LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7680 on: Today at 12:36:58 am »
Tick Tock Tick Tock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7681 on: Today at 12:38:46 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:36:58 am
Tick Tock Tick Tock

Just buy a digital clock and you won't have that problem ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7682 on: Today at 12:42:31 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:38:46 am
Just buy a digital clock and you won't have that problem ...
Old school.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7683 on: Today at 12:43:54 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 08:39:24 pm
What do people think about Zubimendi? Saw some suggestion he was linked with Arsenal, looks like the kind of player who'd be useful for us.

Did I read somewhere that Barcelona had earmarked him to replace Busquets in the summer?  I realize they dont have two nickels to rub together but they somehow seem to get it done. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7684 on: Today at 12:45:28 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 10:48:40 pm


Its still too much to expect young Stefan to hold down the position just yet though, so as he continues to emerge it will probably be Thiago, with help from Fabinho and Henderson too, assuming they are all here.

Why?  If hes good enough he should continue to be picked. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7685 on: Today at 12:46:26 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:36:58 am
Tick Tock Tick Tock

Be careful with that app.  Apparently they track you. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7686 on: Today at 12:57:50 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:36:58 am
Tick Tock Tick Tock

Is that you Helge?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7687 on: Today at 12:58:33 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:43:54 am
Did I read somewhere that Barcelona had earmarked him to replace Busquets in the summer?  I realize they dont have two nickels to rub together but they somehow seem to get it done. 

It seems Laporta has stated recently that De Jong will be getting Busquets job on permanent basis ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7688 on: Today at 01:08:54 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:58:33 am
It seems Laporta has stated recently that De Jong will be getting Busquets job on permanent basis ...

I guess that makes sense but, man, hes been pretty good in this new role they have him playing. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7689 on: Today at 01:13:40 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:04:57 pm
Yes, that is the most likely scenario. I can see young Stefan getting more and more playing time, with Thiago, Fabinho or Henderson being the starters in the tougher games. Once Thiago (2024) and Henderson (2025) are gone, Bajcetic will get the starting role full time, with Fabinho as a backup for another season until his contract is up ...

Wow its all clearly mapped out isnt it? That easy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7690 on: Today at 01:14:27 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:08:54 am
I guess that makes sense but, man, hes been pretty good in this new role they have him playing. 

Barcelona have the luxury of Pedri and Gavi, so Busquets' spot is the only place where De Jong can have a future there, and he seems pretty determined to stay ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7691 on: Today at 01:18:30 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:31:55 am
I NEED A NAME SAMIE.

What Mac said.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:31:41 am
Are you talking about Wahi? Great talent, but he is 19, not 18. I would absolutely love if we could get him. I think that he is also represented by Mendes ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7692 on: Today at 01:24:36 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:18:30 am
What Mac said.

We are really linked with Wahi by some reliable French source?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7693 on: Today at 01:29:45 am »
I don;t do relaible Mac, you should know that.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7694 on: Today at 01:30:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:29:45 am
I don;t do relaible Mac, you should know that.  ;D

My mistake  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7695 on: Today at 01:34:39 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 10:48:40 pm
I think that Bajcetic is gonna be the long term number 6. If we sign Bellingham and Nunes, assuming thats the pair we are in for, then it would be an excellent midfield trio.


That's a crazy call on Bajcetic
He's played a handful of games...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7696 on: Today at 02:07:15 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 01:34:39 am
That's a crazy call on Bajcetic
He's played a handful of games...

Thanks for the encouragement!

My whole quote included the other senior midfield players playing while Bajcetic continues to emerge, and as his star rises and theirs falls, in time I see Bajcetic becoming starter material in our midfield.

Of course he has only played a few games and has it all to do, but he looks a player to me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7697 on: Today at 02:32:50 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:07:15 am
Thanks for the encouragement!

My whole quote included the other senior midfield players playing while Bajcetic continues to emerge, and as his star rises and theirs falls, in time I see Bajcetic becoming starter material in our midfield.

Of course he has only played a few games and has it all to do, but he looks a player to me.

Yes I read your post in full

I was referencing the long term number 6 piece, can't deny he has promise, I admire the optimism mind

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7698 on: Today at 02:37:01 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:30:30 pm
Well, he is 5'11", and is very good in the air. Unless we are planning to use him as a basketball center, he is suited for the role ...
Still Smaller then Klopp looks for. He generally wants 6'1 or talller there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7699 on: Today at 03:05:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:20:57 am
We're linked with an 18 year old French forward from Montpelier. You couldn't make this up if you tried.   ;D

Not enough data. I think its better if he goes somewhere else, has 10 average games and then well buy him for many millions more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7700 on: Today at 04:40:49 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:46:26 am
Be careful with that app.  Apparently they track you. 
My Rolex?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7701 on: Today at 08:32:24 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:05:06 am
Not enough data. I think its better if he goes somewhere else, has 10 average games and then well buy him for many millions more.

If he can play off the left as well as centrally Im sure well go for him now, its an area were notoriously short
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7702 on: Today at 10:12:24 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 26, 2023, 04:13:17 pm
Since we won the title we've spent £200 million odd on Jota, Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo. Since we won the title we've spent £20 odd million on Thiago in CM and thats it.
This is the key point all of the whingers will conveniently ignore. Our midfield shitshow is due to a some bad luck, injuries, players not fulfilling their potential, players getting older, loyalty to (or inability to sell) fringe players, fatigue after a quadruple push, and many other factors.

But it's not due to a lack of funds - no matter how much the mood hoovers want to spin it that way.

There is a big difference between what we've spent and how we've spent it. The owners determine the first one, and Jurgen and his staff determine the second. If people purely focus on what we've spent (especially compared to the sportswashing, or debt ridden, or newly promoted clubs), then any halfwit can say 'We should've spent more', or 'Our problems are due to not spending enough', or 'FSG are tight minegbags and need to go'.

But using facts, reason and logic (rare commodities on here at times...), many fans can see that it's usually how we've spent the money that is a big part of the problem. All combined with the other unplanned issues listed above - including 2 of the 3 midfielders (that Jurgen probably intended as mainstays over the last 4 seasons) both being regularly injured or out of form.

Not only have we spent over £200m since winning the title on 4 forwards, but we've also bought in Konate, Tsimikas, Elliott, Ramsay, Cavalaho, Bajetic, and Melo. All of those cost over £80m. Plus there's been a massive amount of spend on increasing wages/contracts for the majority of our first team - all of whom nearly won all 4 trophies last season, and which inevitably impacts what we spend elsewhere (hopefully the whingers understand this...?).

So - the 'negligence', and 'failing to build on a position of strength' arguments are wearing a bit thin (just like the 'Coutinho windfall' - which is about £500m and rising...). As Lobo neatly surmises above - we've spent £20m on midfielders since winning the title (£24m including the lesser-spotted Arthur Melo). Yet our midfield is now a mess, with ageing players, lack of energy, less pressing, no shape, loads of injuries, and gaping holes that other teams cut through like a knife through butter.

But somehow, that's all due to negligence and lack of funds, despite almost £300m spent since summer 2020 (in only 5 transfer windows) - often in positions that were less urgent than the areas many on here said we desperately needed reinforcements (Gakpo being a perfect example...).

But again, facts and stuff - who needs em eh?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7703 on: Today at 10:20:43 am »
I get the discussion that we have spent money, but the figures being thrown around are not that much money really and we also have had quite a bit of money coming in. Were we not close to breaking even in both summer 21 and summer 22?

Also people are forgetting that whilst we have brought in players, it wasnt enough. You can make all sorts of claims about the numbers but last summer our signings were one first team player in Nunez and practically 2 kids in Carvalho and Ramsey. Also if Bajetic is going to be used as an example to inflate the numbers then its a bit disingenuous.

I dont subscribe to the theory that after we won the CL and the league that the summers after we didnt do enough. But summer 21 we didnt and even if you give that a pass because of Covid then there is no excuse why we did so little business in summer 22. We absolutely should have signed more players, the club knows it should have and only has itself to blame. Also the one moaning about funds is Klopp.

In terms of the attackers vs midfielders debate, should we have not signed Diaz and Nunez?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7704 on: Today at 10:30:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:20:43 am
I get the discussion that we have spent money, but the figures being thrown around are not that much money really and we also have had quite a bit of money coming in. Were we not close to breaking even in both summer 21 and summer 22?

Also people are forgetting that whilst we have brought in players, it wasnt enough. You can make all sorts of claims about the numbers but last summer our signings were one first team player in Nunez and practically 2 kids in Carvalho and Ramsey. Also if Bajetic is going to be used as an example to inflate the numbers then its a bit disingenuous.

I dont subscribe to the theory that after we won the CL and the league that the summers after we didnt do enough. But summer 21 we didnt and even if you give that a pass because of Covid then there is no excuse why we did so little business in summer 22. We absolutely should have signed more players, the club knows it should have and only has itself to blame. Also the one moaning about funds is Klopp.

We're always a year too late. In 2020 we signed a back up left back to help Robbo and a forward to help provide cover and rotation for the front 3. That's what we should have done in 2019 rather than 2020 (effectively replacing Sturridge and Moreno rather than waiting a year). Instead, we were scratching around to do that in 2020 and it meant we didn't sign a CB with disastrous results. We then signed a CB in 2021 but didn't sign a midfielder.

The problem this season is we were TWO years too late. Wijnaldum (an ever present) should have been replaced in 2021 when he left, it's now 2023 and Henderson's legs have gone in the meantime and Fabinho's poor form is the icing on the cake.

The strategic thinking is poor for a club that likes to write books and puff pieces about how meticulously amazing we are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7705 on: Today at 10:54:35 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:30:17 am
The strategic thinking is poor for a club that likes to write books and puff pieces about how meticulously amazing we are.
A club employee...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7706 on: Today at 10:58:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:30:17 am
We're always a year too late. In 2020 we signed a back up left back to help Robbo and a forward to help provide cover and rotation for the front 3. That's what we should have done in 2019 rather than 2020 (effectively replacing Sturridge and Moreno rather than waiting a year). Instead, we were scratching around to do that in 2020 and it meant we didn't sign a CB with disastrous results. We then signed a CB in 2021 but didn't sign a midfielder.

The problem this season is we were TWO years too late. Wijnaldum (an ever present) should have been replaced in 2021 when he left, it's now 2023 and Henderson's legs have gone in the meantime and Fabinho's poor form is the icing on the cake.

The strategic thinking is poor for a club that likes to write books and puff pieces about how meticulously amazing we are.

We are always late to fix problems, totally agree. Even when we've been great it just always seems reactive rather than proactive. It's a shame as I reckon we'd be sat here with more trophies and not midtable right now.
