LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:53:12 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:20:05 am
The thing I dont like about this Caicedo thing is that hes clearly been badly advised. Posting a statement on social media, trying to force Brightons hand. Dont like it one bit.

Alls it would take for him is Real Madrid to come knocking and hell be kicking up a fuss and being advised not to train etc.
Agreed it's a massive red flag. Remember we apparently have a no dickheads policy.

Like others, I don't really rate the likes of Caicedo or Nunes. Mediocre footballers going for ludicrous amounts, you'd think they were the living reincarnation of Mascherano or Makelele reading RAWK.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:59:22 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:42:18 pm
Oompah Loompah Boehly  won't stand for any club out paying him.
If you're going to use a Dahl reference, then Boehly has to be that fat c*nt Augustus Gloop, gorging himself on the chocolate river, unable to control his urges.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:05:01 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:33:54 pm
Barella, GET HIM!

https://twitter.com/Inter_Xtra/status/1618731295085060096

Been sounding this klaxon for ages now (I'd prefer him to Bellingham) but apparently the RAWK consensus is all Italian footballers are ultimately lazy, homesick, injury-prone disaster signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:10:10 am
Re: Caicedo, surely the thinking is we've gone all in with Bellingham and have had sufficient encouragement a deal is possible but in the summer.. We probably would like Caicedo but around the £40-45mil mark but now it's creeping into (thanks boehlyball) £70/80mil range it starts to eat into the money we'd like to spend on Jude. Hence why the Nunes rumours at the £50mil ish price point make sense.

Caicedo is a fantastic player but worth £80mil? And instead of Bellingham? Not for me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:11:18 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:53:12 am
Agreed it's a massive red flag. Remember we apparently have a no dickheads policy.

Like others, I don't really rate the likes of Caicedo or Nunes. Mediocre footballers going for ludicrous amounts, you'd think they were the living reincarnation of Mascherano or Makelele reading RAWK.

Yerr wha? Nunes is absolutely despised on here. It's nothing but relentless whining anytime his name is brought up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:16:20 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:11:18 am
Yerr wha? Nunes is absolutely despised on here. It's nothing but relentless whining anytime his name is brought up.
Since when? I've read lots of counterbalanced "done deal in summer", "Portuguese international better than Caicedo", and stats nerds support his signing, not to mention Mac_Red's hotline to Jorge Mendes and FIFA special dispensations.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:18:13 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:16:20 am
Since when? I've read lots of counterbalanced "done deal in summer", "Portuguese international better than Caicedo", and stats nerds support his signing, not to mention Mac_Red's hotline to Jorge Mendes and FIFA special dispensations.

The stats guys on here hate him, Jack especially so no idea where you've been reading that but it defo isn't here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:22:52 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:18:13 am
The stats guys on here hate him, Jack especially so no idea where you've been reading that but it defo isn't here!

I've seen him twice this season, first time when he came on and preceeded to dance through our midfield at will.. Hardly a ringing endorsement based on how shit our midfield has been this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:44:33 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:10:10 am
Re: Caicedo, surely the thinking is we've gone all in with Bellingham and have had sufficient encouragement a deal is possible but in the summer.. We probably would like Caicedo but around the £40-45mil mark but now it's creeping into (thanks boehlyball) £70/80mil range it starts to eat into the money we'd like to spend on Jude. Hence why the Nunes rumours at the £50mil ish price point make sense.

Caicedo is a fantastic player but worth £80mil? And instead of Bellingham? Not for me.

If we are unwilling to match the market for him due to hoping for Bellingham in the summer or any other reason then we simply have to accept that we will need to take more of a gamble on our signings, picking up Thuram and Kone for about the same as Bournemouth are after for Caicedo would be riskier, but would give us the numbers we'd need.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:55:16 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:56:28 pm
And the previous one got us Lovren, Lallana, Markovic and Balotelli. What is your point?

2 of who significantly contributed towards us winning both the league and European Cup. I'd call that a success.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:03:40 am
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·3m
🚨 Moises Caicedo will not attend Brighton training at 11am, nor play v Liverpool tomorrow. #BHAFC have told 21yo Ecuador midfielder to stay away until Feb 1 when transfer window closes + expect him to be part of squad for 2nd half of season @TheAthleticFC
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:04:00 am
Get me a midfielder and lets go and win the CL as apart from Napoli and Benfica everyone looks shit this season. Get it done!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:05:45 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm
Spurs spent £170m last summer.

We'll have to see if that is the norm or a one off.

We spent big one summer doesnt mean we do it every summer.

Mind not done Spurs much good !
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:13:52 am
Guess the day Maguire became the most expensive defender in the world is the day PL set itself up for egg on its face with outrageous transfer fees. Not Harry's fault... Probably the first and last time i will say that... But the game is going a wee nuts when a good young English midfielder could be worth 120m this summer. Whatever we think he is worth Chelsea, PSG, Real etc will add another chunk onto that fee plus double his potential wage offer we will put on the table.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:18:35 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:05:45 am
We'll have to see if that is the norm or a one off.

We spent big one summer doesnt mean we do it every summer.

Mind not done Spurs much good !

We spent big because we sold Coutinho in Jan. Spent not too much the year before or after either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:27:17 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:18:35 am
We spent big because we sold Coutinho in Jan. Spent not too much the year before or after either.

Yeah true but we bought the right players and that is what matters.

Like a few others have said it is a super league in all but name.

We wont compete long term with our methods so unless we find some cash we are back to a EL club.

Seperate note gotta feel for Brighton really two players kicking off and the bad luck with the lad who had to retire with heart issue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:29:06 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:44:33 am
If we are unwilling to match the market for him due to hoping for Bellingham in the summer or any other reason then we simply have to accept that we will need to take more of a gamble on our signings, picking up Thuram and Kone for about the same as Bournemouth are after for Caicedo would be riskier, but would give us the numbers we'd need.

Totally agree, Neil Jones article today said we are internally reviewing why we missed him at £3mil 2 years ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:57:18 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:29:06 am
Totally agree, Neil Jones article today said we are internally reviewing why we missed him at £3mil 2 years ago.

Because we don't buy from South America.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:01:39 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:29:06 am
Totally agree, Neil Jones article today said we are internally reviewing why we missed him at £3mil 2 years ago.

If were conducting internal reviews for every cheap player a much smaller club signed who went on to become a good player its no wonder we dont have time to actually sign players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:04:13 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:01:39 am
If were conducting internal reviews for every cheap player a much smaller club signed who went on to become a good player its no wonder we dont have time to actually sign players.

You can always learn from mistakes no? Id be more concerned if we didnt.

Enzo Fernandez for £10mil  this summer is another example of a player we should have taken the risk on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:05:06 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:57:18 am
Because we don't buy from South America.

We should be! The Portuguese market is old news ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:07:03 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:57:18 am
Because we don't buy from South America.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:05:06 am
We should be! The Portuguese market is old news ;)

I think we have Gob Bluth as one of our scouts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:08:31 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:10:10 am
Re: Caicedo, surely the thinking is we've gone all in with Bellingham and have had sufficient encouragement a deal is possible but in the summer.. We probably would like Caicedo but around the £40-45mil mark but now it's creeping into (thanks boehlyball) £70/80mil range it starts to eat into the money we'd like to spend on Jude. Hence why the Nunes rumours at the £50mil ish price point make sense.

Caicedo is a fantastic player but worth £80mil? And instead of Bellingham? Not for me.
Or, were hoping to get Bellingham and saving our pennies so wont bid for anyone else.
This will cause a problem when we dont get Bellingham , but hey ho, its not like were not used to it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:12:31 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:04:13 am
You can always learn from mistakes no? Id be more concerned if we didnt.

Enzo Fernandez for £10mil  this summer is another example of a player we should have taken the risk on.

Theres loads, thats the point. I know itll be met with but we dont sign anyone.but you cant just sign everyone because they might become good. Youd be conducting reviews on about 4/5 Brighton players alone at the moment. Why didnt we sign Caicedo/Macallister/Mitoma/Lamptey/Colwill. Then move onto why didnt we sign Martinelli or Saliba, then why didnt we sign Heung Min Son, why didnt we sign Valverde etc etc

Id guess the review would go there was very little data and its unlikely hed have played anywhere near enough to get to the level he hashe also may well have not wanted to jump straight into the best team in the world (at the time) as he may well think opportunities would be extremely limited. Hopefully in general moving forward we start thinking about signing youngsters from around the world, not just SA, and loaning them out immediately to a decent European league. But Im not really sure wed need to specifically review Caicedo to realise its a smart thing to do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:14:23 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:08:31 am
Or, were hoping to get Bellingham and saving our pennies so wont bid for anyone else.
This will cause a problem when we dont get Bellingham , but hey ho, its not like were not used to it.

Which is a little worrying because we need more than just Bellingham (who we are 100% not getting by the way).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:19:20 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:07:03 am
I think we have Gob Bluth as one of our scouts.

Lucille Bluth is probably running Chelsea.

"I mean it's one forward, Graham. What could it cost? 100 million?"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:33:38 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:18:35 am
We spent big because we sold Coutinho in Jan. Spent not too much the year before or after either.

Salah - £44 million
Solanke - £4 million
Robertson - £10 million
Ox - £35 million
Van Dijk - £75 million
Keita - £53 million
Fabinho - £44 million
Shaqiri - £14 million
Alisson - £65 million

A total of £344 million.

Our spending 6 moths prior and after the Coutinho sale ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:33:41 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:20:05 am
The thing I dont like about this Caicedo thing is that hes clearly been badly advised. Posting a statement on social media, trying to force Brightons hand. Dont like it one bit.

Alls it would take for him is Real Madrid to come knocking and hell be kicking up a fuss and being advised not to train etc.

His salary is only 10k a week maybe even less. Brighton value him at more than 60m. If I was him I wouldn't play at all until I am given a contract that reflect my value.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:35:26 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:19:20 am
Lucille Bluth is probably running Chelsea.

"I mean it's one forward, Graham. What could it cost? 100 million?"

:D

Re: Bellingham, still think we need at least one more midfielder in the summer when probably Keita and the OC leave after their contracts expire.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:36:20 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:03:40 am
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·3m
🚨 Moises Caicedo will not attend Brighton training at 11am, nor play v Liverpool tomorrow. #BHAFC have told 21yo Ecuador midfielder to stay away until Feb 1 when transfer window closes + expect him to be part of squad for 2nd half of season @TheAthleticFC

Finally, some good news 🙌
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:46:53 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:33:41 am
His salary is only 10k a week maybe even less. Brighton value him at more than 60m. If I was him I wouldn't play at all until I am given a contract that reflect my value.

He's not long turned 21 playing for his first European club, that wage is hardly a surprise. I'm also sure Brighton would happily give him a better, longer, deal but it's quite clear he is unlikely willing to sign one as see's himself playing for a better side.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:48:17 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:04:00 am
Get me a midfielder and lets go and win the CL as apart from Napoli and Benfica everyone looks shit this season. Get it done!!

Interesting use of me. Are you Klopp or Pep?

Weve known for awhile they read RAWK but have been stumped trying to pin them down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:51:07 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:33:38 am
Salah - £44 million
Solanke - £4 million
Robertson - £10 million
Ox - £35 million
Van Dijk - £75 million
Keita - £53 million
Fabinho - £44 million
Shaqiri - £14 million
Alisson - £65 million

A total of £344 million.

Our spending 6 moths prior and after the Coutinho sale ...

Youre forgetting the add ons though, and we sold Solanke. Probably in profit if you count that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:57:11 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:14:23 am
Which is a little worrying because we need more than just Bellingham (who we are 100% not getting by the way).
Exactly, but the idea of getting Bellingham will appease some of the fans for a while and excuse not making any other signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:02:07 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:33:38 am
Salah - £44 million
Solanke - £4 million
Robertson - £10 million
Ox - £35 million
Van Dijk - £75 million
Keita - £53 million
Fabinho - £44 million
Shaqiri - £14 million
Alisson - £65 million

A total of £344 million.

Our spending 6 moths prior and after the Coutinho sale ...

So that's £200m minus the Solanke and Sakho fees and other sales we had bring that down below £150m. Nonetheless it was quite impressive for us.

But then you look at the year before and after this and we made profits in the market.

