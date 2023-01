I do like some of these players but really the likes of Kellaher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Jones, Fabinho should be made available for transfer to raise some money if that indeed is an issue. Right now we wouldnít miss any of them. The likes of Milner, Keita, Ox and Firmino should be let go as well and we need to clear the decks.



I would definitely try and keep Kellaher but agree. I would say if we are that desperate for cash to rebuild though (because the owners are too tight to inject some cash) I would get rid of anyone over 30 in the Summer window and try and start again (along with those you mentioned). I am not writing off the likes of Salah, Thiago or Van Dyk but if we are that desperate for cash I would start a complete rebuild around the under 30's. Would Keep Allison mind. We do have Trent, Robertson, Konate, Bajcetic, Diaz, Nunez, Gapko, Jota, Elliot, Carvalho which is a very good young group of players. That's the only way I can see the FSG model working. Get some value out of what we have a plan for the future. The model is not going to provide the cash for a rebuild unless we do something drastic or they invest more.Just to be clear I would only think of selling certain players because with FSG there doesn't seem to be any other way to raise the funds we need.