
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8066 on: Today at 10:54:37 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:50:51 pm
I like Caicedo but fucking hell £70m+ gets you a good, albeit limited, midfielder

They are just addressing a potential problem area for this season before the problem actually occurs ( partey getting injured) Also a long term replacement for Partey.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8067 on: Today at 10:57:33 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:54:37 pm
They are just addressing a potential problem area for this season before the problem actually occurs ( partey getting injured) Also a long term replacement for Partey.

That isn't the problem for Partey they are addressing...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,537
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8068 on: Today at 10:57:37 pm »
Ounahi who was fantastic at the World Cup has signed for Marseille for ONLY 10m. No good  midfiedlers are available though.  ::)
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8069 on: Today at 10:58:11 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:57:33 pm
That isn't the problem for Partey they are addressing...

Well, there is that also. Could fall into long term
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,537
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8070 on: Today at 11:00:08 pm »
Ounahi is also 22, absolutely perfect age range to develop him.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,674
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8071 on: Today at 11:01:18 pm »
It's Jude or bust. I mean even on the chance we did get him, that still isn't enough
Logged

Online Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8072 on: Today at 11:04:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:49:47 pm
Like this transfer story. It provides me a great deal of (forum) fun. It will all pay off eventually when I bask in the Twitter fume.

Considering how boring and repetitive you are, I think you can easily remove the word in brackets.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,638
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8073 on: Today at 11:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:00:08 pm
Ounahi is also 22, absolutely perfect age range to develop him.
Didn't watch the WC but assume he was another standout in that Morocco team?

£8.5m seems a bargain if so. Still, the ghost of Salif Diao and all that.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,880
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8074 on: Today at 11:07:08 pm »
We could have not extended Milner and Hendo and wed have two new midfielders. Its the opportunity cost of these decisions that you dont get back.  Now were playing catch up and you get loons here acting like its all a conspiracy. Same with Gakpo now. We had one squad spot and to use it on him instead of more immediate needs is beyond me. As soon as he signed could have just locked the thread until a sale was made but then like the FSG thread it would just spill everywhere else.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,537
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8075 on: Today at 11:08:06 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:05:54 pm
Didn't watch the WC but assume he was another standout in that Morocco team?

£8.5m seems a bargain if so. Still, the ghost of Salif Diao and all that.

Yes mate, him and Amrabat were fantastic for them throughout in the middle of the park.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,440
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #8076 on: Today at 11:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:35:27 pm
Arsenal have bid 70m for Caicedo

And it was immediately rejected ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Up
« previous next »
 