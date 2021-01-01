« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:26:05 pm
Miguel Delaney
'Arsenal and Chelsea need to go to £90m to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, with the player's rebellious actions leaving the club's stance unchanged"

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/moises-caicedo-arsenal-chelsea-brighton-transfer-b2271108.html

Absolute madness- Bellingham at £120m will end up looking reasonable at this rate

Yep, would be nice to get him wrapped up sooner rather than later. Dortmund will probably be wanting 150m + once they've seen some of the shit Arsenal, Utd, Chelsea etc will sign for near 100m next summer.

Feels like we are heading to the stage where a £40m to £50m will become bargain basement. Non world beaters but highly regarded like Rice, Caicedo etc £80m + then any sort of player with a superstar rep like Bellingham well over £100m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Can probably get Kone and Thuram for less than what it will cost to get Caicedo. I like Caicedo, hes a good player but I wouldnt say he has a niche set of skills that make him a standout once in a generation talent. Cheaper options out there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:04:13 am
You can always learn from mistakes no? Id be more concerned if we didnt.

Enzo Fernandez for £10mil  this summer is another example of a player we should have taken the risk on.

Thats 20-20 hindsight. There are probably far more players who went for under £10M who turned out to be worth exactly what was paid or worse.

Having said that, Napoli rebuilt their team on a shoestring. We seem to either go for loans, or players who we feel are good value or else for top priced players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:53:44 pm
Thats 20-20 hindsight. There are probably far more players who went for under £10M who turned out to be worth exactly what was paid or worse.

Having said that, Napoli rebuilt their team on a shoestring. We seem to either go for loans, or players who we feel are good value or else for top priced players.

Minanmino was about £10m wasn't he and the amount of crying on here about him was ridiculous.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:26:05 pm
Miguel Delaney
'Arsenal and Chelsea need to go to £90m to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, with the player's rebellious actions leaving the club's stance unchanged"

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/moises-caicedo-arsenal-chelsea-brighton-transfer-b2271108.html

Absolute madness- Bellingham at £120m will end up looking reasonable at this rate

I suppose there is a chance/hope for Brighton, that Caicedo does a Coutinho, and gets his shit together on Feb 1st after his mega-sulk and has a good 2nd half of the season, then gets his move.  Because as mad as Chelsea are and as much spending as Arsenal do, I dont think they are paying that!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:30:36 pm
Yep, would be nice to get him wrapped up sooner rather than later. Dortmund will probably be wanting 150m + once they've seen some of the shit Arsenal, Utd, Chelsea etc will sign for near 100m next summer.

Feels like we are heading to the stage where a £40m to £50m will become bargain basement. Non world beaters but highly regarded like Rice, Caicedo etc £80m + then any sort of player with a superstar rep like Bellingham well over £100m.

There are still players who we could get in that price range like Kobe and Thuram(40-50m) but were nit interested in them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:53:44 pm
Thats 20-20 hindsight. There are probably far more players who went for under £10M who turned out to be worth exactly what was paid or worse.

Having said that, Napoli rebuilt their team on a shoestring. We seem to either go for loans, or players who we feel are good value or else for top priced players.


Dude, this is the whole purpose of having a scouting and analytics set up, to find the gems in the market, as long as those guys are recommending Caicedo / Fernandez etc and we arent acting on it then we cant blame them, if were not even looking at them seriously then you know theres a problem

Caicedo under £60M would have been a good signing but the prices being quoted not a ridiculous, the concern for me with Thuram and Kone is how good they both are tactically and whether they can play in tight spaces and on the half turn,  we dont want to sign someone who is a juggernaut in a straight line but doesnt have the awareness or agility

Another player we should be looking at is Kamaldeen Sulemana for the right wing, looks a superb talent

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
You sign Rice over Caicedo at that price don't you, think the market is being completely thrown by Chelsea
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:07:06 pm
You sign Rice over Caicedo at that price don't you, think the market is being completely thrown by Chelsea

Chelsea are massively part of the problem. They are screwing themselves over in the future as clearlake will start to want a return on their investment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:07:06 pm
You sign Rice over Caicedo at that price don't you, think the market is being completely thrown by Chelsea

Yep definitely Rice over Caicedo. Chelsea will bid 90 million for Caicedo and get him I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:05:26 pm

Dude, this is the whole purpose of having a scouting and analytics set up, to find the gems in the market, as long as those guys are recommending Caicedo / Fernandez etc and we arent acting on it then we cant blame them, if were not even looking at them seriously then you know theres a problem

Caicedo under £60M would have been a good signing but the prices being quoted not a ridiculous, the concern for me with Thuram and Kone is how good they both are tactically and whether they can play in tight spaces and on the half turn,  we dont want to sign someone who is a juggernaut in a straight line but doesnt have the awareness or agility

Another player we should be looking at is Kamaldeen Sulemana for the right wing, looks a superb talent

That is not a concern, especially with Kone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:13:49 pm
That is not a concern, especially with Kone.

Have you watched him play? I've only seen YouTube clips of him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:56:38 pm
Minanmino was about £10m wasn't he and the amount of crying on here about him was ridiculous.

£7.5m. He did ok I thought and helped us win some trophies and then we sold him at a profit. Can't see much to complain about.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:21:47 pm
£7.5m. He did ok I thought and helped us win some trophies and then we sold him at a profit. Can't see much to complain about.

Plenty did though didn't they? His thread was full of crying bitching and moaning.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:14:56 pm
Have you watched him play? I've only seen YouTube clips of him.

Yes after weve been linked to him a couple times against Bayern and Dortmund in November, he is good on the half turn and is probably one of the best midfielders in Europe when it comes to dribbling.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:25:25 pm
Plenty did though didn't they? His thread was full of crying bitching and moaning.

So pretty much like all others then  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:25:25 pm
Plenty did though didn't they? His thread was full of crying bitching and moaning.

No doubt. No wonder this thread reminds you of that :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:51:07 am
Youre forgetting the add ons though, and we sold Solanke. Probably in profit if you count that

The add-ons are included ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:46:53 am
He's not long turned 21 playing for his first European club, that wage is hardly a surprise. I'm also sure Brighton would happily give him a better, longer, deal but it's quite clear he is unlikely willing to sign one as see's himself playing for a better side.

but he can earn 8 times or more his current salary now. It's an opportunity that may not come to him again. Honestly can't blame him especially since his club is asking for an insane fee. What is crazy is that someone is willing to pay Brighton asking price
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:26:05 pm
Miguel Delaney
'Arsenal and Chelsea need to go to £90m to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, with the player's rebellious actions leaving the club's stance unchanged"

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/moises-caicedo-arsenal-chelsea-brighton-transfer-b2271108.html

Absolute madness- Bellingham at £120m will end up looking reasonable at this rate

That's a lot of money to "part" with for this player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:14:56 pm
Have you watched him play? I've only seen YouTube clips of him.

When I saw that his stats are not far from Bellingham I was curious and watched his clips on YouTube and my first impression is that he can be a top player, the way he dribble and slide past players reminded me of Naby clips before. Skipped the Arsenal vs United game to watch him vs Leverkusen and my first impression was the player next to him is way more suited to play at a higher level and this player turned out to be Weigl  :butt. Kone looked really good under pressure and nothing else and felt he lacked the game intelligence that top players have but it's just one game and not an expert to judge. One thing for sure their league is average and hard to watch especially the goalkeepers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:35:41 pm
Can probably get Kone and Thuram for less than what it will cost to get Caicedo. I like Caicedo, hes a good player but I wouldnt say he has a niche set of skills that make him a standout once in a generation talent. Cheaper options out there

Easily - could have gotten both this window for 50m combined.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Mckennie to Leeds on loan. How many more midfielders are Juve loaning out with us getting the worst?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Harrison Reed on the bench today for Fulham, make of that what you will.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
40M is the most i would spend on defensive midfielder

bajetic is saving us a few quid in the transfer market

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:05:01 am
Been sounding this klaxon for ages now (I'd prefer him to Bellingham) but apparently the RAWK consensus is all Italian footballers are ultimately lazy, homesick, injury-prone disaster signings.

i would get barella and bellingham
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Brighton upping the asking price to £90m for Caicedo is to some extent understandable but still, just a childish tantrum. Barber has been pimping his price up for weeks now (the 'laces' comment when asked about our supposed £42m offer) but not getting what they want, and now seeing the unsettled player effectively (and very publicly) strike to force a move very late in the window, are clearly trying to rinse a gullible Chelsea (or desperate Arsenal). Surely even that engorged leech Boehly won't bite at anywhere near this price, and Brighton will be left with a sulky demotivated player for the rest of their dead rubber of a season.

One thing is for sure, we need to stay far far away from this shitshow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:22:00 pm
Brighton upping the asking price to £90m for Caicedo is to some extent understandable but still, just a childish tantrum. Barber has been pimping his price up for weeks now (the 'laces' comment when asked about our supposed £42m offer) but not getting what they want, and now seeing the unsettled player effectively (and very publicly) strike to force a move very late in the window, are clearly trying to rinse a gullible Chelsea (or desperate Arsenal). Surely even that engorged leech Boehly won't bite at anywhere near this price, and Brighton will be left with a sulky demotivated player for the rest of their dead rubber of a season.

One thing is for sure, we need to stay far far away from this shitshow.


You sound incredibly bitter and twisted over this, a transfer which sadly is not on our radar.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:24:46 pm
You sound incredibly bitter and twisted over this, a transfer which sadly is not on our radar.
Not at all, just bored and incredulous at how desperate we seem to be for a decent but hardly transformative DM who is vastly overpriced.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:22:00 pm
Brighton upping the asking price to £90m for Caicedo is to some extent understandable but still, just a childish tantrum. Barber has been pimping his price up for weeks now (the 'laces' comment when asked about our supposed £42m offer) but not getting what they want, and now seeing the unsettled player effectively (and very publicly) strike to force a move very late in the window, are clearly trying to rinse a gullible Chelsea (or desperate Arsenal). Surely even that engorged leech Boehly won't bite at anywhere near this price, and Brighton will be left with a sulky demotivated player for the rest of their dead rubber of a season.

One thing is for sure, we need to stay far far away from this shitshow.


Wonder how much he's on, assuming it's still his first contract and before the '90 million' valuation. If he's that valuable, maybe they should reflect that as a salary bonus to him without having to commit to a new contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:38:50 pm
That's a lot of money to "part" with for this player.


I sea what you did there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:34:26 pm
Wonder how much he's on, assuming it's still his first contract and before the '90 million' valuation. If he's that valuable, maybe they should reflect that as a salary bonus to him without having to commit to a new contract.

Indeed, you can imagine he is probably on peanuts relatively speaking, hardly a surprise that he would be keen to force a move
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
absolutely crazy money for Caicedo, didn't Tchouameni go for £85m ??
