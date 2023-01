We signed Gakpo for money after the summer, so money is/was there. We apparently want to spend money on Bellingham and Nunes. If the money wasn't there we'd not have signed or been chasing those players



Yep I agree the money is there for Bellingham, otherwise why on earth are we trying to sign him. But then that decision is on the manager and it will be on him when we lose out on him and we realise we have basically sacrificed a season waiting for a player we were never getting.