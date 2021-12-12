You can always learn from mistakes no? Id be more concerned if we didnt.



Enzo Fernandez for £10mil this summer is another example of a player we should have taken the risk on.



Theres loads, thats the point. I know itll be met with but we dont sign anyone .but you cant just sign everyone because they might become good. Youd be conducting reviews on about 4/5 Brighton players alone at the moment. Why didnt we sign Caicedo/Macallister/Mitoma/Lamptey/Colwill. Then move onto why didnt we sign Martinelli or Saliba, then why didnt we sign Heung Min Son, why didnt we sign Valverde etc etcId guess the review would go there was very little data and its unlikely hed have played anywhere near enough to get to the level he has he also may well have not wanted to jump straight into the best team in the world (at the time) as he may well think opportunities would be extremely limited. Hopefully in general moving forward we start thinking about signing youngsters from around the world, not just SA, and loaning them out immediately to a decent European league. But Im not really sure wed need to specifically review Caicedo to realise its a smart thing to do.