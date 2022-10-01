« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 276970 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7640 on: Yesterday at 05:32:00 pm »
Klopp rolling out the 7 midfielders quote. Just mind games to keep our targets willing to negotiate on our terms or the simple fact we have 7 midfielders and it speaks for itself?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7641 on: Yesterday at 05:43:19 pm »
Quote from: lfcmaster45 on Yesterday at 03:12:47 pm
40M is the most i would spend on defensive midfielder

What would you do with him? Man servant? Gardener? Have him do keepie-ups like some sort of modern day footballing jester?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7642 on: Yesterday at 05:47:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:17:20 pm
He's refused to play the last few matches apparently.  Don't need that kind of attitude here.

Not really. He hasn't played last week because AS Roma were negotiating with Tottenham and AC Milan. And Maureen is now punishing him because he has refused to go to Bournemouth instead. It is a mess, but hardly the fault of the player, and certainly not the same as Caicedo ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7643 on: Yesterday at 05:56:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:47:47 pm
Not really. He hasn't played last week because AS Roma were negotiating with Tottenham and AC Milan. And Maureen is now punishing him because he has refused to go to Bournemouth instead. It is a mess, but hardly the fault of the player, and certainly not the same as Caicedo ...

Mourinho has come out and said Zaniolo doesn't want to train or play for Roma. No need to defend the guy because he's a player you would like us to sign. He's literally done the same thing as Anthony Gordon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7644 on: Yesterday at 05:57:12 pm »
If you refuse to play or train its exactly the same thing as Caicedo.

Its not unique its happened before and it will happen again.

The thing is there is a right way to go about things.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7645 on: Yesterday at 06:00:20 pm »
All the talk about how we fund a rebuild begins and ends with the wage bill in my opinion. Our wage bill is so high now compared to our performances on the pitch. We drastically need to offload older, high earning players who don't get on the pitch enough to bring in new, younger players who can refresh the team.

Naby, Ox, Milner and Bobby all need to be let go and that frees up probably £25-30m per year plus significant bonuses. Add in a few sales like maybe a Fabinho, Phillips, one of Matip or Gomez, maybe even Kellerher and Jones and you quickly get room to go big (£200m+) this summer using structured payment schedules. Add in the increased attendance next year and end of the big spend on infrastructure spend and cash is there

We need 3 midfielders, maybe a backup keeper and centre back depending on sales. Bringing down the size of the squad because we aren't carrying injury prone players and expecting new signings to play significant minutes in the first team has to be the aim
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7646 on: Yesterday at 06:01:53 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:56:13 pm
Mourinho has come out and said Zaniolo doesn't want to train or play for Roma. No need to defend the guy because he's a player you would like us to sign. He's literally done the same thing as Anthony Gordon.

I have stopped believing Maureen long time ago. We all know that he is a bellend. Not that it is important, or that I feel the need to defend Zaniolo ...



It is something Maureen often does, when his ego is hurt ...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:21:46 pm by PeterTheRed »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7647 on: Yesterday at 06:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 05:57:12 pm
If you refuse to play or train its exactly the same thing as Caicedo.

Its not unique its happened before and it will happen again.

The thing is there is a right way to go about things.
Like feigning a back injury? Asking for a friend in Birmingham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7648 on: Yesterday at 06:09:12 pm »
Zaniolo is probably just refusing to train because when he does it shows him up to be shite
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7649 on: Yesterday at 06:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 27, 2023, 02:18:44 pm
They should give him the weekend off while they figure out the best approach to take with him.
What a guy! Called it spot on. :D

Give us the winning lottery numbers please, Nick?!  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7650 on: Yesterday at 06:16:41 pm »
Quote from: lfcmaster45 on Yesterday at 05:14:11 pm
Joao Palhinha at fulham has really impressed me at fulham how much is he worth ?



Could we persuade him to make the step down?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7651 on: Yesterday at 06:35:24 pm »

if Bellingham refused to train for Dortmund who wouldnt want to sign him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7652 on: Yesterday at 06:45:26 pm »
Zaniolo is not refusing to train. It is just Maureen who is being vindictive on the player ...

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1619385580173017090

But we already knew this about the Bellend One ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7653 on: Yesterday at 06:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:35:24 pm
if Bellingham refused to train for Dortmund who wouldnt want to sign him?

I guess it's better than him biting someone.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7654 on: Yesterday at 06:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:35:24 pm
if Bellingham refused to train for Dortmund who wouldnt want to sign him?

I think he's always had agreement with them he'd go in the summer anyway. They seem to lose one big player a year. But Bellingham will be looking forward to playing with Haaland again soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7655 on: Yesterday at 06:50:03 pm »
I didn't know Haaland played for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7656 on: Yesterday at 06:50:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:48:29 pm
I think he's always had agreement with them he'd go in the summer anyway. They seem to lose one big player a year. But Bellingham will be looking forward to playing with Haaland again soon.

To be honest, Bellingham and his family look much smarter and less greedy than Haaland and his family ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7657 on: Yesterday at 06:51:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:45:26 pm
Zaniolo is not refusing to train. It is just Maureen who is being vindictive on the player ...

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1619385580173017090

But we already knew this about the Bellend One ...

You dont want to believe that but its likely he has refused to train/play.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7658 on: Yesterday at 06:57:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:45:26 pm
Zaniolo is not refusing to train. It is just Maureen who is being vindictive on the player ...

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1619385580173017090

But we already knew this about the Bellend One ...

He had refused to train or play prior to today but carry on clutching.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7659 on: Yesterday at 06:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 06:51:48 pm
You dont want to believe that but its likely he has refused to train/play.

He doesn't want to believe it because it's a player he would like us to sign.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7660 on: Yesterday at 07:02:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:50:53 pm
To be honest, Bellingham and his family look much smarter and less greedy than Haaland and his family ...

You say that. But depends what he wants. Next 5 years City will be winning more trophies than us mate. It's going to be a long rebuild with limited funds.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7661 on: Yesterday at 07:06:59 pm »
i like Zaniolo as RW
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7662 on: Yesterday at 07:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:50:03 pm
I didn't know Haaland played for us.

He doesn't. But he'll be at Madrid soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7663 on: Yesterday at 07:17:34 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:00:59 pm
If it is because we have too many midfielders on the books and must wait until a few depart, then that parsimony might be misplaced as our chances for top four are diminished.

If it is because FSG have essentially checked out from any further meaningful deals, then they cant sell up soon enough, as theres a football club to be run here.

You'd have to hope that it is misplaced loyalty on the part of Klopp and the club rather than not wanting to pay players to sit in the stands for a few months because financially it is idiotic since missing the CL will cost us far more than 6 months of wages on a couple of new signings, that would still need to be made in the summer anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7664 on: Yesterday at 07:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 06:51:48 pm
You dont want to believe that but its likely he has refused to train/play.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 06:57:39 pm
He had refused to train or play prior to today but carry on clutching.

Nope, the info I posted above clearly says that it was the Bellend One who removed Zaniolo from the tactical training, after the player participated in the physical training ...



And no, he is not the first player to be treated like this by the ego-maniac. He simply can't accept that some players don't like playing under his huge ego ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7665 on: Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:50:03 pm
I didn't know Haaland played for us.

Pretty sure youve been posting here long enough to know clinical has a near flawless track record Samie, have some respect
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7666 on: Yesterday at 08:34:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:50:53 pm
To be honest, Bellingham and his family look much smarter and less greedy than Haaland and his family ...

Zero indication that he wants to go to City but hey, why not try to be as miserable as possible about all things.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7667 on: Yesterday at 08:39:24 pm »
What do people think about Zubimendi? Saw some suggestion he was linked with Arsenal, looks like the kind of player who'd be useful for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7668 on: Yesterday at 08:42:55 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 08:39:24 pm
What do people think about Zubimendi? Saw some suggestion he was linked with Arsenal, looks like the kind of player who'd be useful for us.

Very good player. I have suggested him some time ago. He is more of a traditional No.6, and would be a great option if we are looking for such a player. Has a 60 million release clause ...

https://theanalyst.com/eu/2022/10/zubimendi-the-real-sociedad-midfielder-finding-stardom-in-simplicity/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7669 on: Yesterday at 09:27:32 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 08:39:24 pm
What do people think about Zubimendi? Saw some suggestion he was linked with Arsenal, looks like the kind of player who'd be useful for us.

Hes not a physical / fast player, more like a poor mans Alonso, hes a good footballer on the ball but hes not got the attributes off it in the premier league
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7670 on: Yesterday at 09:30:37 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 08:39:24 pm
What do people think about Zubimendi? Saw some suggestion he was linked with Arsenal, looks like the kind of player who'd be useful for us.
https://fbref.com/en/players/3ee0dd59/Martin-Zubimendi
Those his stats.
He not big enough for a 6 for Klopp, doesnt look good enough for 8 role
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7671 on: Yesterday at 10:30:30 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:30:37 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/3ee0dd59/Martin-Zubimendi
Those his stats.
He not big enough for a 6 for Klopp, doesnt look good enough for 8 role

Well, he is 5'11", and is very good in the air. Unless we are planning to use him as a basketball center, he is suited for the role ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7672 on: Yesterday at 10:48:40 pm »
I think that Bajcetic is gonna be the long term number 6. If we sign Bellingham and Nunes, assuming thats the pair we are in for, then it would be an excellent midfield trio.

Its still too much to expect young Stefan to hold down the position just yet though, so as he continues to emerge it will probably be Thiago, with help from Fabinho and Henderson too, assuming they are all here.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7673 on: Yesterday at 11:04:57 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 10:48:40 pm
I think that Bajcetic is gonna be the long term number 6. If we sign Bellingham and Nunes, assuming thats the pair we are in for, then it would be an excellent midfield trio.

Its still too much to expect young Stefan to hold down the position just yet though, so as he continues to emerge it will probably be Thiago, with help from Fabinho and Henderson too, assuming they are all here.

Yes, that is the most likely scenario. I can see young Stefan getting more and more playing time, with Thiago, Fabinho or Henderson being the starters in the tougher games. Once Thiago (2024) and Henderson (2025) are gone, Bajcetic will get the starting role full time, with Fabinho as a backup for another season until his contract is up ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7674 on: Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:07:11 pm
Like feigning a back injury? Asking for a friend in Birmingham.
I'm actually very happy with that particular players back injury, as it helped us buy the best CB and GK in the world.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7675 on: Today at 12:10:25 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 06:51:48 pm
You dont want to believe that but its likely he has refused to train/play.
He refused to play thinking Milan will pay what Roma wants, he asked to be sidelined till the two clubs negotiate a fee which was granted. Roma decided to use whatever money they will get from Zaniolo to pursue Ziyech. All of a sudden, Bournemouth came in and offered what Roma wanted, 30m up front, Roma accepted because they have to look out for the best interests of their club, Milan balked at the price and walked away. Zaniolo realizing that he will play for a club that is fighting against relegation, decided not to negotiate with The Cherries and stay at Roma.

Roma are pissed that his agent didn't bring any offers and that now they can't get Ziyech.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7676 on: Today at 12:11:19 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 08:39:24 pm
What do people think about Zubimendi? Saw some suggestion he was linked with Arsenal, looks like the kind of player who'd be useful for us.
That Ibrahima Bamba from Vitoria Guimaraes looks to be the real deal too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7677 on: Today at 12:20:57 am »
We're linked with an 18 year old French forward from Montpelier. You couldn't make this up if you tried.   ;D
