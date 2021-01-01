« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7840 on: Today at 04:54:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:43:11 pm
Bajectic has absolutely saved us signing a midfielder well one less anyway.

There is a lad that is absolutely ready now at such a young age.
No he hasnt and no he isnt..Hes a kid and its incredibly stupid to overplay him considering how much we demand of our midfielders, its completely unfair on him.

I rate him incredibly highly also but lets not be silly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7841 on: Today at 04:54:54 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:19:10 pm
So the actual plan is to play a promising 18 year old kid as the fulcrum for our midfield for half a season - shambolic
Would love to hear from tbe weve got 8 CMs lads about now

If we really are going to do nothing this gets worse before it gets better, Bjatetic probably isnt good enough yet defensively and is going to get tired,and Thiago and Keita must be closing in on injuries now theyre playing every game
Which means at some point were playing Henderson/ Fabinho / Jones or Chamberlain as CMs and there isnt a won tackle between them
God knows  glad Im not the manager because were going to struggle to finish top 10

Off to hit the Whiskey

Thiago is going to get injured soon and at that point it's difficult to see how we win a game. I can't believe we'll be that bad so maybe something will turn up but we really do look that bad in midfield.
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7842 on: Today at 04:55:53 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 04:54:43 pm
No he hasnt. Hes a kid and its incredibly stupid to overplay him considering how much we demand of our midfielders, its completely unfair on him.

Yep ideally we could ease him in this season game by game. Manage his minutes. We have no choice though. He is clearly good enough but were having to throw him in at the deep end.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7843 on: Today at 04:56:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:43:11 pm
Bajectic has absolutely saved us signing a midfielder well one less anyway.

There is a lad that is absolutely ready now at such a young age.

It's a bit like Barca and Gavi and Pedri saving them when their midfield went to hell/everyone got old, but they had the excuse of imposed budgets.

Unfortunately we haven't got another Bajcetic coming through right now.
Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7844 on: Today at 04:56:48 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 04:25:17 pm
That deal has to agreed already, it's the only explanation surely?

Don't do it to yourself, mate.
Gnurglan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7845 on: Today at 04:57:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:43:11 pm
Bajectic has absolutely saved us signing a midfielder well one less anyway.

There is a lad that is absolutely ready now at such a young age.

Yes, very good to see. I like that he's been introduced. Looks to have a bright future. Longer term we benefit more from playing him (and Elliott and Jones) than some of the older guard. Now that the season looks doomed one of the best investments we can make is give the best young talent some more time on the pitch.
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7846 on: Today at 04:57:41 pm
Being depressed or going through hard times doesn't hinder your ability to run quickly. Stop with that nonsense.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7847 on: Today at 04:58:02 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:19:10 pm
So the actual plan is to play a promising 18 year old kid as the fulcrum for our midfield for half a season - shambolic
Would love to hear from tbe weve got 8 CMs lads about now

If we really are going to do nothing this gets worse before it gets better, Bjatetic probably isnt good enough yet defensively and is going to get tired,and Thiago and Keita must be closing in on injuries now theyre playing every game
Which means at some point were playing Henderson/ Fabinho / Jones or Chamberlain as CMs and there isnt a won tackle between them
God knows  glad Im not the manager because were going to struggle to finish top 10

Off to hit the Whiskey

They've crept back into the shadows after a long time of lecturing and shaming those who dare question the club

The way we're being expected to operate is one of the maddest things i've seen in football
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7848 on: Today at 04:58:23 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:54:54 pm
Thiago is going to get injured soon and at that point it's difficult to see how we win a game. I can't believe we'll be that bad so maybe something will turn up but we really do look that bad in midfield.

This is one of the reasons I really didn't want a replay. It had got to the point after Brighton away where we would simply lose every game if we didn't make changes, at least until our forwards were back. The likes of Bajcetic and Keita have helped shore the midfield up a bit but you still need Thiago in there as well.

A calmer schedule might help the diabolical injury and fitness issues we've had all season.
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7849 on: Today at 04:59:32 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:58:02 pm
They've crept back into the shadows after a long time of lecturing and shaming those who dare question the club

Not sure that's happened. Everyone has said we need a major overhaul in midfield and I'm fairly sure most have held their hands up and said they were wrong.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7850 on: Today at 04:59:49 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:58:02 pm
They've crept back into the shadows after a long time of lecturing and shaming those who dare question the club

Klopp?
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7851 on: Today at 05:01:13 pm
Can we recall Morton?
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7852 on: Today at 05:01:52 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:59:32 pm
Not sure that's happened. Everyone has said we need a major overhaul in midfield and I'm fairly sure most have held their hands up and said they were wrong.

Show me 3 of those who were screaming 'we've got 8 midfielders though' who has done that. I'll wait as long as you want

Happy to be proven wrong but it rarely fucking happens. People are too busy screaming 'bedwetters' and trying to play the superior fan game claiming anyone who disagrees with them is 'spoilt'

Head in the sand time if you dare spot and highlight a weakness
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7853 on: Today at 05:02:17 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:01:13 pm
Can we recall Morton?

When is Spearing back fit?
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7854 on: Today at 05:02:39 pm
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7855 on: Today at 05:02:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:43:11 pm
Bajectic has absolutely saved us signing a midfielder well one less anyway.

There is a lad that is absolutely ready now at such a young age.

I wouldn't necessarily agree, although I will say maybe not 3 top top level midfielders. We may be able to get away with a solid 6 while growing Bajcetic rather than needing to spend 50 or 60 million on one (or with the cost Caicedo and Rice are going for, over 90 million)

Like maybe go for a Kessie or Brozovic or someone solid and relatively cheap and focus the rest of the money elsewhere, rather than having to spend big on a 6 which I thought we HAD to do before Bajcetic started performing real well
Last Edit: Today at 05:05:06 pm by Stockholm Syndrome
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7856 on: Today at 05:03:17 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:01:52 pm
Show me 3 of those who were screaming 'we've got 8 midfielders though' who has done that. I'll wait as long as you want

Happy to be proven wrong but it rarely fucking happens. People are too busy screaming 'bedwetters' and trying to play the superior fan game claiming anyone who disagrees with them is 'spoilt'

Head in the sand time if you dare spot and highlight a weakness
Exactly what you're doing now.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7857 on: Today at 05:03:53 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:01:52 pm
Show me 3 of those who were screaming 'we've got 8 midfielders though' who has done that. I'll wait as long as you want

Happy to be proven wrong but it rarely fucking happens. People are too busy screaming 'bedwetters' and trying to play the superior fan game claiming anyone who disagrees with them is 'spoilt'

Head in the sand time if you dare spot and highlight a weakness

I know of one. A certain person who loves a list.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7858 on: Today at 05:04:16 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:02:39 pm
No.

Could we not get him back and give Blackburn Fabinho for the rest of the season?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7859 on: Today at 05:04:21 pm
People at evrey club presume fans are still stupid and don't know what's happening. We all do, our squad needs massive reshaping.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7860 on: Today at 05:05:29 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:59:49 pm
Klopp?

You cant compare Klopp to people on here. He's having to deal with managing the club and operating with the mental budget. Those wheeling out the taglines are simply trying to look like better fans and doing mental gymnastics to justify our inactivity.

Having to get this team to perform while having limited funds and facing the media is not comparable to typing on a forum and trying to slate anyone who questions some of the apparent weaknesses in the side. Thought people would have learned from the CB crisis, of course not though
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7861 on: Today at 05:05:49 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 04:25:17 pm
That deal has to agreed already, it's the only explanation surely?

Mate, I'll have a glass of what you're on, fair play
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7862 on: Today at 05:05:57 pm
Forget money and owners for a second. Why can Brighton find players like Caicedo, Mitoma, Mac Alister and we can't.

Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7863 on: Today at 05:07:06 pm
We wanted to sign Caicedo when he was in Ecuador but he motherfucker had 8 agents then and they all wanted paying.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7864 on: Today at 05:07:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:04:16 pm
Could we not get him back and give Blackburn Fabinho for the rest of the season?

Haha! Dont!...Fabinho has been one of my favourite players under Klopp, so it's depressing to see him regress as much as this.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7865 on: Today at 05:07:29 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:01:13 pm
Can we recall Morton?

I remember Morton, yeah
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7866 on: Today at 05:09:41 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:02:48 pm
I wouldn't necessarily agree, although I will say maybe not 3 top top level midfielders. We may be able to get away with a solid 6 while growing Bajcetic rather than needing to spend 50 or 60 million on one (or with the cost Caicedo and Rice are going for, over 90 million)

Like maybe go for a Kessie or Brozovic or someone solid and relatively cheap and focus the rest of the money elsewhere, rather than having to spend big on a 6 which I thought we HAD to do before Bajcetic started performing real well

It never needed to be 3 top top midfielders. Wijnaldum/Milner/Henderson weren't necessarily the best players around but they were great cogs in our system. Keita just hasn't worked out because of injuries but when fit he does a job. We need reliable players who can do a job, it doesn't have to be drawn out transfer sagas with Real Madrid to get the best around (only to lose out anyway and think sod it we don't need anyone else).
