Since we won the title we've spent £200 million odd on Jota, Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo. Since we won the title we've spent £20 odd million on Thiago in CM and thats it.



This is the key point all of the whingers will conveniently ignore. Our midfield shitshow is due to a some bad luck, injuries, players not fulfilling their potential, players getting older, loyalty to (or inability to sell) fringe players, fatigue after a quadruple push, and many other factors.But it's not due to a lack of funds - no matter how much the mood hoovers want to spin it that way.There is a big difference betweenwe've spent andwe've spent it. The owners determine the first one, and Jurgen and his staff determine the second. If people purely focus onwe've spent (especially compared to the sportswashing, or debt ridden, or newly promoted clubs), then any halfwit can say 'We should've spent more', or 'Our problems are due to not spending enough', or 'FSG are tight minegbags and need to go'.But using facts, reason and logic (rare commodities on here at times...), many fans can see that it's usuallywe've spent the money that is a big part of the problem. All combined with the other unplanned issues listed above - including 2 of the 3 midfielders (that Jurgen probably intended as mainstays over the last 4 seasons) both being regularly injured or out of form.Not only have we spent over £200m since winning the title on 4 forwards, but we've also bought in Konate, Tsimikas, Elliott, Ramsay, Cavalaho, Bajetic, and Melo. All of those cost over £80m. Plus there's been a massive amount of spend on increasing wages/contracts for the majority of our first team - all of whom nearly won all 4 trophies last season, and which inevitably impacts what we spend elsewhere (hopefully the whingers understand this...?).So - the 'negligence', and 'failing to build on a position of strength' arguments are wearing a bit thin (just like the 'Coutinho windfall' - which is about £500m and rising...). As Lobo neatly surmises above - we've spent £20m on midfielders since winning the title (£24m including the lesser-spotted Arthur Melo). Yet our midfield is now a mess, with ageing players, lack of energy, less pressing, no shape, loads of injuries, and gaping holes that other teams cut through like a knife through butter.But somehow, that's all due to negligence and lack of funds, despite almost £300m spent since summer 2020 (in only 5 transfer windows) - often in positions that were less urgent than the areas many on here said we desperately needed reinforcements (Gakpo being a perfect example...).But again, facts and stuff - who needs em eh?