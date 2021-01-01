Bajectic has absolutely saved us signing a midfielder
well one less anyway.
There is a lad that is absolutely ready now at such a young age.
I wouldn't necessarily agree, although I will say maybe not 3 top top level midfielders. We may be able to get away with a solid 6 while growing Bajcetic rather than needing to spend 50 or 60 million on one (or with the cost Caicedo and Rice are going for, over 90 million)
Like maybe go for a Kessie or Brozovic or someone solid and relatively cheap and focus the rest of the money elsewhere, rather than having to spend big on a 6 which I thought we HAD to do before Bajcetic started performing real well