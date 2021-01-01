If summer is the focus (which is utterly ludicrous given how things have panned out this season) then it needs to be way more than Bellingham if we even get him. Its a minimum of 3 midfielders which need to be gotten after. We also need to start thinking about a natural replacement for VVD and Matip as at some point we will be in the same situation with our defence as we currently are with midfield. I would then also say if we get a nice little offer for Mo Salah in the summer from Saudi Arabia for instance then we need to snap their hands off and move in on other targets. Although well likely use that money on buying a midfielder or something