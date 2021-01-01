Klopp?



You cant compare Klopp to people on here. He's having to deal with managing the club and operating with the mental budget. Those wheeling out the taglines are simply trying to look like better fans and doing mental gymnastics to justify our inactivity.Having to get this team to perform while having limited funds and facing the media is not comparable to typing on a forum and trying to slate anyone who questions some of the apparent weaknesses in the side. Thought people would have learned from the CB crisis, of course not though