I would be happy if we signed Caicedo. He is doing well, has stamina to spare, sticks his foot in, has pace, and is a player very much on the up. The money would be too much, but Im not sure what to say at that point, as theres a sense in which football and sensible finances have long since split up. If we can do it, we should.



There are signs that we are going for Paul Mitchell to be DOF, so if Nunez is preferred, thats fine by me. I read the Athletic piece on him and I think he would do well here.



Mind you, not signing a midfielder now feels like an opportunity missed. Theres half a season to play and top four is still on, and anything can happen in the CL. Waiting to sign someone to help us in midfield seems unwise, if we are looking at two midfielders, and Bellingham is the one to wait for, I understand that, as he is a special player. But the second midfield signing should not be so specific, and surely we can get someone in January?



But it seems the owners are winding down and waiting for the sale.