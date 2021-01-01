Thats 20-20 hindsight. There are probably far more players who went for under £10M who turned out to be worth exactly what was paid or worse.
Having said that, Napoli rebuilt their team on a shoestring. We seem to either go for loans, or players who we feel are good value or else for top priced players.
Dude, this is the whole purpose of having a scouting and analytics set up, to find the gems in the market, as long as those guys are recommending Caicedo / Fernandez etc and we arent acting on it then we cant blame them, if were not even looking at them seriously then you know theres a problem
Caicedo under £60M would have been a good signing but the prices being quoted not a ridiculous, the concern for me with Thuram and Kone is how good they both are tactically and whether they can play in tight spaces and on the half turn, we dont want to sign someone who is a juggernaut in a straight line but doesnt have the awareness or agility
Another player we should be looking at is Kamaldeen Sulemana for the right wing, looks a superb talent