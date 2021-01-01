The thing I dont like about this Caicedo thing is that hes clearly been badly advised. Posting a statement on social media, trying to force Brightons hand. Dont like it one bit.
Alls it would take for him is Real Madrid to come knocking and hell be kicking up a fuss and being advised not to train etc.
Agreed it's a massive red flag. Remember we apparently have a no dickheads policy.
Like others, I don't really rate the likes of Caicedo or Nunes. Mediocre footballers going for ludicrous amounts, you'd think they were the living reincarnation of Mascherano or Makelele reading RAWK.