The thing I dont like about this Caicedo thing is that hes clearly been badly advised. Posting a statement on social media, trying to force Brightons hand. Dont like it one bit.

Alls it would take for him is Real Madrid to come knocking and hell be kicking up a fuss and being advised not to train etc.
Agreed it's a massive red flag. Remember we apparently have a no dickheads policy.

Like others, I don't really rate the likes of Caicedo or Nunes. Mediocre footballers going for ludicrous amounts, you'd think they were the living reincarnation of Mascherano or Makelele reading RAWK.
Oompah Loompah Boehly  won't stand for any club out paying him.
If you're going to use a Dahl reference, then Boehly has to be that fat c*nt Augustus Gloop, gorging himself on the chocolate river, unable to control his urges.

Barella, GET HIM!

https://twitter.com/Inter_Xtra/status/1618731295085060096

Been sounding this klaxon for ages now (I'd prefer him to Bellingham) but apparently the RAWK consensus is all Italian footballers are ultimately lazy, homesick, injury-prone disaster signings.
