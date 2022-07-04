« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 270886 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7520 on: Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:30:50 pm
It seems to be the norm now £200m summer spends for top PL sides.

We havent done that neither have Spurs which is why Conte keeps making threats.

I dont think you have to spend all that as good players are all over the world but this Bellingham transfer worries me if we dont get it over the line.

Im hoping we find out soon where he is going we dont wanna be chasing players we will struggle to get.

My hope is that the Bellingham race ends one way or the other before the summer window opens, and if he goes elsewhere we actually move on and start chasing immediate targets instead of moving on to the next pipe dream.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7521 on: Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm
I have actually watched Caicedo in the Premier League. He is a decent player, but nowhere near the £70+ million Brighton are asking for him. Only a desperate idiot would spend that on him ...

I wouldnt say nowhere near, 50m would be about right for him.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,374
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7522 on: Yesterday at 11:34:55 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:29:07 pm
I dont even think its fans getting annoyed or raging when another team signs a player. Its frustrating when a top club is going to be signing a player who would instantly make us better, in such a huge problem area Ndombele or Bakayoko us.

Or who could spectacularly flop, and leave us with £70+ million worth of deadwood. We all like to discuss transfers, but lets not pretend that we know better than Jurgen ...
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7523 on: Yesterday at 11:35:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:26:34 pm
youve probably watched him in the Ecuadorean league too ;D

 ;D
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,992
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7524 on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:30:50 pm
It seems to be the norm now £200m summer spends for top PL sides.

We havent done that neither have Spurs which is why Conte keeps making threats.

I dont think you have to spend all that as good players are all over the world but this Bellingham transfer worries me if we dont get it over the line.

Im hoping we find out soon where he is going we dont wanna be chasing players we will struggle to get.

Spurs spent according to Transfermarkt

Summer '22: 169.90m. They've spent in total 198,9m since January '22. It's better comparing us with someone like Southampton ;D
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,461
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7525 on: Yesterday at 11:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm
I wouldnt say nowhere near, 50m would be about right for him.

Nunes will cost 55m apparently so Caicedo fee seems fair. You've got to buy them before they come to the Premier League really.
Logged
@paulair

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,374
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7526 on: Yesterday at 11:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm
I wouldnt say nowhere near, 50m would be about right for him.

Lets be honest, I do like Caicedo as a talent, but he has done nothing to warrant that he would be a success as a starter at a big club as LFC. Even £50 million at this point would be a big gamble on him ...
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7527 on: Yesterday at 11:42:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:34:55 pm
Or who could spectacularly flop, and leave us with £70+ million worth of deadwood. We all like to discuss transfers, but lets not pretend that we know better than Jurgen ...

Its not about knowing better than Klopp, itd be daft for any of us to think that. If the right amount of money was there, Klopp would spend it. We spent on Gakpo in fear of an inflated fee in the summer due to other clubs wanting him.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,374
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7528 on: Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:37:38 pm
Nunes will cost 55m apparently so Caicedo fee seems fair. You've got to buy them before they come to the Premier League really.

Nope, just one journo has speculated that Nunes would cost £55 million. Most reports from the reliable sources suggest that he would cost us £45 million. And lets not forget, Nunes has already proved himself at CL level with Sporting and at international level with Portugal. He is far more of a finished article than Caicedo ...
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7529 on: Yesterday at 11:43:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:38:47 pm
Lets be honest, I do like Caicedo as a talent, but he has done nothing to warrant that he would be a success as a starter at a big club as LFC. Even £50 million at this point would be a big gamble on him ...

Dont agree I think Arsenal have generally made good signings from either teams in this league also, White, Ramsdale Zinchenko Jesus all have been good signings, having seen Caicedo at the World Cup and the league this season after seeing him the last one, I dont see why he will suddenly stop being a good player playing in an even better team. Hes 21 acclimatised to the league, physically hes also one of the better midfielders in this league maybe Europe, I dont foresee a huge falloff from what weve been seeing at Brighton(which has been very good).
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7530 on: Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:30:50 pm
It seems to be the norm now £200m summer spends for top PL sides.

We havent done that neither have Spurs which is why Conte keeps making threats.

I dont think you have to spend all that as good players are all over the world but this Bellingham transfer worries me if we dont get it over the line.

Im hoping we find out soon where he is going we dont wanna be chasing players we will struggle to get.

Spurs spent £170m last summer.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7531 on: Yesterday at 11:52:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm
Nope, just one journo has speculated that Nunes would cost £55 million. Most reports from the reliable sources suggest that he would cost us £45 million. And lets not forget, Nunes has already proved himself at CL level with Sporting and at international level with Portugal. He is far more of a finished article than Caicedo ...

Hes had less caps for Portugal than Caicedo has for Ecuador.

Also some of the same teams Nunes has proved himself against in the CL for example City, Caicedo has already proved himself against in the league, including last years CL finalists.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7532 on: Yesterday at 11:56:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm
Nope, just one journo has speculated that Nunes would cost £55 million. Most reports from the reliable sources suggest that he would cost us £45 million. And lets not forget, Nunes has already proved himself at CL level with Sporting and at international level with Portugal. He is far more of a finished article than Caicedo ...
Nunes has proved himself but Caicedo hasn't. I've heard it all now.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7533 on: Today at 12:08:55 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:56:49 pm
Nunes has proved himself but Caicedo hasn't. I've heard it all now.
Nunes has won trophies with Sporting, the third team in what is basically a two team league. Caicedo has played 26 league games for Brighton. You're hearing it because it's true.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7534 on: Today at 12:09:48 am »
If Arsenal sign Caicedo, hopefully we get Rice who is better I think
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,374
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7535 on: Today at 12:10:14 am »
Do we really need to go through this every year? Last year it was Bissouma, who was the solution for all of our midfield problems, and the perfect successor to Wijnaldum. Now it is Caicedo, who would immediately transform our midfield. People just need to relax, and support Jurgen and the players we already have ...
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7536 on: Today at 12:11:26 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:52:11 pm
Hes had less caps for Portugal than Caicedo has for Ecuador.
Yes because Ecuador have the same pool of talent as Portugal. Using that logic Ragnar Klavan is a far more proven defender than Virgil Van Dijk.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7537 on: Today at 12:14:00 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm
Mitchell was at Southampton, Monaco, and Leipzig?

Mbappe, Gvardiol, and Ward-Prowse here we go!

Just needed a stint at Roma and he would've completed bingo on our feeder clubs!
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7538 on: Today at 12:17:17 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:08:55 am
Nunes has won trophies with Sporting, the third team in what is basically a two team league. Caicedo has played 26 league games for Brighton. You're hearing it because it's true.

Caicedo bossing games against the top 6. Nunes been okay at best. Couldn't care less about the Portuguese league where most teams are championship level.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,921
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7539 on: Today at 12:19:44 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:17:17 am
Caicedo bossing games against the top 6. Nunes been okay at best. Couldn't care less about the Portuguese league where most teams are championship level.

I don't like his statement but Caicedo looks a great player and at 21, you are moulding him at 4-5 years
before his peak.

As others have said, everything he does is what we currently lack.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7540 on: Today at 12:20:05 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:17:17 am
Caicedo bossing games against the top 6. Nunes been okay at best. Couldn't care less about the Portuguese league where most teams are championship level.

The thing I dont like about this Caicedo thing is that hes clearly been badly advised. Posting a statement on social media, trying to force Brightons hand. Dont like it one bit.

Alls it would take for him is Real Madrid to come knocking and hell be kicking up a fuss and being advised not to train etc.
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7541 on: Today at 12:23:33 am »
Caicedo is a star, I said that on rawk early this season when it obvious that our midfield has finally run out of legs.  At 21 hes going to be a mainstay for any CL club cm for years to come, his metrics already hold up to anyones.  He far more than a defensive midfielder.

A shame that we werent interested then or now.

Just hope that Brighton extract a colossal fee, far more than the sum Edu & the agent are trying to bully through.  Brighton are well run with cash at bank from other big sales, the owner is smart.

I had a look at Arsenals accounts plus more recent financial information.  Kroenkes completely changed tact from doing an-FSG and has pumped in £220m to £300m on the playing side, theyve had no CL money for years.  Surely now the EPL is relentlessly invest in the squad with quality, or sink down the table.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,582
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7542 on: Today at 12:31:26 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:09:48 am
If Arsenal sign Caicedo, hopefully we get Rice who is better I think
No chance at all.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7543 on: Today at 01:02:27 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:11:26 am
Yes because Ecuador have the same pool of talent as Portugal. Using that logic Ragnar Klavan is a far more proven defender than Virgil Van Dijk.

The poster said Nunes has proven himself at international level, well so has Caicedo and even moreso, international level includes the likes of Ecuador and other South American nations also nothing was said about the quality of the two teams.

And in regards to that in a team that still plays Carvahlo(or Nunes) as a 6 or Otavio as an 8 Im sure Caicedo would get games for that same team himself if he was from there.
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7544 on: Today at 01:42:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
Koudio Kone's stat's tell me he's got a higher ceiling than Caicedo. Get  Him!  ;D

Maxine Caqueret would be handy as well ;)
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7545 on: Today at 01:55:56 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 04:42:33 pm
I read this about Mitchell the other day after you brought it up. The Athletic made it available without subscription.
A lot of interesting things in there, especially with regard to sports science.

https://theathletic.com/3395302/2022/07/04/monaco-paul-mitchell-academy-tchouameni/

Thanks for a very enlightening read. Sounds like a good match for us. Improvements in physicality, performance, development of young players (fantastic recruitment background!!).Very detailed and professional. Hopefully it means an upswing in recruitment at the youth level and more of them coming through (wouldnt mind more young players banging on the door of the first team and being played more)
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7546 on: Today at 02:46:29 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:10:14 am
Do we really need to go through this every year? Last year it was Bissouma, who was the solution for all of our midfield problems, and the perfect successor to Wijnaldum. Now it is Caicedo, who would immediately transform our midfield. People just need to relax, and support Jurgen and the players we already have ...

What midfield problems? According to you, we don't have midfield problems and we have enough midfielders.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,102
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7547 on: Today at 03:55:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:10:14 am
Do we really need to go through this every year? Last year it was Bissouma, who was the solution for all of our midfield problems, and the perfect successor to Wijnaldum. Now it is Caicedo, who would immediately transform our midfield. People just need to relax, and support Jurgen and the players we already have ...

Agree and we didnt get any of them or anyone in fact and we really proved that a midfielder was not needed..
Logged

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,104
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7548 on: Today at 04:20:07 am »
Peter telling people to cool it with the transfer speculation talk.  Not what I was expecting to see when poking my nose in here!
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7549 on: Today at 04:41:18 am »
I would be happy if we signed Caicedo. He is doing well, has stamina to spare, sticks his foot in, has pace, and is a player very much on the up. The money would be too much, but Im not sure what to say at that point, as theres a sense in which football and sensible finances have long since split up. If we can do it, we should.

There are signs that we are going for Paul Mitchell to be DOF, so if Nunez is preferred, thats fine by me. I read the Athletic piece on him and I think he would do well here.

Mind you, not signing a midfielder now feels like an opportunity missed. Theres half a season to play and top four is still on, and anything can happen in the CL. Waiting to sign someone to help us in midfield seems unwise, if we are looking at two midfielders, and Bellingham is the one to wait for, I understand that, as he is a special player. But the second midfield signing should not be so specific, and surely we can get someone in January?

But it seems the owners are winding down and waiting for the sale.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,222
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7550 on: Today at 05:18:17 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:36:57 am
Serious question, do other fanbases despair as much as ours at any signing another club makes? Today its Joao Gomes, who looks like an alright CM and not much more. And Caicedo, who has had a good six months in the PL and is now being bandied about for a fee which, once the usual dance is finished, is likely to be more than our transfer record. Genuine posts recently saying that we should have signed Zakaria ;D This might be the worst thing FSG have ever done, even beyond the super league and ticket prices, in getting people so worked up about a midfielder that they're losing their shit when average players are joining other clubs for megabucks.

As a fanbase, rather than it being specifically about these players, are we not simply despairing about the negligent behaviour of our club when it looks increasingly likely that we will allow yet another transfer window to pass without making any of the midfield signings that are so blatantly needed?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,222
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7551 on: Today at 05:49:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:10:14 am
Do we really need to go through this every year? Last year it was Bissouma, who was the solution for all of our midfield problems, and the perfect successor to Wijnaldum. Now it is Caicedo, who would immediately transform our midfield. People just need to relax, and support Jurgen and the players we already have ...

While the specific player may change from window to window as the club refuses to address the glaring need in midfield, it doesn't change the fact that new signings are nrequired and 1 (or ideally 2) good signings in this window would transform our midfield.

Also, people would probably be more relaxed if the club they love wasn't being so negligent when it comes to making necessary signings and it won't matter how much we support the manager and the squad, strong support can tip the balance when things are close, it cannot close the yawning chasm between our midfield and a functioning one, sometimes good coaching needs to be combined with sensible spending in the transfer market too.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,374
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7552 on: Today at 07:09:49 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:49:42 am
While the specific player may change from window to window as the club refuses to address the glaring need in midfield, it doesn't change the fact that new signings are nrequired and 1 (or ideally 2) good signings in this window would transform our midfield.

Also, people would probably be more relaxed if the club they love wasn't being so negligent when it comes to making necessary signings and it won't matter how much we support the manager and the squad, strong support can tip the balance when things are close, it cannot close the yawning chasm between our midfield and a functioning one, sometimes good coaching needs to be combined with sensible spending in the transfer market too.

Last January, a lot of people were panicking in the same way about our attack, with Salah, Mane and Firmino approaching the last year of their contracts. Only 12 months later, we have Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo signed, as well as Salah signing a new contract, and our succession plan for the attack executed perfectly ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Up
« previous next »
 