All the talk about how we fund a rebuild begins and ends with the wage bill in my opinion. Our wage bill is so high now compared to our performances on the pitch. We drastically need to offload older, high earning players who don't get on the pitch enough to bring in new, younger players who can refresh the team.



Naby, Ox, Milner and Bobby all need to be let go and that frees up probably £25-30m per year plus significant bonuses. Add in a few sales like maybe a Fabinho, Phillips, one of Matip or Gomez, maybe even Kellerher and Jones and you quickly get room to go big (£200m+) this summer using structured payment schedules. Add in the increased attendance next year and end of the big spend on infrastructure spend and cash is there



We need 3 midfielders, maybe a backup keeper and centre back depending on sales. Bringing down the size of the squad because we aren't carrying injury prone players and expecting new signings to play significant minutes in the first team has to be the aim