There is a broader problem here that football looks completely broken at the moment, if anyone pays £3bn to buy the club they should probably be investigated for stupidity.



We seem to have a critical mass of clubs willing to throw stupid money around, driving prices of players to the stratosphere, I don't see how many clubs could ever hope to make money at present.



It just seems to be the case that going forwards to remain competitive clubs will need continual "investment" although its investment that will only see returns on the pitch, financially it will just be followed by the next round of needed "investment". Not really sure how sustainable any of this is in the long run.



From a short term more parochial perspective, the club is in trouble and on the face of it, its not going to be easy to turn around without a very significant "investment", we don't really have many sellable assets at all, a lot of underperforming older players on fat contracts who you would struggle to get any kind of fee for, and a growing list of needs.



Ignoring the cash situation though, we no longer look remotely look like the club we were a few years ago, doing great business in the transfer market with a clear strategy in place, its not just the lack of cash that concerns me, its what we've done with what we have.